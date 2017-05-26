SKAM returns after hiatus with episode 4x06

I realized this might be a bit premature after I submitted it but I'm also 95% sure they won't add more to episode 6. I'm so over Vilde but I think Julie's gonna find a way to redeem her. So idek anymore. Reply

noooo, stop this countdown!!! :(



so, do we think sana is going to use what she got today? :/ i feel like we're supposed to think that but then they'll switch it. i just want the girl squad together!!! although with all the stupid shit vilde keeps posting, i don't think she can be made likeable in 4 episodes.





THIS SHOW IS SO STRESSFUL. Reply

The thing is idk how she could use it? I'm assuming those messages are old??





edit: what am I even saying here, obviously those messages are gonna make Sara look really bad lmao. I hope Sana doesn't drop those messages.



I was so happy that a girl was a lead character again because I wanted more girl squad, but of course there has to be drama. I just want them all together again :( Reply

I hope Sana doesn't use them just because I can see it blowing up in her face and ending up making her feel more miserable. You could tell she was conflicted about looking up the messages so I can see her thinking about dropping some screen shots (maybe on the bus FB group? Or anonymously somehow) but ultimately not doing it. Reply

i'm sad that its ending but its better to end on a high note unlike a lot of shows that just don't know when to quit.



also fuck vilde. i'm sorry but i just cannot. Reply

Yeah lol I'm so done with her. Fuck her being all 'well I don't get why her values matter to her now~'. I'll just stick to loving Ulrikke and hating Vilde loll Reply

yeah i was still kinda rooting for vilde but not after this week, with that pic of sara and calling her best russ boss or whatever, nah. there's nothing realistically they can do for me to make her likeable (i will probably somehow have to eat these words in 4 weeks :| ). Reply

That's pretty much how I feel. I was like ok well Vilde says ignorant shit but she's not a mean person, and there's gotta be a reason why Sana seems to really like her still (from what I've gathered in the past seasons). But damn, Vilde's really fucking up. Reply

Ugh Vilde, Sana said she'd take you to war with her. Why can't you be worthy.







Also wondering what Noora wants to talk to Sana about. Hope it's not Yousef. And I can't with him not even trying to hide his glances at her in the kitchen with her parents right there. He is not smooth at all.



i really kind of want her to ignore noora for as long as possible. just because it is most likely about yousef and i just don't want to have to see/hear about noora/yousef as a thing. or sana having to hear about them and pretend like it's all good. Reply

Yeah I'm stressed about Noora's good news too. I know Yousef fucked up, but I'm Yousana trash. I really want them to be together. He made Sana so happy :( And she's so down these days. Reply

Yeah, couldn't you be more obvious, Yousef? And that hair! It shouldn't work but he's so charming that I don't mind the hair.



God, Sana was intimidating before but this doom-and-gloom shit is just depressing the fuck out of me. I can totally relate btw Reply

I hate his hair loll but yeah he's charming so it works out Reply

I'm so done with Vilde, I feel like Ulrikke is so likable that she made me forget Vilde wasn't until this season. :/ Sana has been there for her so much too.



Lmao mte with Yousef, I'm so done with him after that scene tbh, he knows how her mom is + that he kissed Noora yet still wants to grab her attention rme.

takk!



(thats the only bit of Norwegian i've picked from skam lol) Reply

I found this episode kind of underwhelming. Overall I'm really liking this season, but IDK I just expected more to be happening after the hiatus. Or maybe it's just Sana's mood rubbing off on me that made me feel kinda meh about all these clips.



