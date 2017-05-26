This feels too old for her but I don't hate it? Reply

Thread

Link

Still pissed at her for ruining the english version of Ponyo. sew nthxxxx Reply

Thread

Link

I just really don't like the sound of her singing voice- it's like folksy, too folksy.. But in that way with that one vine where the guys sings about avocados in his kitchen lol Reply

Thread

Link

I wasn't gonna listen to it til I read this comment, then I had to just so I could hate it. when will this voice trend end. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Stuck? TUH! She WISHES she was Stacie Orrico! Reply

Thread

Link

This fucking evangelical BOP Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is one of the worst things wtf Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Are you under 18? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No, way over lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh still so good YAS Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love this song/video but it's so gross that her love interest is her cousin IRL. She must be an ONTDer. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

WHAT I DID NOT KNOW THAT WTF Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

In her ~edgy teenager song she sings "pass the Ox" - what the actual fuck? Reply

Thread

Link

LoL, yes, I'm now choosing to believe she is talking about someone passing the aux cable for her iPhone and not Oxycontin. Bless you, my conscience is clear! 😘 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

With Miley and Trace as older siblings, you never know!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

loving that france crushing osp's hand Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If it makes you feel any better, I'm 95% sure it actually is that because the next line is "crank up those tunes" or something like that.

I don't know. I actually really liked it. *insert symbol shoulder shrug thing* Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you don't have to choose to believe it because that's literally what she's referring to lmao "driver can you pass that aux to me, go ahead and turn it up"



Edited at 2017-05-26 06:13 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes, Daryl, we've established this three times already. 😂 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I only see one other comment and mine is more accurate so I just thought I'd help ): Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Aww bb, I'm sorry if I sounded snippy. 😞 Thank you for being helpful, I appreciate it! <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She literally says "now the Uber's here, hey driver can you pass the aux to me? Go ahead and turn it up"



Why would she ask an under driver for Oxy? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sis, please refrain from providing facts and logic - my sister's 18 year old nephew explained his theory on the song which I chose to believe because I'm getting older and feeling very vulnerable in my decaying hip-ness, okay?! I should have probably taken into consideration that he is home schooled... 😂😂😂 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thank you fight4thislove and dangerbuffalo for teaching me what she was actually say/meaning! LMAO, I am such a loser... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao no it was adorable. I honestly didn't even think oxy, I thought of an... um... oxen. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i rather like it Reply

Thread

Link

It's not horrible and I even enjoy the chorus Stay Together. Reply

Thread

Link

who's paying for this Reply

Thread

Link

She needs a song called nepotism. Reply

Thread

Link

She's really trying it huh?



I hate this country. Reply

Thread

Link

i LOVE this song and i'm not even ashamed Reply

Thread

Link

Nepotism is a scourge. First Miley, now little Miley. Reply

Thread

Link

Who asked for this? Reply

Thread

Link

Its not bad its just not gonna take ha anywhere. On a side note i hate nepotism at the workplace its the absolute worse, i can see alot of more deserving musicians/pop stars side eyeing this Reply

Thread

Link

I hate youths Reply

Thread

Link

I don't even care for this child but I like this song. Reply

Thread

Link

I like it tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

They really are trying it with her but she just has no star appeal to me. Reply

Thread

Link

I looove your icon *_* Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Its not bad but its not great.

Reply

Thread

Link

she betta serve us that folk bop Reply

Thread

Link

I'm not really a fan of her music, but I feel like there was something to her performance at the MTV & Movie Awards. Don't kill me, ontd, I know it was sloppy and she needs to improve a lot, especially her breathing, but I think with some practice, she could be a lot of fun to watch



Or maybe I really enjoyed the rawness of it. She was obviously new meat.



idk. I'm p desperate these days for some new stuff hahaha, and I'm always on the look out for it on ONTD



I do love the chorus to this song a lot though, so yay for new music!

Reply

Thread

Link