Diddy laughed in Liam Payne's face



Taking the Ed Sheeran approach and talking about his interaction with other celebrities to drum up publicity, 2Paynez spilled that: "I went over to speak to him and Jay Z, and as I shook his hand, he just chuckled... the most evil laugh that I've ever heard."

He went on to say that the laugh seemed to have lasted for an eternity and that "it was like the most daunting celebrity experience that you could ever imagine. I thought P Diddy was a safe bet. Obviously I missed the mark a little bit, he's a lot scarier than you think he is."

Maybe he just wasn't a fan of Strip that Down? Have you ever had any awkward encounters with celebrities ONTD?

Source
