Bravo Doesn't Want Real Housewives of Sydney + Real Housewives of Melbourne S4 Cast
Bravo is refusing to air the series despite airing Real Housewives of Melbourne.
Foxtel boss Brian Walsh says “A lot of the women in this show were nasty for nasty’s sake and have no redeeming features." He also says that if the show is renewed there would need to be big changes to the cast. He also thinks that the show was missing light hearted moments.
RHOM S4 Cast
Homewares store owner Sally Bloomfield (second from left) and lawyer Venus Behbahani-Clark (centre) join returning cast Gina Liano, Jackie Gillies, Gamble Breaux, Lydia Schiavello and Janet Roach.
Chyka Keebaugh is to busy with her stores and planning events for the uber wealthy. Pettifleur Berenger and Susie McLean were most likely fired.
Sydney had all the drama but Melbourne is still the best franchise after Atlanta. Athena X can stay but Lisa Oldfield and Victoria Rees both need to GTFO. Is anybody watching this season of RHOCheshire? It's kind of good. Toronto was such a let down.
Melbourne is my favorite too, oooh wait maybe tied with Vancouver
They also aired only 1 season of Cheshire, which annoyed me.
i don't think anyone watches these shows for light hearted moments lol
i'm glad to see petty go on RHOM!!!! FINALLY!!!!!
ARE. YOU. KIDDING ME?!?!!?!
AthenaX gave me so much life!
But omg Toronto was such a mess. Did the others really not see what a shit starter Roxy is?
i think following her, along with watching the show, helped me see that a bit better bc any time i see rhot mentioned, ppl are complaining about kara.
kara's insane but there would've been no show with out her. roxy was a shitty friend to her and knew what she was doing.
roxy seems like she was a huge rh fan before getting cast so i feel like she tried to play up to the fans but i see through it!!!