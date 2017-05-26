Yuri (Plisetsky) on Ice: "Welcome To The Madness" performance + manga
WARNING: SPOILERS UNDER THE CUT!
#WTTMspoilers— 🐯完全新作劇場版ジンちゃんさん🐯 (@denkimouse) May 25, 2017
/////
a spanish bouncer with a huge ass picks yurio up by his ass and throws him out
dying
#WTTMspoilers— 🐯完全新作劇場版ジンちゃんさん🐯 (@denkimouse) May 25, 2017
/////
mila and sara pat pat pat poor yurio who got tossed out on his ass
#WTTMspoilers— 🐯完全新作劇場版ジンちゃんさん🐯 (@denkimouse) May 25, 2017
/////
the moment otabek spots yurio he goes "it's me" and begins to peel off his jacket with a smirk....what
plisetsky
#WTTMspoilers— 🐯完全新作劇場版ジンちゃんさん🐯 (@denkimouse) May 25, 2017
/////
okay, so the club scene was short. yurio always wanted to talk to otabek about how he was not satisfied with his music
#WTTMspoilers— 🐯完全新作劇場版ジンちゃんさん🐯 (@denkimouse) May 25, 2017
/////
otabek agrees to basically stay up all night and help him plan his new, surprise exhibition that'll shock everyone
#WTTMspoilers— 🐯完全新作劇場版ジンちゃんさん🐯 (@denkimouse) May 25, 2017
/////
but they arrive and...watch as victor and yuuri blow everyone away by victor's surprise appearance on the ice with him
#WTTMspoilers— 🐯完全新作劇場版ジンちゃんさん🐯 (@denkimouse) May 25, 2017
/////
otabek: oh. there's overlapping surprises
yurio: THAT PIG!$J@IOR(*Q#J(*JR*(WRJ(W
#WTTMspoilers— 🐯完全新作劇場版ジンちゃんさん🐯 (@denkimouse) May 25, 2017
/////
yurio: ....come out at the end of my exhibition
otabek: !?
yurio: we can surprise better than those guys
#WTTMspoilers— 🐯完全新作劇場版ジンちゃんさん🐯 (@denkimouse) May 25, 2017
/////
yurio: /grabs otabek/ don't you wanna blow their minds? will you, or won't you?
otabek: there's only one answer
[links]you can read the translated manga pages here + watch the performance video (feat. an extended version of Yuuri and Viktor's pair skate as well) here
I knew Yurio is extra but I never thought he was that extra (still like him a lot tho)
(and ppl who don't know shit abt animation keep defending it like, "stop nit-picking stop frames" lmao. there's a difference btwn shitty animation and smear frames.)
maybe i'll watch it at some point.
like bitch, ugly frames have no excuse if the resulting movement is not actually nice. i have a fucking degree and career in animation, trust me when i say it's garbage. just.
it's giving me free OTT flashbacks
And that's as someone who enjoyed it.
i'm confused
I love the friendship between Otabek and Yuri. Hope to see more of that and actual Victor backstory next movie/season.
Also, I love the anime soundtrack. It's great for working out, especially King JJ's Theme.
Edited at 2017-05-26 07:10 pm (UTC)
(jk i don't need weebs in an already extra af fandom)
i'll call the anime offices and tell them to adapt this for you sis
My baby Yuri is so damn entertaining and Otabek is really pretty <3 I hope they end up together :P
the yoi fandom has so much "discourse" over the otayuri ship, it's annoying... a two-year age gap between teenagers is not pedophilia. as long as you're not sexualising yurio in any way it's nbd imo.
ia i don't feel that the writers are crossing any lines at all, personally idem the idea of otayuri dating as long as they don't cross into the ~sleep with me yurio!!!1~ zone (like what they did with victuuri lmao).
I want them to happen but further down the line and with actual development. I've always liked a friends-to-lovers trope anyway and their friendship is so cute and that's what I want more of atm. Yuri's found someone he can actually confide in and who encourages him (and enables his dramatic ass)
Edited at 2017-05-26 08:44 pm (UTC)
Sidenote Yuri reminds me of Alois in a way which makes me love him more.
JJ is older than Otabek so idek.
That said YoI plays fast and loose with what's possible anyway.
This anime was truly a blessing last year. Can't wait for the movie.
I just want more JJ.
Hope he stays this extra in season 2.