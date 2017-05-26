A new Jacquie Lee EP is coming soon; live teaser clips below cut

Looks like @jacquieleemusic is working on more music 😍😃🎶 (via snap) pic.twitter.com/Fif5TwZzR9 — Jacquie Lee News (@jacquieleenews) October 3, 2016

LIVE TEASER CLIPS AFTER THE CUTSeason 5 The Voice runner-up Jacquie Lee recently announced that she will be releasing an EP very soon. New music is expected this summer as per one of her tweets. A number of live teaser clips have also surfaced, showcasing a soulful and urban-influenced direction, which is a departure from her first pop-based EP, Broken Ones from 2014.While it's not the full length debut album that has been promised to the fans since about 2015, it makes sense for her to go the EP route again for a number of reasons. For starters, she switched to a new label, Steel Wool Entertainment, some time in 2016. Steel Wool is home to Hayley Kiyoko.Jacquie was formerly signed to the 300 Entertainment arm of Atlantic Records and managed by Roger Gold, who would later go on to take solo Camila Cabello of Fifth Harmony fame under his wing. It's unclear whether Jacquie's departure from Atlantic Records was the result of internal politics or voluntary. 2015 was a highly eventful year for Jacquie, with major television and magazine appearances, and tours as the opening act for Shawn Mendes and Kalin and Myles, as well as a radio tour, but towards the end of 2015 it seemed as though Jacquie's manager became increasingly more invested in Camila on the public front.At the top of 2016, Jacquie's collaboration with Cash Cash, Aftershock (which is nearing 11 million streams on Spotify), was released as a single and a music video followed in March. From that point on she lost some momentum and seemingly retreated from the public eye, for the most part, especially after the death of her close friend Christina Grimmie. Jacquie bookended 2016 with tribute song for Christina called "Somebody's Angel", which she has yet to perform live. So, 2016 was pretty light in terms of promotion. However, she had a fair amount of visibility on Spotify. - Her signature song, Broken Ones, was added to some high traffic playlists and is now nearing 27 million streams.It's unknown if any of the material that she worked on while under Atlantic Records will make its way onto the new EP. While on tour with Shawn Mendes she performed a few new songs, such as "Empire" and "Exposed", which have yet to be released. At one point, Jacquie mentioned having co-written a song with Shawn while on tour with him. This was a few months before Shawn teamed up with Camila on "I Know What You Did Last Summer." No doubt Jacquie has enough material for a full length album plus, as she has been on - what felt like - a neverending ride of writing and recording sessions.