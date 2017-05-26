May 26th, 2017, 04:34 pm burntxtoashes Noah Cyrus - I'm Stuck sourceits better than that stay together song i guess? Tagged: music / musician, new music post Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4646 comments Add comment
SUPERIOR "STUCK" IMO
Re: SUPERIOR "STUCK" IMO
Re: SUPERIOR "STUCK" IMO
Re: SUPERIOR "STUCK" IMO
Re: SUPERIOR "STUCK" IMO
Re: SUPERIOR
I don't know. I actually really liked it. *insert symbol shoulder shrug thing*
Edited at 2017-05-26 06:13 pm (UTC)
Why would she ask an under driver for Oxy?
I hate this country.
Or maybe I really enjoyed the rawness of it. She was obviously new meat.
idk. I'm p desperate these days for some new stuff hahaha, and I'm always on the look out for it on ONTD
I do love the chorus to this song a lot though, so yay for new music!