I feel like she's gearing up for war but idk how everything's gonna play out. I am so confused. Reply

the clips this week have been so bleak, and the last one didn't even feel like an episode-ending clip if you know what i mean Reply

Yeah agreed. It felt like just a middle of the week clip. Reply

ia with this, if they drop another clip today I'm gonna be slightly embarrassed about making this post so early xD Reply

i was grumpy after the episode too ha Reply

i'm soooo sick of Noora being in every scene even if she's not physically present ffs Reply

you say that after a 10 minute clip dedicated to evak and their fanart/fanfic? hmm Reply

she's literally in that scene too via text message!



btw, i'm not an Evak fan and would prefer them not getting so much screen time either in Sana's season Reply

this ugh

it was so unnecessary Reply

more like even and isak in every scene. we've seen more of them than the rest of the girls put together Reply

I'm more pissed about Evak, at-least Noora is apart of the girl gang and has been close with Sana for two years, Evak is literally being shoehorned in with so much fluff/filler. But it is excessive, I feel like she's Julie's favourite (probably because she's Norway's favourite season-lead). Reply

ah, thank you so much for clip 5! i couldn't find it!!



Also Sana needs to come after Vilde as hard as she can. she's awful this season and deserves a reckoning! I wish Sana would actually confide in Isak, she's terribly lonely and feeling isolated and he'd listen to her :(



CAN SOMEONE EXPLAIN TO ME WHY EVAN AND ISAK ARE WEARING THE EXACT SAME OUTFIT???? Reply

CAN SOMEONE EXPLAIN TO ME WHY EVAN AND ISAK ARE WEARING THE EXACT SAME OUTFIT????







lmaooo I noticed that 😂 Reply

lmfao i think stans are gonna read me for spelling Even's name wrong but whatevs.



they dress so simply, which is great...but surely these outfits must've been intentional??? i'm baffled, i wouldn't do that lmao. i can't imagine living with a boyfriend that young, maybe that's why isak's not on top of his science game??? Reply

Apparently the outfit thing is from a fan art - that scene where they open the door together was a drawing and they were wearing those clothes in it.



Julie is doing so much fan service this season. I don't mind the fan art recreations if it doesn't really change the plot, but I feel like Evak is being shoehorned in a bit to the story line (though fan girls on Tumblr seem to think it's not enough so I guess it's all just perspective). I just wanna see more of Sana's story being moved along. Reply

Parent

i was thinking maybe they had the same job being as evan was wearing it for work? Reply

Parent

Them wearing the same outfit was weird as fuck. They already look similar. I guess it was supposed to be cute but eh. Reply

I can't believe it's already gonna be over.



How do Isak and Evan live honestly...no water boiler. At first I was super relieved that Sana texted Isak instead of starting drama on facebook but now that she's just using it as an excuse to get to his facebook to spy on Sara...don't do it to yourself. Just be honest with the squad. Especially Noora. And don't sink to their level...sigh Reply

How do Isak and Evan live honestly...no water boiler.





I literally made the same face Sana did when she realized he made the tea with warm tap water. Reply

Omg same. I was like: why do these boys live on their own with their cardamom toast and lukewarm tea Reply

Regarding the latest scene, I'm kinda glad it didn't go the way a lot of people were predicting. The scene plus the Isak/Sana texts posted earlier today show that Isak is not really as in tune with how Sana is feeling as people thought. We've already seen the boys be great friends last season, so I don't really want Isak to be the person for Sana - I want the girls to step up.



I feel like although Noora has said some problematic stuff this season, we are seeing her reach out to Sana multiple times. Eva also looks worried and is asking after Sana (in the chat, etc). Chris is just kinda MIA though, which I think is weird. I get that she can't film as much because the actress is busy, but like for example there's a lot of Noora that's just through texts - we could've gotten the same from Chris.



Vilde is cancelled, but we all already knew that. I agree with what other people have said though, she'll probably be redeemed for the purposes of the show.



I just wanna see some nice, good female friendships :( Hopefully we get Jamilla soon since Ramadan is starting.



