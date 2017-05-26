Jessica Chastain and Will Smith trash a Cannes movie... but which one?
Leaving the AMFAR Cannes gala arm in arm Jessica Chastain and Will Smith were caught saying a film was really bad, but it's unclear which of the competition films they were talking about.
Chastain: I'm trying not to be so obvious, but it was pretty obvious when I left the screening.
Smith: I know. That was pretty, pretty bad.
Chastain: Yeah.
Smith: I'm like, okay, this one's not gonna....
Loveless, dir: Andrey Zvyagintsev
Good Time, dirs: Benny and Josh Safdie
You Were Never Really Here, dir: Lynne Ramsay
L’Amant Double, dir: Francois Ozon
Jupiter’s Moon, dir: Kornel Mundruczo
The Killing Of A Sacred Deer, dir: Yorgos Lanthimos
The Day After, dir: Hang Sangsoo
Redoubtable, dir: Michel Hazanavicius
Wonderstruck, dir: Todd Haynes
Happy End, dir: Michael Haneke
Rodin, dir: Jacques Doillon
The Beguiled, dir: Sofia Coppola
In the Fade, dir: Fatih Akin
The Meyerowitz Stories, dir: Noah Baumbach
Okja, dir: Bong Joon-ho
120 Battements Par Minute, dir: Robin Campillo
Hikari (Radiance), dir: Naomi Kawase
A Gentle Creature, dir: Sergei Loznitsa
the whole competition selection seems pretty lackluster this year
Plus people booing Refn and screaming Fuck you Liv, Kristen Stewart bringing the drama by bringing her on again off again gf after breaking up with Soko who was also there...
This year is so tame by comparison.
I want them in a movie now.
Also I'm gonna go with Jupiter’s Moon.
Edited at 2017-05-26 03:08 pm (UTC)
It happened for the Lupita/Rihanna movie, it could happen here too!
(I'd be so down for it)
Oh! Or Kate!!!
OH!!! Or Selina!!!
Edited at 2017-05-26 04:43 pm (UTC)
then we will truly be in Trump's America
he was great in punch drunk love
Also I know it's easy to diss Sandler movies as a whole, but there a few decent & fun rom-coms in the lot and he was actually good those too.
Edited at 2017-05-26 05:23 pm (UTC)
Jim Carey is natural at both, but can be very one note in comedic roles at times.
I've been watching tons of 90s/early 2000s movies lately and I'm just.... what HAPPENED? There used to be so much more variety, I feel like all we have now are superhero, Disney-lives and Oscar bait films with the standard couple of horror/animations a year. Not to even get started on the number of sequels/prequels/reboots/spin-offs. It's all so basic.
Like every year is an amazing year for film, if you think what's coming out is basic you're watching the wrong stuff.
I actually have never been to the movies as often as lately...
I worked for different studios before and after the attack. The difference was staggering.
Edited at 2017-05-26 03:37 pm (UTC)
Who knows maybe she tripped and that's what they were talking about
idk, but now I really want to know what film they're talking about.