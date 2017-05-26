i'm really glad to hear from her and it's a beautiful letter. she's incredibly brave. Reply

Same, it made me tear up again. Reply

Awww Ari, this made me tear. :( Reply

Bless this poor girl. How eloquent and lovely. I cannot even imagine what she's been through and what she will continue to go through. Reply

Aw Ari 💓💓 Reply

I'm at work while reading this and I had to literally fan my eyes so I wouldn't start crying. I love her to the moon and back and can't believe the strength she's exuding during this whole ordeal. I would have shut down and hid from the world, from social media, from everything for weeks if I was in her position.



The fact that she's going to return to Manchester to hold a benefit concert, like...goddamn, she is just so amazing. That is some real bravery right there. You've got a fan forever, Ari <3 Reply

For real. I was lukewarm about her as a person but she's really grown and shown that when she cares, she truly cares. Reply

she really is a gem Reply

mte, she's so kind it's so wonderful to see. Reply

cosigned Reply

This is a wonderful message, I'm really glad that she felt the love that her fans have been sending her. It's also wonderful that she's going back to Manchester to help rally. <3



She's a sweetheart. Reply

this got me crying again for the millionth time this week. i hope she still takes as much time as she needs but doing a benefit concert anytime is amazing and i love anyone that's reached out wanting to take part in it with her. Reply

took my 12 yo sister to her NY concert and it was beautiful. it truly is evil to target an audience of young girls. I am so proud of Ari and in awe of her strength. Reply

it really gets me remembering the crowd at the show i was at. honestly, i spent a lot of time watching the people in the rows in front of me because they were all so happy and excited. Reply

I was there too! Such a great show. Loved the feminist bit especially:



Reply

Damn Reply

Yes that was so good Reply

Bless her heart <3 It's so brave and strong of her to go back there Reply

I still can't believe this happened it's such a nightmare. She's very brave ❤️ Reply

damn, that is so beautiful, what an angel <333 Reply

This is a beautiful letter. I can't believe she's going back to hold a benefit concert, especially after what happened to her. Reply

What a great message! And going back to perform again is so brave. Reply

I just got my wisdom teeth out and I'm on some good shit right now.

That's my excuse for crying like a baby.



I can't imagine how she and the victims must be feeling now. I was a mess after there was a shooting at my school, I still get paranoid thoughts when I'm in crowded spaces.



I hope everyone gets all the love and support they need. Reply

