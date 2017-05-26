HGTV superstar Chip Gaines is writing a memoir: ‘I’ve done so many dumb things’
Fixer Upper’s Chip Gaines is writing a memoir: ‘I’ve done so many dumb things’ https://t.co/GGLxQsDpmg pic.twitter.com/5vkvegFa1X— Us Weekly (@usweekly) May 26, 2017
Resident HGTV dumbass Chip Gaines will release a memoir entitled "Capital Gaines — Smart Things I Learned Doing Stupid Stuff", which will hit shelves this fall. Gaines says that he will re-live his “craziest antics and the lessons learned along the way."
source= https://twitter.com/usweekly/status/867
chip sis, give us the juicy shit about the prop. bros and crazy ass christina & tarek. no1curr bout shiplap or why joanne has to fucking use live, laugh & love decor all the time.
Also, I used to really love the show and then until they proved to be homophobes 💔
His wife, however, I can tell she's the kind of judgy person who keeps that shit tight, but you know she's reading you in her mind. But she looks great tho.
And lol, they didn't waste any time finding a new couple for Flip or Flop.
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/lov
This southern gal was looking for a beach side place. When I first tuned to the channel, i assumed the man she was with was her boyfriend/husband, but it was the realtor showing her around.
But they looked like they'd be a cute couple.
Fast forward to the X months later part at the end, she reveals that she and the realtor got closer and are dating now. I was like AWWWW. i KNEW i saw chemistry between them :D
I looked them up on Facebook (they have the most RIDICULOUS southern names good Christ) and he was for sure dating someone else in like December but they really do seem to have met on the show and started dating so love is real I guess
You mean he was dating someone else prior, or is now dating a different person?
You need to link me FB stuff, I'm just curious :D
Nope won't be reading his book. More interested in Tarik and Christina bloop bloop!