Speaking of Ramadan, I wonder if Sana will get revenge like people are thinking, since Ramadan is a holy month where you're not supposed to sin (I guess you're never really supposed to sin, but it's more stressed during Ramadan). Reply

Yeah I wonder how Ramadan will play into all of this. Bc they definitely knew that it would fall into the show's airing schedule. Reply

We've already seen the boys be great friends last season, so I don't really want Isak to be the person for Sana



mte! and they boys were already portrayed as the pefect group of friends, so nice and supportive and understanding but OFC the girls squad is the one that's backstabbing, ignorant and selfish, it's so annoying Reply

That's interesting that you brought up Ramadan because I've been thinking of it too! I def think it'll play into Sana eventually not going through with exposing any messages (mixed in with Isak calling her a good person, though he's probably not that influential lmao), I feel like she may reconnect with Jamila too and apologize/want to move forward.



B̶u̶t̶ ̶i̶f̶ ̶s̶h̶e̶ ̶g̶o̶e̶s̶ ̶i̶n̶ ̶o̶n̶ ̶S̶a̶r̶a̶ ̶I̶ ̶w̶o̶n̶'̶t̶ ̶c̶o̶m̶p̶l̶a̶i̶n̶. Reply

Yeah, and I feel like if Sana sees Jamilla, that should discourage her from exposing the Isak/Sara texts? Because that's similar to what she did to Jamila, which ended up being a huge mistake. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ]

so even tried to kiss him but he got rejected and then he attempted suicide? and mikel is a muslim and a friend of sana's brother or family so thats how sana knew even?



and when they were singing imagine during karaoke and even froze was it bc mikel walked in or what is it something else? has mikel had any lines idk maybe i missed him



can someone please explain to me the situation with even and michael/mikel or w/e his name is?? Reply

Nah, he hasn't had any lines in the show really (but he does speak in the Hei Briskeby videos -- the youtube videos the Balloon Squad makes).



Your understanding is pretty much what we've been told so far -- but the whole situation is pretty unclear, and a lot of people think what we've been told is not necessarily correct.







ahh i thought i missed something. thanks! Reply

Yeah that seems to be what we know so far. Even went to Bakka with all those guys and Mikael was his bff so I guess that's how Even came to know the rest of the balloon squad (and how he's been to Sana's house). Even tried to kiss Mikael at some point but Mikael was like wtf + he's super religious. Even started quoting the Quran on the Bakka fb wall (?), stuff it says about homosexuality. Then he attempted suicide and dropped out.



I think he froze at karaoke bc he saw all of them and he hasn't seen any of them since all of that went down. Reply

i am so pissed, this clip was literally 9 mins of evek fanfic and 1 min of sana, like they couldn't even talk about the fight!

Reply

lolll ur username and the person above you Reply

LMFAO Reply

me too! i'm sick of them Reply

IA I'm so done with them. Reply

yeah idk what happened to those guys physically, but they're no longer cute to me at all either. did Julie change the lighting or something???? last season i thought they were so endearing and sweet but now im like '....eeeeeeghhhhh...' Reply

Does anyone know if they would have been at school last week? Cos I know it's been half term in the UK recently but idk how the terms work in Norway. Just wondering if the hiatus came at a time when they wouldn't have been at school or if we're just supposed to imagine that they were at school all last week but that nothing major happened. Reply

I think they just needed a break to film clips/episodes. They also did it during Nooras season.



But I was pretty bummed that we missed a clip from 17 Mai (May 17th, their national day which is bigger than New Years Eve). Last year Noora dealt with blacking out/ Williams brother, so I had hoped that this year we could see the girls celebrating together. Reply

We had a couple of days off at that time in Norway Reply

On one hand I want Sana to expose the Pepsi Max assholes but on the other I don't want her to go behind Isak's back like this. He's a good friend to her.



EDIT: on the third hand, I just want Sana's girl friends to ask her what's wrong. Especially Noora, who is my fave among the girls.



Edited at 2017-05-26 06:11 pm (UTC) Reply

I feel like it won't come to that. Either Isak's gonna find out she was snooping or she won't go through with using his messages. Reply

i want SOMETHING to happen to at least sara. but yeah, i don't want her to use the messages either because it would fall directly on isak and i don't want sana to be at odds with everyone.



and agreed about the girls. i just want one (or all!!) of them to find out everything going on and have her back. Reply

