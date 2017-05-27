Lead Single from 5H3 (4H1) out next Friday
Fifth Harmony’s New Single Out June 2nd, Will Have “Hot” Choreography! https://t.co/4DWTnG3PSs @FifthHarmony pic.twitter.com/CdoyBXGbQl— Directlyrics - News (@directlyrics) May 23, 2017
The girls will be debuting their lead single from their upcoming third album next Friday on Good Morning America.
They were shooting a music video (apparently for this song) earlier this week.
source
LADIES I AM READY!
meanwhile Camilla Cabello other wise known as CaCa can suck it, her song sucks.
her title and fan base name is born
the toileton bathroom floors?
CaCa let us all down
i need them to come with a bop, none of those pop girls did it for me. i am not saying they are not doing their thing. i'm just saying they are not doing IT
those hoes better deliver
it looks like it's a motel with neon light. I'm ready for another hoe anthem. those bitches better deliver
