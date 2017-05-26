Yuri (Plisetsky) on Ice: "Welcome To The Madness" performance + manga

Ice skating is that extra? or this is just fanservice? lmaoo



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fanservice + the blonde child skating is extra af lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoo!!



I knew Yurio is extra but I never thought he was that extra (still like him a lot tho) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao his extra ass wanted his stage name to be "Yuri On Darkness" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the animation here is rly nice. there was so much crappy animation in the series.



(and ppl who don't know shit abt animation keep defending it like, "stop nit-picking stop frames" lmao. there's a difference btwn shitty animation and smear frames.)



maybe i'll watch it at some point. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

half of the skating scenes had the skaters look like Luffy from one piece... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If it helps, they went back and did tons of changes for the DVD release. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

seems to be standard practice these days. but idk, i don't rewatch a lot of anime, so for my lazy self the crappy first version is generally the only one i'll ever see lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao it's not just stop frames. You can visibly see the shitty animation in some of the routines in like episodes 5, 6, and 7. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it was the same when ppl tried to defend sailor moon crystal. "to get nice movements, you sometimes have to draw weird single frames! look at this masterful hand-brushed smear from a roadrunner cartoon to be convinced!"



like bitch, ugly frames have no excuse if the resulting movement is not actually nice. i have a fucking degree and career in animation, trust me when i say it's garbage. just. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love the animation style but some of the OTT fans have killed my interest in this. Reply

Thread

Link

same. i can't even bring myself to finish the series and have now blacklisted yoi on tumblr.

it's giving me free OTT flashbacks Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same, I liked it and it was a good watch but the OTT fans were too much for it, this thing about making 50+ pages essays about everything is a lot for me, i'm too old for that fandom shit tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol i'm so glad i came to it late and i haven't interacted w the fandom at all bc that way i can enjoy it in peace Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah, I enjoyed it but idgaf about the fandom Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It really is an oddly...serious fandom, considering YoI is fluffy, harmless, kind of basic fare. They act like it's the second coming of Christ and so new and groundbreaking and I don't get that at all.



And that's as someone who enjoyed it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The fandom is a mess D: Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

just a few days ago I came to the conclusion that YOI is the Taylor Swift of anime - overrated with a crazy fandom. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so wait 2 characters have blondish white hair and they wear it almost the same way

i'm confused Reply

Thread

Link

lol so Yuuri did end up lifting Victor, that's adorable.



I love the friendship between Otabek and Yuri. Hope to see more of that and actual Victor backstory next movie/season.



Also, I love the anime soundtrack. It's great for working out, especially King JJ's Theme.



Edited at 2017-05-26 07:10 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

when will they make a hockey sports anime tbh??



(jk i don't need weebs in an already extra af fandom) Reply

Thread

Link

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/My_Heaven ly_Hockey_Club



i'll call the anime offices and tell them to adapt this for you sis i'll call the anime offices and tell them to adapt this for you sis Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao pls do!! i might take a Look at it tbh. it even captured the reality of hockey having so many gingers~ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Maybe I'd finally understand the rules of hockey or care about actual hockey instead of a webcomic about it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol tbh i hate that webcomic (if ur talking abt the 1 i think u are... i dont Rihcall the name) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao, A+++ tbh



My baby Yuri is so damn entertaining and Otabek is really pretty <3 I hope they end up together :P Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

slay!



the yoi fandom has so much "discourse" over the otayuri ship, it's annoying... a two-year age gap between teenagers is not pedophilia. as long as you're not sexualising yurio in any way it's nbd imo. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm glad the writers (while still pandering to fans obviously) aren't sexualizing Yuri or pushing Otabek/Yuri as a couple in any way yet. like I'm sure there are cases of fans being gross about them but the source material is doing great by them so I just avoid the fandom bc the last bit of ~discourse~ I stumbled onto was someone saying Viktor should have whooped Yurio's ass which wtf seek help Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol some people were freaking out about yurio "showing skin" too like it's really not that difficult to understand that teenagers aren't always going to stay in their lane? it's a performance... omg.



ia i don't feel that the writers are crossing any lines at all, personally idem the idea of otayuri dating as long as they don't cross into the ~sleep with me yurio!!!1~ zone (like what they did with victuuri lmao). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the performance wasn't sexualized tho smh. have these ppl missed the actually sexualized performances Chris had and how those were animated? we got legit close-up shots of his ass cheeks lmao



I want them to happen but further down the line and with actual development. I've always liked a friends-to-lovers trope anyway and their friendship is so cute and that's what I want more of atm. Yuri's found someone he can actually confide in and who encourages him (and enables his dramatic ass)



Edited at 2017-05-26 08:44 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is super hypocritical to me cause I've heard no fan "outcry" ever about sexualizing the Kuroshitsuji (Black Butler) character relationships Sebastian/Ciel and Claude/Alois from the yaoi community. They have a WAY bigger age gap than Yuri and Otabek, not to mention younger than Yuri and MUCH older than Otabek. I'm not sure what the disconnect has been cause I have definitely seen essays about how Otabek/Yuri is wrong from the same people who love Kuroshitsuji. *shrug* Anime fans...



Sidenote Yuri reminds me of Alois in a way which makes me love him more. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What kills me about this "anti" stuff is that a lot of the people calling Otayuri pedophilia ship Yuri with JJ..........



JJ is older than Otabek so idek. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't watch this, but I'm pretty sure you're not allowed to make your coach part of your routine in a figure-skating competition... Reply

Thread

Link

It wasn't for the competition, it was the exhibition skate after.



That said YoI plays fast and loose with what's possible anyway. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love it idec



This anime was truly a blessing last year. Can't wait for the movie. Reply

Thread

Link

I keep forgetting who Otabek is lmao.



I just want more JJ. Reply

Thread

Link

I still need to see the last two episodes. :( as long as yuri and Victor are still together, I'm cool. Reply

Thread

Link