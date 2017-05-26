ONTD Roundup

I finished an exhibit and now I get to leave work early, yaaay me! Reply

Do u need a degree where u work? what kind of exhibit? i just got a new job but i dont think i wanna do the legal field anymore everyone's so unpleasant Reply

I don't need a degree for what I do specifically- I'm the secretary in an academic archive and get to do some actual archival stuff on the side. So this particular exhibit was a memorial to the college historian who passed away over Christmas break- we wanted to have it up in time for reunion because a lot of alumni would have had him as a professor and stuff. But we generally exhibit collection materials every term or so. I do have a degree though- an MLIS, and a lot of my classmates were people with legal experience, apparently law libraries are where the money is at!



(Also hello, fellow Garbage fan! Let's discuss the injustice of Magnetized not being on all the "2016 Best" lists) Reply

I feel lazy AF today, someone bring me coffee Reply

Whi ded yu stawp speeken lyk this? Reply

i got bored with it tbh Reply

lolol Reply

i'll do it for $5 Reply

I really need a good news thread. Please tell me your good news. Reply

I've got a lust for life Reply

And life lusts you back? Reply

I'm getting kinda good at painting my nails. They don't look like a 5 year old painted them anymore. Maybe like a talented 8 year old painted them. :D Reply

Well, umm....I've saved a bunch of money on car insurance by not having one. Reply

new carly rae



i just got rly good news in my job Reply

I have a third date with a really cute, sweet guy tomorrow :) Reply

i'm going on 3 different dates this weekend Reply

I paid off my debt from school, am finally cleaning my room, and will pay for driving lessons today! Reply

my friend is very close to getting to move into her house! Reply

its gonna rain today! We need it. Reply

it's sunny outside, thats about it Reply

This morning I successfully cancelled my shitty Comcast service after a month or trying lol, I've never felt more free Reply

Long weekend and I got ahead on my homework, so I'm not drowning in it anymore! Reply

I finally closed the sale on my old house yesterday. Reply

new carly rae tbh Reply

Got tix to see both Jidenna and Lizzo that are within a month of each other so summer is gonna be hype Reply

I'm getting my 2nd favorite meal for lunch/dinner and I got b&n coupons so that's always good news!! Reply

I finally had a dick in my mouth for the first time in two years and I made him cum very easily and that makes me feel powerful. Reply

I'm going to California tomorrow evening. The San Diego area, though so no chance to run into each other. Reply

umm....I woke up today Reply

i weirdly have a lot of money and i decided to get sushi for dinner tonight Reply

I have a box of kraft mac and cheese at home Reply

i usually joke with my students and call myself a beautiful princess & they freak out and say "noooooo!". but today two classes of kids told me i was actually beautiful and it was really sweet. it was like "im a beautiful princess" ... "yeah, you are" Reply

my husband finally agreed to settling down here in austin, buying a house and adopting a dog. he's never wanted to buy a house bc we move so much. all my husky videos i post on FB have finally dug their claws in enough mwuahahahahahaa :-D Reply

I'm on round 2 of interviews for two different jobs, yay me! Reply

my cat's doing better after his accident and his shaved tale looks like a lion's. Reply

Really great job news (that I can't say until Tuesday because i'm nervous!? But I'll post it here!) I HOPE.... and I'm going to big bear on Monday, since I'm working through the weekend. #publicradioneversleeps Reply

What is everyone doing this weekend? I don't have any extra money the rest of this month so I'll just keep my broke ass home LOL Reply

working and avoiding crowds Reply

going to the beach for a bbq :)



first time i've done something in ages cos i'm always broke haha Reply

My hella catholic coworker is getting a tattoo of Our Lady of Guadalupe/La Virgen but didn't know that she's The Virgin Mary. 😐 Reply

How Very Reply

I took an entire class on the Virgin Mary in college. It was fascinating. Reply

those type of tattoos always look weird to me, idk why. i'm a religious person but idk it seems weird Reply

Macron and Trudeau's summery stroll in Sicily looks insanely romantic pic.twitter.com/9RZsi7OIJM — Tara Mulholland (@tara_mulholland) 26. Mai 2017

Reply

Oh lord, the memes are going to be ridic. Reply

Thought these were actual wedding photos. Reply

LMAO this is weirdly adorable and dreamy. Reply

Trudeau looks like prince erik irl Reply

HE DOES. it think it's the big blue eyes. Reply

Truedau looks like he's explaining why he cheated </3333 Reply

Is this the Bachelor finale? Reply

LOL IRL. I love it. Reply

anyone else find Macron extremely sexy? i think he's even better looking that Trudeu tbh. Reply

waiting for the uploads on fanfiction.net Reply

I have a birthday party tomorrow then a barbecue on sunday Reply

IKEA, baby Reply

food and sleep Reply

rooftop party and the beach but the weather's looking like shit this weekend so both of those might not happen Reply

