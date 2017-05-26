Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Jessica Chastain and Will Smith trash a Cannes movie... but which one?


Leaving the AMFAR Cannes gala arm in arm Jessica Chastain and Will Smith were caught saying a film was really bad, but it's unclear which of the competition films they were talking about.

Chastain: I'm trying not to be so obvious, but it was pretty obvious when I left the screening.
Smith: I know. That was pretty, pretty bad.
Chastain: Yeah.
Smith: I'm like, okay, this one's not gonna....



Loveless, dir: Andrey Zvyagintsev
Good Time, dirs: Benny and Josh Safdie
You Were Never Really Here, dir: Lynne Ramsay
L’Amant Double, dir: Francois Ozon
Jupiter’s Moon, dir: Kornel Mundruczo
The Killing Of A Sacred Deer, dir: Yorgos Lanthimos
The Day After, dir: Hang Sangsoo
Redoubtable, dir: Michel Hazanavicius
Wonderstruck, dir: Todd Haynes
Happy End, dir: Michael Haneke
Rodin, dir: Jacques Doillon
The Beguiled, dir: Sofia Coppola
In the Fade, dir: Fatih Akin
The Meyerowitz Stories, dir: Noah Baumbach
Okja, dir: Bong Joon-ho
120 Battements Par Minute, dir: Robin Campillo
Hikari (Radiance), dir: Naomi Kawase
A Gentle Creature, dir: Sergei Loznitsa


