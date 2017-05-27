Tkay

Bravo Doesn't Want Real Housewives of Sydney + Real Housewives of Melbourne S4 Cast


Bravo is refusing to air the series despite airing Real Housewives of Melbourne.

Foxtel boss Brian Walsh says “A lot of the women in this show were nasty for nasty’s sake and have no redeeming features." He also says that if the show is renewed there would need to be big changes to the cast. He also thinks that the show was missing light hearted moments.

RHOM S4 Cast

Homewares store owner Sally Bloomfield (second from left) and lawyer Venus Behbahani-Clark (centre) join returning cast Gina Liano, Jackie Gillies, Gamble Breaux, Lydia Schiavello and Janet Roach.

Chyka Keebaugh is to busy with her stores and planning events for the uber wealthy. Pettifleur Berenger and Susie McLean were most likely fired.

Source
Source

Sydney had all the drama but Melbourne is still the best franchise after Atlanta. Athena X can stay but Lisa Oldfield and Victoria Rees both need to GTFO. Is anybody watching this season of RHOCheshire? It's kind of good. Toronto was such a let down.
Tagged: , ,