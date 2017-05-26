HGTV superstar Chip Gaines is writing a memoir: ‘I’ve done so many dumb things’

oh Reply

His small hands always freak me out.



Also, I used to really love the show and then until they proved to be homophobes 💔 Reply

did they ever address being homophobes? Reply

Are they really omg? Reply

Wait what Reply

Nope they've never addressed it or agreed to have LGBT couples on their show. Reply

They live in BFE Texas so I doubt there are a ton of LGBT people clamoring to move there. They definitely are not 100% but I felt like they tried to address things in a conscious way. Reply

His wife, however, I can tell she's the kind of judgy person who keeps that shit tight, but you know she's reading you in her mind. But she looks great tho.



And lol, they didn't waste any time finding a new couple for Flip or Flop.



I find him kinda cute in a Andy Dwyer sort of way. He potentially is a fun lay.His wife, however, I can tell she's the kind of judgy person who keeps that shit tight, but you know she's reading you in her mind. But she looks great tho.And lol, they didn't waste any time finding a new couple for Flip or Flop. Reply

thus far these two seem relatively cool and normal but i'M SURE THAT'LL CHANGE WITH THE QUICKNESS Reply

i'd bttm tbh Reply

I read somewhere that Flip or Flop is getting 5 spinoffs. Reply

no kidding, i get that vibe from Joanne too. i still like some aspects of her style though. i've never seen shiplap in my life so i'm (ignorantly) guessing it's a southern thing? Reply

I don't know him, but I want to get my parents on Love It or List It. Reply

http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/lov e-it-list-it-lawsuit-hgtv-north-carolina-h omeowners_us_57167982e4b06f35cb70dca7 i heard that the love it or list it crew do bad jobs for their renos. Reply

Link

I don't know if it's like that in Toronto though. I have no idea about cross-border stuff because the contracting companies needs to be different Reply

Link

i want to do that just to get the fucking renovations done and meet them both cause i like them Reply

love it or list it is my favorite show for the bickering. Reply

Toronto or Vancouver (or are there others now)? I like the realtor on Vancouver and the designer on Toronto. Reply

after most of the hgtv couples turned out to be problematic, i just stopped watching this channel. that and the fact that home ownership wont happen for me. Reply

Property Brothers are ok. The one that's the handyman can get it Reply

Link

agreed, they seem pretty liberal in their views. i personally prefer drew, but he's already taken. Reply

Mte that's what I'm watching on cable lately. Enjoyable Reply

Link

I think drew is better looking but when Jonathan starts wielding the sledgehammer around I'm like Christ my body is fucking ready for some reno over here too tbh Reply

drew got that body tho Reply

ya I like Property Brothers because I think the idea of paying cheaper for a shit home in a nicer area and then customizing it to your needs sounds like a better use of $$$, more doable for people, and the process is more entertaining to watch.



Reply

Link

oh, also, the other night, i was watching an episode of House Hunter beach edition or whatever.

This southern gal was looking for a beach side place. When I first tuned to the channel, i assumed the man she was with was her boyfriend/husband, but it was the realtor showing her around.

But they looked like they'd be a cute couple.



Fast forward to the X months later part at the end, she reveals that she and the realtor got closer and are dating now. I was like AWWWW. i KNEW i saw chemistry between them :D Reply

Aww that's cute! Reply

Link

wait omg same!! It was island life wasn't it? I was watching that at my friend's place and when they went jet skiing I was like "this feels like a one-on-one date on the bachelor or something... What are the producers up to..." and then she's like "I love my new house, and my new boyfriend!" And I was like wait what the fuck



I looked them up on Facebook (they have the most RIDICULOUS southern names good Christ) and he was for sure dating someone else in like December but they really do seem to have met on the show and started dating so love is real I guess Reply

Link

Yeah, Island Life! The whole episode was like "he's kinda cute, in a basic southern sort of way" (but i'm biased, cause southern guys do it for me). But this isn't really the show where they do that kind of thing, so it was a pleasant surprise at the end.



You mean he was dating someone else prior, or is now dating a different person?

You need to link me FB stuff, I'm just curious :D Reply

Awww this is too cute. I saw something about a gay couple that was on there that chose their house based on their future adopted children - like having a nice stair case for taking prom photos, being able to hear their little footprints running around, stuff like that - but they didn't know when they would have a kid placed with them. There was a follow up later and they finally got their bb 😭❤️ It made me so happy. Reply

Since everyone on House Hunters has already bought a house, they were probably already dating when they filmed. Reply

Lookswise this dude is like the Lite™ version of the husband on Sister Wives. Reply

whether or not they're homophobes, i never really cared for their show. I'm more of a Love it or List it/Property Bros/HouseHunters kinda guy. Flip or Flop and their show kinda bore me. Reply

i always think he's gay Reply

I always think Jo and the woodworking guy Clint are having an affair. Reply

Link

lmao. but what about sweet jimmy bob though?? :P Reply

i think they're a cute couple and in general, i like her designs. but i am mainly jealous of jo's hair. it's so beautiful. Reply

her hair is so beautiful!! I have major hair envy Reply

Link

house hunters renovation or whatever its called is easily my favorite show on this channel. Reply

I miss that hot dude that would help people renovate places they could rent out. Reply

Link

Scott McGillivray from Income Property? He's pm the hottest dude on HGTV imo. Reply

he is truly ugly. his lobster skin offends me. his dumb husband schtick is infuriating, and you know he's the type of "choose not to be gay" Christian that has googled "but how DO lesbians have sex?" more than once Reply

Lmao accurate Reply

Link

lmfao Reply

Link

Link

Oh k Reply