Possible Phillies game tomorrow, definite seafood boil/party at my place on Sunday, and might hang out with a couple of my favorite ratchet friends on Monday. Reply

please bring the Phillies luck if you go!!! Reply

omg have so much fun.



this rain is bullshit, it needs to exit stage right Reply

maybe go to NYC Reply

I'm going home to Miami for 2 days and then I get to see my BF on Monday when I'm back <3 Reply

birthday party tomorrow as well



if sun and/or mon is nice weather-wise i'll head downtown, but it's not looking to promising Reply

I'm house/dog-sitting for my parents. So sitting on my ass, watching TV/movies, reading, and combing through their old records to see if there are any I'd like to "borrow" ;)



Also might look at the stuff in the basement, my mom's been complaining about all the junk I have down there lol. See if there's anything I still want to keep. Reply

Visiting my mom. Reply

BBQ with friends tomorrow than going to a big block party with a bunch of bands and food trucks. Reply

Pay bills, shop for skincare, go thrifting at Savers and try my hand at a new kale salad recipe Reply

work... gotta work on Memorial day because I'm out of PTO, and all weekend I'll be training a team on FEC filings for a congressional campaign I'm consulting on. Reply

stay in the pool tbh



NorCal weather has been cool l8ly, it was like 90+ last weekend smh Reply

Going out tonight to celebrate a friend's new job, then nothing and I am super excited for it. Reply

dog sitting for 24 hrs basically. I think I might go all out and get some Ben and Jerry's tonight to celebrate me dog sitting. Reply

My apartment complex is hosting a poolside party with free burgers and hot dogs and beer :) :) :) Reply

Line up for some shoes at a consortium store, watch Baywatch the movie and then beach volleyball on Sunday (weather-fairing). Reply

Going to visit my grandma in LA. Gonna have a BBQ and eat around LA as well as go to the Mexico vs Croatia match which I'm excited for! Reply

Pee test on Sunday for my part-time job, then staying at home or with family for the most part. Reply

Date tomorrow, going to the county fair w/ friends on Sunday and Monday I'm hanging out with another friend. Reply

I want thai food Reply

i'm going a fancy thai place tomorrow so i will keep u in my thoughts Reply

plz do 🙏🏽 Reply

i've been living off thai food leftovers since tuesday and it's so.many.carbs. Reply

My job is sending me to a conference in New Orleans in October! Reply

I love NOLA, have fun! Reply

lucky! also your icon is killing me Reply

Jealous Reply

don't miss cafe du monde! Reply

Clinton is on CNN giving a commencement speech at Wellesley right now. <3



She's so articulate. Reply

u could have had it all, america. u could have had it all. :'( Reply

It's almost jarring these days to watch a politician sound intelligent when they open their mouth



I miss ha :( Reply

Omg there's this girl at work that will NOT STOP TALKING. She interrupts other people's conversations too, and just keeps on going. We try to change the subject and talk about things that have nothing to do with her, but she STILL involves herself and gives an opinion and won't shut up.



Wish I could tell her to shut the fuck up and leave.



Edited at 2017-05-26 04:12 pm (UTC)

ugh theres a girl at my work like that too Reply

my insurance switches from my parents plan to my own on 5/31 because i just turned 26 and i was getting a shit ton of dental work done before my parents runs out because it's an awesome, free plan.



i get a root canal, cleaning, filling at the same dentist. they fail to tell me until yesterday that the dentist wasn't in my network and claimed they couldn't tell me because "they couldn't contact the insurance provider, no one was picking up." i paid nothing for my first two appointments and this appointment yesterday they walloped me with a large bill. i had to use my credit card to pay for it because i couldn't afford it myself.



i'm pissed. i loved the dentist, too, but i feel like i got scammed. Reply

Wow, that's so fucking shitty of them. It takes a little time to contact providers, but they should have let you know after your FIRST visit that there was a problem. Reply

lol...I did the same; I got my wisdom teeth out. I also had an a emergency appendectomy a month prior to that too Reply

ugh I woke up with my right ear plugged. This happens to me occasionally and it's so annoying. it will pop later in the day, I hope. Reply

I'm gonna get my Wonder Woman tickets today! I can't remember the last time I saw a movie the day it came out but I'm seeing it Thursday night. :) I'm already putting together my ~Look lol. Reply

