ONTD Original: Failed Celebrity Business Ventures

nothing ventured nothing gained i suppose

Braselton sounds like a cool idea to be honest, and with more things being filmed in Georgia for the tax breaks, it'd probably be a better idea today.

I actually have no idea if it's actually failed, but the website disappeared and all social media/promotion just quietly ended.

How could I forget if I never remembered it in the first place!



TBH I love when celebs try to quietly remove things from social media/the internet. Not quite as exciting as something bombing spectacularly but still funny none the less.

lmao this is so sad and low budget. aw brit brit 😂

This feels like the start of a SNL sketch

It looks like an SNL sketch.

#tbt 🎀🎀🎀 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on May 18, 2017 at 8:10pm PDT

Girl, you're a stan! Social media promo popped up just a few days ago lol

must have missed it between the mom memes and fashion shows...



but like, where do you even buy one of her bras?? Reply

Always nice to read about bigger failures on a bad day.

Aww what's wrong girl

Stuck in a parttime student job with colleagues that ignore me and stupider, younger ones getting promoted. For starters.

The Donald Trump one makes me do this 😆 and then this 😭

I just watched the latest episode of RHONY which reminded me of the failed toasters and Bethenny's talk show.

"Sonja Morgan is much more than a toaster oven. She is an international lifestyle fashion BRAND."

They can't all be success stories like Farrah's Frozen Yogurt franchise

Where are Rob's socks

rob's socks are actually iiiiiincredibly well made and still popular, for some reason. i wouldn't say it failed.

I've read a lot of articles about this with athletes in particular. Finance managers try to get them into boring but safe investments and they think they're going to be the next Magic Johnson.

i have an unopened bottle of skinnygirl margarita from like 6 (7? when did it come out?) yrs ago sitting at the back of my liquor shelf lol. i'm p sure there's mould on the bottom tho so i'm going to throw it out next time i make a trip~ down to the recycling room in my building.

the mould is just extra ~tang~

Skinny Girl is super successful though

idk how that is successful. it's fucking disgusting.

Theyre selling skinny girl popcorn for a $1 to get rid of them at my grocery store. Its lime and salt flavored.

this was incredibly educational. thank you so much for compiling this information, OP!



a few points



- what is an illegal swinger's party? if it's a sex club, why can't there be sex? i don't understand the legalities at play here

- $19 million loss. fuck me. google tells me basinger is now worth ~$36 million, which is surprising to be honest

- stunning write ups. you have such a way with words, OP 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽

- newman's own is the best celebrity brand Reply

Newman's Own IS the best ever. The salad dressings, the lemonade... and Newman O's >>> Oreos.



The swingers party was illegal bc they were permitted to fuck on the first two floors, but not the top floor. A fire marshall made a surprise appearance at said swinger's party and found swingers swining on the third floor. Basically, they invited too many people to the orgy! Tragic.



Edited at 2017-05-26 07:10 pm (UTC) Reply

i haven't tried a newman's own product i didn't love. fig newmans >>>>>>>>>>>>>



wow, that really is tragic. what a cruel world we live in, where people can't fuck wherever they want, where there's a such thing as too many swingers. i'm cheesed. Reply

The swingers part sounds so ridiculous lmao

lol I remember as a kid not knowing that Paul Newman was a real person. I thought he was a brand character like Aunt Jemima or Mr. Clean

i looked it up, it was an unpermitted party and the fire marshall shut it down and they also had no liquor license and the upper floors weren't permitted.

Fig Newmans are SO good.

FuMan Skeeto, though...

Was going to mention this!

lmao wow. Why did this fail?? Looks pretty hip to me.

bahaha

Oh man, this is taking me back

lmao I forgot about this!

LOL for some reason this has never left my memory. My boyfriend even knows the name of chris Kirkpatricks failed clothing line because of how much I name drop it. The gift that keeps on giving

Illegal swingers party at a sex club.... I'm confused

It was a zoning/capacity issue lmao

Oh true lmao, that's hilarious

Woody Harrelson opened an oxygen bar or something like that in the 90s that closed shortly thereafter lmao

lmao oxygen bars were a thing for a hot minute. I remember going to one. What a waste of money.

I LOVE your icon

thanks sis ❤️

sounds like a fire hazard

lol those oxygen bars are still scattered all throughout Vegas and occasionally pop up at musical festivals



I work at a gym and we have tons of O2 tanks for emergencies so I could just stick a nasal cannula up my nose and do it for free if I wanted to lol Reply

that ron jeremy banner is like peak mid-2000s paint shop pro realness

what about mischa barton's bags?



what about mischa barton's bags? Reply

this post is about celebrities

lmao

lmao damn

omg damn sis, hasn't Mischa been through enough?!

LMAO dang......

