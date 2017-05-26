Niall Horan and Eagles' Don Henley Call Each Other "Dad" and "Son" + performs "Slow Hands"
Niall Horan shows off baby photos of him learning to play guitar and reveals how he and Eagles drummer Don Henley got so close that he calls him dad.
He won't say when his album will come out, he'll just be dropping things lol
idk but i love them
Eagles and Fleetwood Mac are my two favorite bands ever and I will say it loud and proud.
I ❤️ the Eagles I've seen them many times best writing best singing best instrumentals they are tops in my book. Then Fleetwood Mac, I can't imagine liking one but not the other.
And Don Henley boy I've had an old guy crush on him forever lol. Smartest male singer songwriter out there imo.
Not lame at all!
is Niall gonna be my fave after Harry.............................i can't
(pretend I linked to it here)
lmao and like who WOULD have recognized his voice when this came out tbh, he has like a grand total of three lines throughout the duration of his boyband career!
Get it Nialler!
Who will be at the top? And who will be the bottoms?
I think them releasing at the same time (still dirty lol) isn't hurting them because all of their music is different. It works in their favor.