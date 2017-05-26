May 26th, 2017, 11:17 am alienjive Ariana Grande posts heartfelt message to her fans on Instagram SOURCESorry, mods! Forgot to add a source the first time! Tagged: ariana grande, concert / tour dates, music / musician Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 197197 comments Add comment
The fact that she's going to return to Manchester to hold a benefit concert, like...goddamn, she is just so amazing. That is some real bravery right there. You've got a fan forever, Ari <3
She's a sweetheart.
That's my excuse for crying like a baby.
I can't imagine how she and the victims must be feeling now. I was a mess after there was a shooting at my school, I still get paranoid thoughts when I'm in crowded spaces.
I hope everyone gets all the love and support they need.
i like what she said about not letting hate win as well. i saw martyn hett's mother talking about remaining positive and not feeling hurt/angry because the terrorist doesn't deserve it, and it was really inspiring.