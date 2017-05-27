Bravo Doesn't Want Real Housewives of Sydney + Real Housewives of Melbourne S4 Cast

pettifleur was a cunt, but she made the show interesting. sad to see her go, but excited to see what the new girls are like! Reply

anyone have links to watch sydney shows? i haven't seen the mess but i want to. Reply

thank you! i'm up to episode 3 now and oh my... bitches be cray! Reply

I watched it on primewire.ag Reply

thanks a bunch! Reply

All that money and they still look cheap as fuck.



Choices.gif Reply

This bop! Reply

I remember Bravo airing one season of Melbourne and I was obsessed because some of the American franchises were so goddamn boring, but it's so hard to find the episodes. Reply

Melbourne is my favorite too, oooh wait maybe tied with Vancouver

I watch it here http://newepisodes.me/watch-the-real-ho usewives-of-melbourne-online-free/62087/a bout Melbourne is my favorite too, oooh wait maybe tied with Vancouver Reply

I hate how they pitched all the women's voices so much higher when bravo aired it Reply

They aired Season 2 & 3, but they never advertised them.



They also aired only 1 season of Cheshire, which annoyed me. Reply

Melbourne is my favorite can't wait for it to come back! Won't miss Pettifleur and I can't remember who Susie is Reply

Are they as bad as the New Zealand cast? Can't imagine they did something worse than a white woman calling the only black cast mate a boat nigger. I didn't hear anything about that bitch getting fired so what did this group do? Reply

this is ridiculous lmfao i love it Reply

Their loss. I was getting really burned out on all the RH shows, but Sydney is amazing (still need to catch up tho, I missed a few episodes). Athena X and Lisa are legendary. Reply

He also thinks that the show was missing light hearted moments.



i don't think anyone watches these shows for light hearted moments lol Reply

but they have to be likeable for people to be invested. Reply

i watch for the fights but also the lighthearted moments. that's why NYC and Atlanta is the best. they have drama but they also know how to have fun. Reply

slightly unrelated to this post but NY has been FUEEEEEEEEGO this season. i'll never get over these crazy bitches, especially Dorinda. Reply

I MADE IT NICE! Reply

Sucks cuz they're both better than all the US franchises except NY Reply

I liked Toronto! Cara is insane. Was there a reunion? I haven't found it yet. Reply

No and i am pissed. Reply

they need to get rid of KRISSY and VICTORIA on RHOS tho



i'm glad to see petty go on RHOM!!!! FINALLY!!!!!



Edited at 2017-05-26 06:44 pm (UTC) Reply

she's so vapid and dead eyed, I cant stand her Reply

I knooow. She is the WORST. I hated her from the start. Reply

Right get rid of her dumb ass Reply

I hate Bravo for not airing more of the international Housewives. Juts throw them on a weekend & call it a day. It can't cost them anything. Reply

I can't watch them Bravo airs it since they have to censor the show which is annoying Reply

AthenaX gave me so much life!

But omg Toronto was such a mess. Did the others really not see what a shit starter Roxy is? Reply

mte i hate roxy. i followed all of them on twitter when the cast was announced and ended up having to block roxy bc the bullshit was rage inducing.



i think following her, along with watching the show, helped me see that a bit better bc any time i see rhot mentioned, ppl are complaining about kara.



kara's insane but there would've been no show with out her. roxy was a shitty friend to her and knew what she was doing.



roxy seems like she was a huge rh fan before getting cast so i feel like she tried to play up to the fans but i see through it!!! Reply

Pettyfleur was fired. She trief to say that she quit but then Janet let that cat out of the bag about her wishing she left of her own accord. Reply

Still annoyed that Andy backed out of hosting the RHOM reunion

ugh, i know. i dislike alex perry. it would've been far better with andy. Reply

It would of been so good. Melbourne is the only international one that is Andy approved. Reply

