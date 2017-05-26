is it lame to love the eagles?



idk but i love them Reply

HELL NO!



Eagles and Fleetwood Mac are my two favorite bands ever and I will say it loud and proud. Reply

the eagles are pretty much all my dad listened to when i was growing up so i was either gonna love them or absolutely hate them lol Reply

No. I grew up listening to them because of my dad, who loved them (and ABBA, Fleetwood Mac, Neil Diamond, Cher, The Carpenters). Reply

Only if you say that Hotel California is your favorite song. Reply

lol I posted an entire ontd original dragging them but I ended it w I love the eagles idgaf 😂 Reply

Lame? Get OUT! (Ha just kidding)



I ❤️ the Eagles I've seen them many times best writing best singing best instrumentals they are tops in my book. Then Fleetwood Mac, I can't imagine liking one but not the other.



And Don Henley boy I've had an old guy crush on him forever lol. Smartest male singer songwriter out there imo. Reply

Nope. They are legends tbh Reply

The Eagles are legit one of my favorite bands.



Not lame at all! Reply

He is so damn hot. I know, I know ~basic white man~, but idgaf, do me raw and make me your bitch Niall. Reply

he was hot performing that song....he used to be ugly...what is happening Reply

Yesss! One of ussssss! Lol Reply

i cant at niall coming through with two good songs after that 1d shit that was This Town...



is Niall gonna be my fave after Harry.............................i can't Reply

Lol this is me. Harry then Neil! Narry is winning the 1D solo game. Step it up Liam or get left behind! Reply

I lowkey really like this song tbh Reply

this song sounds just like Demi Lovato's (buzz?) single "Body Say"



(pretend I linked to it here) Reply

Only better. Reply

nah, body say was a certified bop Reply

I call some people "Daddy" too, Niall, but maybe in a different context. Reply

mte Reply

Slow Hands has been on repeat during my morning commute and I'm only slightly embarrassed. Reply

This isn't the music I'd have expected from him and it's also the first time I've heard this song all the way through. I like it + his voice got WAY better?? Like I am in the very small camp of ppl who didn't think he was bad in One Direction, but his voice really fits this well? Reply

Omg I know, I almost didn't recognize his voice when this song came out. I think of all the 1D boys, he's improved the most over the years. Reply

Right? I'm actually shocked by that live performance. Like but in a good way, like in a way that would indicate that he actually took a voice lesson, unlike possibly the rest of his compatriots.



lmao and like who WOULD have recognized his voice when this came out tbh, he has like a grand total of three lines throughout the duration of his boyband career!



Edited at 2017-05-26 06:48 pm (UTC) Reply

yeah, you could tell he took voice lessons since 1d, unlike another member who still desperately needs them. Reply

I think the songs he wrote for this solo album fit his voice way better. In 1D none of the parts were really written for him well. I think he's always had a decent voice, just a bit out of place in 1D. Reply

I know a lot of people have been wondering what his plan is just releasing songs with no album in sight but honestly, I think it's super affective. He needs to stand apart and introduce himself since so many people think of Zayn or Harry when they think of 1D. Releasing increasingly better singles slowly and doing heavy promo each time is only gonna increase his profile and by the time he drops his album (I suspect Jan. next year so he can get that New Years performance promo a la Megan Trainor/Rachel Platten), he'll chart really really well.



Get it Nialler! Reply

i agree, especially since he's so personable and good at promo. i think he's been doing the best at all the solo interviews



Edited at 2017-05-26 06:48 pm (UTC) Reply

I agree. It's very smart. At this point no one but 1D fans would buy his album. But with this strategy he's winning over the general public.



Edited at 2017-05-26 07:27 pm (UTC) Reply

in the billboard article it said he'd be releasing in the fall. Reply

Hopefully he doesn't then. Ed Sheeran was saying Taylor wants to get her album out before Christmas, so if he has any chance of charting he needs to make sure he releases before her or well after her. Reply

His hair, plus this outfit, is making him look sorta Glenn Howerton Reply

stop it omg i can see it Reply

and i am attracted to both Reply

He's a five star man!!!! Reply

That still doesn't sound like him, but I kind of like it. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

NGL I've always had a crush on Niall so seeing him not flop makes me happy. Reply

why are 3 1d members releasing their solo projects at the same time?

Who will be at the top? And who will be the bottoms? Reply

This sounds dirty! Lmao



I think them releasing at the same time (still dirty lol) isn't hurting them because all of their music is different. It works in their favor. Reply

yea, Liam is prolly gonna top them Reply

i love niall Reply

I wish he had more stage presence because this is a jam Reply

