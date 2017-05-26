SKAM returns after hiatus with episode 4x06
SKAM S04E06 Clip 1 - Don't Talk To Me (Dailymotion) https://t.co/ROjDstzV6n pic.twitter.com/ikbNTHRJS1— SKAM English (@skamenglish) May 22, 2017
SKAM S04E06 Clip 2 - The Guys (Dailymotion) https://t.co/alOUxaK7w3 pic.twitter.com/LF3CoyCZ1e— SKAM English (@skamenglish) May 23, 2017
SKAM S04E06 Clip 3 - Fake Fake Fake (Dailymotion) https://t.co/uKVXPn8JXy pic.twitter.com/UFcB8zHASj— SKAM English (@skamenglish) May 24, 2017
SKAM S04E06 Clip 4 - The one and only (Dailymotion) https://t.co/0Ycrjl0tod pic.twitter.com/x3532Ryfxc— SKAM English (@skamenglish) May 25, 2017
Four more episodes till it's over!!
so, do we think sana is going to use what she got today? :/ i feel like we're supposed to think that but then they'll switch it. i just want the girl squad together!!! although with all the stupid shit vilde keeps posting, i don't think she can be made likeable in 4 episodes.
THIS SHOW IS SO STRESSFUL.
edit: what am I even saying here, obviously those messages are gonna make Sara look really bad lmao. I hope Sana doesn't drop those messages.
also fuck vilde. i'm sorry but i just cannot.
Also wondering what Noora wants to talk to Sana about. Hope it's not Yousef. And I can't with him not even trying to hide his glances at her in the kitchen with her parents right there. He is not smooth at all.
God, Sana was intimidating before but this doom-and-gloom shit is just depressing the fuck out of me. I can totally relate btw
Lmao mte with Yousef, I'm so done with him after that scene tbh, he knows how her mom is + that he kissed Noora yet still wants to grab her attention rme.
(thats the only bit of Norwegian i've picked from skam lol)
btw, i'm not an Evak fan and would prefer them not getting so much screen time either in Sana's season
it was so unnecessary
Also Sana needs to come after Vilde as hard as she can. she's awful this season and deserves a reckoning! I wish Sana would actually confide in Isak, she's terribly lonely and feeling isolated and he'd listen to her :(
CAN SOMEONE EXPLAIN TO ME WHY EVAN AND ISAK ARE WEARING THE EXACT SAME OUTFIT????
lmaooo I noticed that 😂
they dress so simply, which is great...but surely these outfits must've been intentional??? i'm baffled, i wouldn't do that lmao. i can't imagine living with a boyfriend that young, maybe that's why isak's not on top of his science game???
Julie is doing so much fan service this season. I don't mind the fan art recreations if it doesn't really change the plot, but I feel like Evak is being shoehorned in a bit to the story line (though fan girls on Tumblr seem to think it's not enough so I guess it's all just perspective). I just wanna see more of Sana's story being moved along.
How do Isak and Evan live honestly...no water boiler. At first I was super relieved that Sana texted Isak instead of starting drama on facebook but now that she's just using it as an excuse to get to his facebook to spy on Sara...don't do it to yourself. Just be honest with the squad. Especially Noora. And don't sink to their level...sigh
I literally made the same face Sana did when she realized he made the tea with warm tap water.
I feel like although Noora has said some problematic stuff this season, we are seeing her reach out to Sana multiple times. Eva also looks worried and is asking after Sana (in the chat, etc). Chris is just kinda MIA though, which I think is weird. I get that she can't film as much because the actress is busy, but like for example there's a lot of Noora that's just through texts - we could've gotten the same from Chris.
Vilde is cancelled, but we all already knew that. I agree with what other people have said though, she'll probably be redeemed for the purposes of the show.
I just wanna see some nice, good female friendships :( Hopefully we get Jamilla soon since Ramadan is starting.
Speaking of Ramadan, I wonder if Sana will get revenge like people are thinking, since Ramadan is a holy month where you're not supposed to sin (I guess you're never really supposed to sin, but it's more stressed during Ramadan).
mte! and they boys were already portrayed as the pefect group of friends, so nice and supportive and understanding but OFC the girls squad is the one that's backstabbing, ignorant and selfish, it's so annoying
B̶u̶t̶ ̶i̶f̶ ̶s̶h̶e̶ ̶g̶o̶e̶s̶ ̶i̶n̶ ̶o̶n̶ ̶S̶a̶r̶a̶ ̶I̶ ̶w̶o̶n̶'̶t̶ ̶c̶o̶m̶p̶l̶a̶i̶n̶.
so even tried to kiss him but he got rejected and then he attempted suicide? and mikel is a muslim and a friend of sana's brother or family so thats how sana knew even?
and when they were singing imagine during karaoke and even froze was it bc mikel walked in or what is it something else? has mikel had any lines idk maybe i missed him
Your understanding is pretty much what we've been told so far -- but the whole situation is pretty unclear, and a lot of people think what we've been told is not necessarily correct.
I think he froze at karaoke bc he saw all of them and he hasn't seen any of them since all of that went down.
But I was pretty bummed that we missed a clip from 17 Mai (May 17th, their national day which is bigger than New Years Eve). Last year Noora dealt with blacking out/ Williams brother, so I had hoped that this year we could see the girls celebrating together.
EDIT: on the third hand, I just want Sana's girl friends to ask her what's wrong. Especially Noora, who is my fave among the girls.
and agreed about the girls. i just want one (or all!!) of them to find out everything going on and have her back.
Also Sara needs her ass beat like yesterday.
I really hope Sana doesnt use the messages she got off Isak's computer. It was a complete breach of privacy and he seems to really see her as a friend.
I see you Julie with that yellow curtains wifi password.