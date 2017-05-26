Diddy laughed in Liam Payne's face
Taking the Ed Sheeran approach and talking about his interaction with other celebrities to drum up publicity, 2Paynez spilled that: "I went over to speak to him and Jay Z, and as I shook his hand, he just chuckled... the most evil laugh that I've ever heard."
He went on to say that the laugh seemed to have lasted for an eternity and that "it was like the most daunting celebrity experience that you could ever imagine. I thought P Diddy was a safe bet. Obviously I missed the mark a little bit, he's a lot scarier than you think he is."
Maybe he just wasn't a fan of Strip that Down? Have you ever had any awkward encounters with celebrities ONTD?
Source
who. can. blame. him.
Liam holds the last laugh
Do you not know how motherfucking rich Diddy is? Highly doubt he gives a fuck about producing hit songs when his clothing line and other business ventures have made him worth nearly a billion dollars.
Lima Beans are the IT thing rn and if all he can do in the presence of a God is laugh, he's doomed to his mediocre hell