Jessica Chastain and Will Smith trash a Cannes movie... but which one?

I have no guesses on the movie, but this whole scenario is adorable af Reply

i wonder what type of skin care routine she has... ofc she can afford whatever she wants and do whatever procedure but she's really fabulous. Reply

You dont need to be rich. Reply

Also, she has a ton of makeup... Reply

I'm using some samples of SK-II and it's lovely, but waaaay out of my price range. Back to Cetephil once it's gone T___T Reply

buy samlpes from testerkorea!! Reply

I heard a good dupe for SK-II is Missha's First treatment essence so I've been using it and it's really been making my skin so much better, though I never used SK-II, so I can't tell you if they're similar.



Edited at 2017-05-26 04:25 pm (UTC)

Cetaphil's pretty great though, as far as value for money. I'm somewhat unconvinced that high-priced skincare is anything more than incrementally better than the dermatologist recommended over-the-counter stuff. I'm almost 32 and everyone who meets me thinks I'm 5-10 years younger than I actually am. But I haven't been sunburned or even lightly tanned since I was 17. Just Cetaphil for day, an eye cream and heavier moisturizer at night. Reply

alternatively there are a ton of sk-II dupes, they aren't made with the same sake-brewed galactomyces (they come from beer, the SK-II ones are trademarked Pitera) but people like them enough



Missha is popular, Secret Key's is popular, CosRx makes one, a lot of Korean cosmetics companies make one



Edited at 2017-05-26 06:24 pm (UTC)

May Coop's Raw sauce is a reasonable dupe.



I swear by SKII though. Reply

i read somewhere that redheads tend to age better (although i guess only if they use sun protection). i think she's vegan as well. (or was at some point) Reply

She clearly uses Botox in addition to whatever skincare regime she has, but so far it's subtle enough not to alter her face. More celebs should take note! Reply

japanese potatoes probably Reply

seriously, her complexion is so gorgeous and even Reply

lol this is endearing Reply

lmao



the whole competition selection seems pretty lackluster this year Reply

Last year was much more dramatic because we had Ade smashing records and getting the highest critical scores ever and then Penn flopping and getting the worst scores ever.



Plus people booing Refn and screaming Fuck you Liv, Kristen Stewart bringing the drama by bringing her on again off again gf after breaking up with Soko who was also there...



This year is so tame by comparison.



Reply

Link

the parallel selections like the director's fortnight, the critics week and the ACID selection are usually way more interesting and less predictable and boring. even un certain regard is pretty decent this year. usually, i only find that 2 or 3 movies are really worth it in the official selection tbh Reply

Link

I want them in a movie now.

Also I'm gonna go with Jupiter’s Moon.



Edited at 2017-05-26 03:08 pm (UTC)

MTE

Link

what petition do i have to sign and what god do i have to pray to? which studio exec do i need to hunt down? Reply

Link





Into it. Reply

Link

Make it go viral on twitter.

It happened for the Lupita/Rihanna movie, it could happen here too!



(I'd be so down for it) Reply

Link

i hope he convinces her to play poison ivy or any hero in the dceu 😎 Reply

Link

OH! She'd rock as Ivy... please please please please!!



Oh! Or Kate!!!

OH!!! Or Selina!!!







Edited at 2017-05-26 04:43 pm (UTC)

Jessica as Kate Kate is all I want Reply

Seriously, they look like an Undercover Spy Couple in that picture, and it's kind of amazing. Reply

Link

Mte on jupiters moon. That sound like a mess Reply

Link

hopefully The Meyerowitz Stories is being overhyped, the last thing we need is Oscar nominated Adam Sandler



then we will truly be in Trump's America Reply

Lol

Link

Lmao

Link

Lol

Link

idk i think he's an underrated dramatic actor, like jim carrey



he was great in punch drunk love Reply

Link

I've only seen bits of PDL so I can't speak to his performance there, but I thought he was pretty great (surprisingly great ctually) in Spanglish which in itself is an imperfect movie.



Also I know it's easy to diss Sandler movies as a whole, but there a few decent & fun rom-coms in the lot and he was actually good those too.





Edited at 2017-05-26 05:23 pm (UTC)

Link

His dramatic performances don't come off as natural to me and his comedy was always try hard.



Jim Carey is natural at both, but can be very one note in comedic roles at times. Reply

Link

The academy has ignored Netflix so far they probably won't nominate him unless the hype becomes too much. Reply

Link

omg, this is like the classiest BI ever. And as usual I will sit back and let cleverer sleuths than I do the work for me and figure it out. Reply

interesting Reply

Films have gone so downhill the last few years who can even say.



I've been watching tons of 90s/early 2000s movies lately and I'm just.... what HAPPENED? There used to be so much more variety, I feel like all we have now are superhero, Disney-lives and Oscar bait films with the standard couple of horror/animations a year. Not to even get started on the number of sequels/prequels/reboots/spin-offs. It's all so basic. Reply

You should try watching non-studio films.



Like every year is an amazing year for film, if you think what's coming out is basic you're watching the wrong stuff. Reply

Link

yep, just as many amazing movies each years as there are tv seasons. Reply

Link

+1

I actually have never been to the movies as often as lately... Reply

Link

Honestly, 9/11. Studios took a huge hit after the attack and went to formula movies to recoup the losses. They've never gotten out of the formula because they know they've got a sure thing.



I worked for different studios before and after the attack. The difference was staggering. Reply

mte - though i do also agree with the first person who replied to you above, i do think it's a shame that studio pictures have gotten so redundant and boring



Edited at 2017-05-26 03:37 pm (UTC)

Link

I feel like there also used to be many more female-driven movies. These days so many movies have a male lead and I'm just automatically out. Reply

Link

maybe try watching foreign films or indies ? but i get what you're saying about american studio movies specifically becoming more redundant and stale Reply

Link

It's all in the indies or foreign films now. Studio films are just all the same at this point I feel you. Reply

Link

Maybe they weren't talking about a movie?



Who knows maybe she tripped and that's what they were talking about Reply

Or had really bad gas. Reply

Link

Your theory makes more sense tbh lol Reply

Link

after collateral beauty, will? you wanna throw stones? Reply

lol I was just gonna say this film must have been complete trash for Will to say it was bad. Reply

Link

came here to say that

Link

The We Hate Movies ep on this was great. Reply

Link

Right LMAO

Link

Lol my current boy toy recommended this film to me while we were discussing personal loss. I considered breaking up lol Reply

Link

LMFAO

Link

mte

Link

I'm gonna go with 120 Battements Par Minute b/c I've seen 120 Days of Sodom/Salo. And obviously since they both have 120 in the title, they're the same film.



idk, but now I really want to know what film they're talking about. Reply

i listen to some vanity fair podcast and they were talking all about how will smith is the best celebrity to meet because he's apparently really kind and enthusiastic to fans. Reply

I always love how excited he gets about Fresh Prince to this day. You see so many stars act so snobby about their TV work or movies they don't like but he's always upbeat, dances to the music when it plays, knows all the words to the intro etc. Reply

Link

he's 100% a ham and he owns it. it's awesome to see someone not jaded by the fame. Reply

Link

yaaas I love him Reply

Link

i now have unexpectedly high expectations for the beguiled and good time after reading all the reviews Reply

Thread

Sofia Coppola movies are my jam tbh, I love how atmospheric they are. I'm excited for Beguiled. Reply

Link