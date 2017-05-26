all mine

HGTV superstar Chip Gaines is writing a memoir: ‘I’ve done so many dumb things’




Resident HGTV dumbass Chip Gaines will release a memoir entitled "Capital Gaines — Smart Things I Learned Doing Stupid Stuff", which will hit shelves this fall. Gaines says that he will re-live his “craziest antics and the lessons learned along the way."

source= https://twitter.com/usweekly/status/867968629534359553

chip sis, give us the juicy shit about the prop. bros and crazy ass christina & tarek. no1curr bout shiplap or why joanne has to fucking use live, laugh & love decor all the time.
