







Anyway though I love ha, but I'm not really feeling this song. Show me something that can top "Be the One". I listen to that song literally every day.







Harry's impact!

Be The One is a bop. Reply

be the one is great Reply

be the one is so good Reply

hotter than hell, tho, good sis! Reply

for real! Reply

Has she dropped an album yet? Reply

June 2, I guess. But it leaked. Reply

be the one is my least fave of her singles. i mean it still knocks but it's overrated imo



last dance>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> Reply

queen of pop! Reply

her eyebrows are gr8 Reply

i keep expecting ur icon to move Reply

her eyes follow u everywhere~ Reply

ia Reply

Miguel? Lol whatever happened to his career? Reply

It went downhill when this happened, lmao. Reply

Ouch how could I forget? Reply

That poor girl omg. Reply

I saw him live at Outside Lands while waiting for Lana and he's really amazing tbh. That jumping accident really fucked him over though yikes :| Reply

Y'all let his album flop. Reply

mte



wildheart is a great album, waves should've been a summer smash, but im comatose Reply

I think I found my song of the summer. Reply

she's fantastic tbh Reply

it's... gonna be a no from me even though i love her. Reply

i've gotten into her recently but this song isn't doing it for me. at all. Reply

is it because of the video bc the video is pretty terrible



it's an amazing song tho you need to rethink this opinion sis!!! Reply

i loooove her voice, she's got a lot of range, she's gorgeous imo even though her look/aesthetic is just overdone at this point but i feel like she's been dropping singles for almost a year now. like @label just drop the album, she's got hype Reply

She delayed her album because of this song actually. She was waiting on Miguel and his team to approve of this duet, which is why the release went from February of this year to next week.



I only just got into her recently so the wait was a non-issue for me lol Reply

oh i had no idea about that, or that it was coming out next week. finally then!! Reply

My personal summer playlist so far. It's basically early 2000s + new stuff:



TLC - Way back

Aaliyah - Back and forth

Dua Lipa - Lost in your light

Mariah Carey -

Katy - Swish Swish

Bebe Rexha - The way I are

All Saints - Pure Shore

Little Mix - Power

Charli XCX - Babygirl

Madonna - Don't tell me

Anyssa x Snakehips - Burn break crash

Hilary Duff - Holiday



I love this actually! But probably because I'm into 90s R&B lately - TLC, Aaliyah, Mariah Carey etc

My personal summer playlist so far. It's basically early 2000s + new stuff:

TLC - Way back
Aaliyah - Back and forth
Dua Lipa - Lost in your light
Mariah Carey - #beautiful, Bringing on the heartbreak
Katy - Swish Swish
Bebe Rexha - The way I are
All Saints - Pure Shore
Little Mix - Power
Charli XCX - Babygirl
Madonna - Don't tell me
Anyssa x Snakehips - Burn break crash
Hilary Duff - Holiday

Would like to see what you guys are hearing lately!

I love this song soooo much but jesus this video is a mess



It could've been really fun, esp with how much of a great summer bop it is. But I waited for this all week and all she gave me was awkward mannequin floating??? WTF how could you do yourself so dirty like that Dua??? Reply

The tone of his voice is incredible. Reply

I need new music from him asap. He put on an amazing concert when I saw him in Toronto Reply

i've always been irrationally annoyed by her name and idk why Reply

how do you even say it Reply

doo-ahh lip-ahh?? makes sense for my first language lol.. but it just makes me think of a vagina.. a vague similarity to "double lips" or something hah. Reply

lmao ffs now i will always think 'double lips' when i see her name, sis! Reply

I like her and I'm so far diggin' this song, but not liking the vid. Reply

I like her voice but I wish she was a little more high energy Reply

yeah, she needs to work on her stage presence as well Reply

not feeling this vid, but am glad her album is finally coming out. most of her singles are really good. i've missed miguels voice... #justiceforwildheart

Damn Miguel. What happened to you?



I like this but it sounds like an old ass song. That dancing was terrible. Reply

bop bop BOP Reply

I love this! Reply

this is actually a really cute bop Reply

really like the tune



look at Miguel helping the lessers~ Reply

