Hopes of renewal For Acclaimed Drama "Underground" Fade As Decision Looms
Will 'Underground' Become Casualty Of Sinclair's Tribune Takeover? Hopes For Acclaimed Drama Fade As Decision Looms
* Official decision is expected next week.
* Sony Pictures TV (producer) exposed Underground to other networks. BET, OWN and Hulu had been mentioned as obvious possibilities at the time and were all approached.
* BET came close to a deal for the drama before it came apart. OWN reportedly still in the mix.
* the show’s big price tag could be an issue in finding a new network home.
* WGNA appears unlikely to renew Underground.
* WGNA and its scripted series (outsiders cancelled in April) are becoming collateral damage (focusing on what’s right financially in the short term.)
It's scary. Sinclair's reach is greater than FoxNews and easier to be pervasive because they control local news station which most would assume are unbiased.
misha green already has a new project lined up tho, right?
(Outsiders)
Please be renewed god.