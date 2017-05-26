I used to love Hanson. But I was over this video the second I saw those kids in ammo vests with an American flag. tells me everything I need to know Reply

Zac has guns on his drumkits and he posted a picture of his kit right after a shooting, I was like 'come on dude'. Reply

this song is corny as hell but qt



i guess taylor's oldest son wasn't feeling it lol Reply

yeah, i was like fuck, taylor got a daughter in there that's like 11 or 12?! but shit, he's got one even older than that! Reply

I think he's like 14. He probably hates his life right now lol Reply

so many of them genes stretched to the max.

Anyway lol

look fwd to the rest of the album.



Edited at 2017-05-26 07:59 pm (UTC) Reply

taylor hanson is a DILF. he truly aged so well. Reply

Zac lost some weight, didn't he? And it still blows my mind that they have 12 kids, good god. Reply

Keep it, gringos. Reply

It says video is private, why? Reply

Because God is finally coming through. Reply

Hmm I just noticed it. Wtf they pulled it lol Reply

This song is bad tbh. Which is extra disappointing b/c all of their lead singles had been great (and Penny & Me was a masterpiece imo!) Reply

Comment twins, yes @ underrated masterpiece Penny and Me! Reply

Great minds! Reply

Anyone else remembers my ultimate 9th grade hymn Penny and Me



Was just thinking about that video today :) Reply

I still jam out to this all the time. Reply

Iconic.

Will never happen again rip Reply

Love Hanson but I haven't LOVED anything since Underneath. Reply

I loved a few songs on The Walk (mostly Watch Over Me) but mostly their music has been seriously underwhelming. Reply

Underneath is an undisputed masterpiece and after that they gave up I guess Reply

I really liked some songs on The Walk (Watch Over Me, Been There Before) but most of that album was painful filler. Reply

I haven't loved anything since TTA. Reply

I'm so disappointed, I tried to get tickets to their 25th anniversary tour and they're sold out :( Reply

so where's the video Reply

Hanson sucks and idgaf I dragged them on Twitter and I'm shocked they haven't blocked me. I'm honestly so mad about this song.

If they were bad musicians I wouldn't care prob but they're great so it's infuriating that they put out this shitty music Reply

I watched 2 seconds of this on mute - what's the issue with the song? Reply

I know these are literally their children and obviously they would look like them but the combination of so many of them all at once is a mindfuck.

Reply

Isaac's kids are a lot cuter in motion.



They get that from their dad. Reply

it's sad that my expectations for men are so low that i'l always super pleasantly surprised when fathers are this into their wives and kids after several years Reply

i'll always have a soft spot for hanson but it still blows me away every time i think of how many kids they've got between them. Reply

everything about these ppl is hipster christian, the worst kind. kill it w/ fire. Reply

Ugh, I know so many like this. Reminds me of Hillsong and their young and trendy Christians. Reply

yep!!! and the scary part is that their views are as aggressively conservative as their cultivated image. Reply

