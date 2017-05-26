Hopes of renewal For Acclaimed Drama "Underground" Fade As Decision Looms

This Sinclair takeover should be stopped in its tracks. It's only going to make our biased media problem worse. Reply

Ugh, no kidding. I am visiting my hometown and just watched the local news. There was a segment on how the media needs to start treating Trump more fairly. I immediately went to the station's website to check if it was a Sinclair station - and it is.



It's scary. Sinclair's reach is greater than FoxNews and easier to be pervasive because they control local news station which most would assume are unbiased.

this is depressing. underground is a rarity on tv or in film tbh. so few shows about slavery feel like they're talking to black people rather than trying to coddle and educate white people. i hope OWN goes for it.



misha green already has a new project lined up tho, right?

Yeah for hbo. She will be the showrunner

I hope Hulu will pick up the show

this is shitty. if I remember right, the show's premiere last year had the record rating for WGN, suprised to see it's stlruggling

both had it rough this year.

(Outsiders)

I loved last season I haven't watched this season at all :( i will soon tho since I have Hulu

I still haven't watched the last two episodes but I really really hope it's renewed! It deserves better than to go out with a sophomore slump! Hopefully some other network picks it up.

I really want it to be renewed as well. :(

i wouldn't be surprised if sinclair turns WGNA into a news channel to compete with fox now that fox is "liberal"

This is a really important show and should be picked up by Hulu or Netflix. We got a helluva cliffhanger. Outsiders is struggling too but I doubt they will cancel it.

Outsiders was cancelled last month

Oh shit

nnoooo

WGNA is the woooooorst. I'm still mad about Manhattan being cancelled. Hope OWN picks this up!

messed up that they might be cancelled due to change in brand strategy as opposed to ratings.

Big price tag? What makes this so expensive?

I am so incredibly pissed about this and Outsiders.

Damn! Is this due to low ratings?! DAMN! This show is great and original.....Damnit!

The network cancelled all scripted shows

I really liked all of their original shows. I was mad when Manhattan was cancelled. Then came Salem, then Outsiders. Underground is a fantastic show and if they do get rid of it, I really hope it finds a home. The cast is so damn talented.

Please be renewed god.

wgn fucking cancels ALL THE SHIT I LIKE

This is criminal. This show is so good and a genuine outlier for television. I think it would work really well on OWN or Hulu

