Diddy laughed in Liam Payne's face

"the most evil laugh" "lasted for an eternity" lmao shut up Reply

it always amazes me that people think of sean combs as soft. Reply

yeah-you don't get that rich for being soft tbh Reply

he's always been the brains behind everything. smart enough to project an image the general public would feel comfortable with, definitely Reply

mte lmao hes ben involved in how much violent shit over the years... Reply

But Puffy things are meant to be soft...



I always remember he was one of R Kelly's most vocal defenders when the child abuse scandal first came to light. It was only due to the backlash that he and others shut up. Reply

It's because all the names he has had sound cute Reply

I guess it's because he seems like a quiet type? I know nothing about Diddy tbh lol Reply

I cannot believe I used to find him endearing bc he's dumb as a rock. Reply

same, what was my problem? Reply

I did too once upon a time but now I find him insanely whiny and sensitive Reply

he seemed reasonable when every interview he was a part of, he shared with 4 other dudes. when he has the chance to speak without being interrupted, his idiocy shines bright like a diamond. Reply

I liked him for like a second too. Reply

lol right? my guess is they had really scripted answers/talking points with 1D and now that he's let loose on his own, it's nagl Reply

well... who can blame him.



who. can. blame. him. Reply

right? never knew i could be #teamdiddy on anything. Reply

LOL yeah I have no idea who Liam Payne is and I suspect neither did Diddy



Edited at 2017-05-26 08:49 pm (UTC) Reply

I'm sry but the mental image of him doing an evil laugh for a prolonged period of time in liam's face is killing me Reply

it looks like his tears have burned his face and he's crying out in pain.... Reply

omg what the fuck is going on here? Reply

This looks like Ted Cruz meets Justin Timberlake Reply

Him and me both Reply

I'm laughing for eternity reading this. I imagine Diddy's laugh was much like the Ray Liotta 'Goodfellas' laughing gif. That gif get me overtime. Imagining it Diddy serving some of that to 2PaynezNHarmony hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahh aha, lawds I can't stop laughing. Reply

lol out of all the weird things ontd put in my head this is for sure the best! ahah thank you! Reply

Oh lawds. My sides hurt. I laughed so hard I snorted "bad boys for life" LMFAO. The imagery of this is the best. Bless you for this. Reply

lol irl at take that take that Reply

lmaoooo this is great Reply

Link









i ran into avril lavigne in vegas after she opened for the backstreet boys. we were in a nightclub, she and her crew were looking for a friend who was doing coke in the bathrooms. i asked her for a pic she politely declined and her security came at me and began to feel me up? like i understood if i were swatted away from her but he like rubbed up on me smiled and said she doesn't like pictures. this was during her lyme disease, marriage to nickelback and 20 feet distant meet and greet memes phase.

That's so odd and uncomfortable I'm sorry that happened :( Reply

oh no it wasn't bad at all, avril was nice about it and her security wasn't mean it was just odd. i expected to be pushed away from her but he felt me up??? idk how else to say it. nonetheless it was at a nightclub in vegas so i had a great time. Reply

Link





avril or melissa sis? Reply

Avril has always been an uberbitch. Some of her interviews are painful to watch. Such a terrible person. Reply

Me and a friend tried to meet her back in the Complicated days. She ignored us so we hung out with her band who were super nice. Ofc she got pressed/jealous or whatever so it was then when she ~honored us with her presence. Reply

Lmao. I love this movie Reply

He's lucky Diddy didn't make him walk to Brooklyn for a slice of cheesecake Reply

Making The Band was the shit! Reply

Oh my goddd I remember this! Reply

lmao Reply

What insane times man! Reply

Memoriesss Reply

that iconic moment in reality tv Reply

Seriously. I couldn't believe my eyes. Gosh I miss those days Reply

I totally relate to this tbh Reply

The fact that he didn't want it anymore when they finally got it to him... Reply

iconique Reply

Right?!? Omg lmao Reply

Diddy hasn't had a hit in years



Liam holds the last laugh Reply

Big Payno doesn't have one either Reply

Link



Diddy doesn't need to make hits anymore tbh Reply

IKR??? I was just about to post his net worth. People can be so dense lol. Reply

That much money and he still can't buy Cassie a clue? Lmaooo Reply

Girl is you white?



Do you not know how motherfucking rich Diddy is? Highly doubt he gives a fuck about producing hit songs when his clothing line and other business ventures have made him worth nearly a billion dollars. Reply

...Hardly. Liam dreams of being where Diddy is career-wise, I'd guess. Reply

Parent

This is legit one of the dumbest posts I've ever read on ontd. Reply

lol sis Reply

Link





lmao @ this thread i love it when people talk out of their gaping assholes then get a lashing Reply

Diddy is not worried about it Reply

Don't worry if he writes rhymes. he writes checks. Reply

y'all acting like we check for P.Diddy when his ass done past obscurity



Lima Beans are the IT thing rn and if all he can do in the presence of a God is laugh, he's doomed to his mediocre hell Reply

this post is bringing such lolz Reply

Take your ass back to ATRL with that nonsense. Reply

Sis, I'm screaaaminngggg Reply

MTE Reply

