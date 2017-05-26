Hopes of renewal For Acclaimed Drama "Underground" Fade As Decision Looms



* Official decision is expected next week.
* Sony Pictures TV (producer) exposed Underground to other networks. BET, OWN and Hulu had been mentioned as obvious possibilities at the time and were all approached.
* BET came close to a deal for the drama before it came apart. OWN reportedly still in the mix.
* the show’s big price tag could be an issue in finding a new network home.
* WGNA appears unlikely to renew Underground.
* WGNA and its scripted series (outsiders cancelled in April) are becoming collateral damage (focusing on what’s right financially in the short term.)

