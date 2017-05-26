ONTD Roundup
For Thursday, May 25, 2017:
- Ben & Jerrys banning purchase of 2 same flavoured scoops until gay marriage is legalised in Australia
- Ariana Grande Officially Postpones Tour
- Ariana Grande has Reportedly Offered to Pay for the Funerals of the Manchester Bombing Victims
- Why does Katy Perry keep making bad decisions?
- Aly Raisman says she was body shamed at the airport
- Meet Taylor Swift's Former Instagram Photographer
- POP MUSIC EMERGENCY! "Cut To The Feeling" by Carly Rae Jepsen
- Celeb Political Tweets Round Up: Jared Kushner, Muslim Ban Part 5, Montana election, + #TrumpShove
i just got rly good news in my job
This morning I successfully cancelled my shitty Comcast service after a month or trying lol, I've never felt more free
I'm on round 2 of interviews for two different jobs, yay me!
first time i've done something in ages cos i'm always broke haha
ONTD, what are your memorial weekend plans?
this rain is bullshit, it needs to exit stage right
if sun and/or mon is nice weather-wise i'll head downtown, but it's not looking to promising
Also might look at the stuff in the basement, my mom's been complaining about all the junk I have down there lol. See if there's anything I still want to keep.
NorCal weather has been cool l8ly, it was like 90+ last weekend smh
She's so articulate.
I miss ha :(
Wish I could tell her to shut the fuck up and leave.
ugh theres a girl at my work like that too
i get a root canal, cleaning, filling at the same dentist. they fail to tell me until yesterday that the dentist wasn't in my network and claimed they couldn't tell me because "they couldn't contact the insurance provider, no one was picking up." i paid nothing for my first two appointments and this appointment yesterday they walloped me with a large bill. i had to use my credit card to pay for it because i couldn't afford it myself.
i'm pissed. i loved the dentist, too, but i feel like i got scammed.