May 26th, 2017, 09:27 pm babarsuhail Dua Lipa - Lost In Your Light feat. Miguel (Official Video) source Tagged: british celebrities, music / musician, music / musician (pop), music video Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4747 comments Add comment
Anyway though I love ha, but I'm not really feeling this song. Show me something that can top "Be the One". I listen to that song literally every day.
last dance>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
wildheart is a great album, waves should've been a summer smash, but im comatose
it's an amazing song tho you need to rethink this opinion sis!!!
I only just got into her recently so the wait was a non-issue for me lol
My personal summer playlist so far. It's basically early 2000s + new stuff:
TLC - Way back
Aaliyah - Back and forth
Dua Lipa - Lost in your light
Mariah Carey - #beautiful, Bringing on the heartbreak
Katy - Swish Swish
Bebe Rexha - The way I are
All Saints - Pure Shore
Little Mix - Power
Charli XCX - Babygirl
Madonna - Don't tell me
Anyssa x Snakehips - Burn break crash
Hilary Duff - Holiday
Would like to see what you guys are hearing lately!
It could've been really fun, esp with how much of a great summer bop it is. But I waited for this all week and all she gave me was awkward mannequin floating??? WTF how could you do yourself so dirty like that Dua???
I need new music from him asap. He put on an amazing concert when I saw him in Toronto
not feeling this vid, but am glad her album is finally coming out. most of her singles are really good.
I like this but it sounds like an old ass song. That dancing was terrible.
look at Miguel helping the lessers~