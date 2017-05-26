Law & Order: SVU Gets a New Showrunner

I would love Ceda on SVU... but where would he fit in? I actually love all the boys on the show right now, I don't want any replaced. Reply

imo the only "boy" on the show is carisi, lmao. but i think jon seda would be replacing amaro or dodds. they were both there with carisi/barba/fin, so there's always been one more guy. it's just that the writers forgot to bring a new person in s18. Reply

Yeah good point! I'm here for that Reply

Let's hope this dude is a secret Barisi stan Reply

omg in my dreams! Reply

It amazes me how in television someone (lbr, a man) can be terrible at his job and basically get rewarded with another show to ruin. Reply

right? all these dick wolf faves are swapped from show to show, failing but being rewarded with a new job on a ready-made show. and there's no women in big positions (i think there's one on SVU but she's always second banana) Reply

maybe he will do well with a show that has a base already

well svu had a very long run, it does have to end so why not start now. Reply

lol ia ia. some people liked chicago justice, judging from its cancellation post, so maybe there's hope.



and mte, it took real effort to mess up SVU this season. i hope this new guy does a better job of just coasting. that's all it takes. people will still watch.



Edited at 2017-05-26 01:31 pm (UTC) Reply

showing us the sex crimes happening and whatnot around S13 or whatever that was. >_______>



(still not letting go of my Barba/Huang dream tbh)



also, ICYMI:



Tonight’s the season finale of #SVU! To celebrate, we quizzed Ice-T on his ‘Law & Order’ knowledge: https://t.co/qmmK4gF754 — ScreenCrush (@screencrushnews) May 24, 2017

uh, what? His show gets cancelled after one season, so their solution is to move him to an iconic franchise that really kinda needs a new boost?? Well, as long as he's not as gross as the Criminal Intent dude who thought it'd be a good idea to actually start showing us the sex crimes happening and whatnot around S13 or whatever that was. >_______>

(still not letting go of my Barba/Huang dream tbh)

also, ICYMI:

Tonight's the season finale of #SVU! To celebrate, we quizzed Ice-T on his 'Law & Order' knowledge: https://t.co/qmmK4gF754 — ScreenCrush (@screencrushnews) May 24, 2017

lmfaoooo oh my god this is amazing



Ice T gives me so much life on SVU Reply

LMAO that video was everything I expected it would be and more, I love how open Ice T is about not giving a fuck and just showing up and doing his thing and getting $$$ Reply

some people* are saying that the negotiations were complicated, that's why chicago justice wasn't renewed OR cancelled until a few days ago, when all the other decisions had been made. the ratings for it were better than other NBC shows which got renewed, so ppl are saying dick wolf wanted to move this guy to SVU and kill chicago justice to save some cash. there was no need to pay for one extra show, because none of the chicago shows are in syndication so he's not making as much money as he is off of SVU (which will be in syndication forever and already has 18/19 seasons).



rick eid, the previous guy on SVU, really messed up S18, and the theory is mariska hargitay and the rest of the cast didn't like him (raul esparza just did an interview shading him and praising the criminal intent guy, warren leight, whom he loves because he created barba) so i guess he had to go. dick wolf moved him to chicago pd (so he wouldn't have to buy out the remaining year in the guy's contract) and he cancelled chicago justice to bring this guy in.



*i've been going through twitter hashtags to find chicago justice/pd fans, to see how they feel about all this lmao. there's a lot of conspiracy theories. take all of this with a grain of salt. Reply

What interview did Raul do shading Rick Eid? Reply

http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/live-f eed/law-order-svu-star-finale-season-19-1 007128?utm_source=twitter&utm_source=t.co&utm_medium=referral



http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/live-f eed/law-order-svu-star-finale-season-19-1 007128?utm_source=twitter&utm_source=t.co&utm_medium=referral

he kept talking about the old showrunner super-positively, and he kept saying he had to "protect" barba as a character in s18, because he knows barba better than the writers do, oop

Link

how much more money could Dick Wolf possibly need lmao all his shows last like 900 seasons he is probably Beyonce level rich Reply

Link

lmao ikr? but you know he's gotta be greedy. i still think the only reason meloni left was because dick wolf decided he could still have a hit show with SVU without paying 2 high salaries, so he only kept mariska. Reply

Link

OH AND THAT VIDEO LMAOOOOO



ice-t is the best tbh. and sometimes i feel the same way about SVU. at least he's getting paid to sit through it. Reply

Link

lol damn sis, they SHOULD pay you for all the work you do for this show! <3 I had no idea about all that BTS tea. O_____o Who thought this franchise could still be so dramatique after all these years?! Reply

Link

That was funny. Reply

Link

Like you said OP, it can't get any worse. Cautiously optimistic here. Reply

mte. this season was a struggle, but i hope everyone involved learned from their mistakes. Reply

Link

give me more Barba. Barba every episode. Barba doing courtroom monologues. Barba on the infamoous yacht.



and if Liv is going to be the focus, her personal life needs to get way more interesting. Date Daddy Dodds. And if you break up with him, have like, a reason. I still don't really comprehend the Tucker breakup or even the Cassidy breakup. Her breakups are so boring. If she's not gonna finally get down, give me more drama. Reply

evilgmbethy for new SVU showrunner tbh Reply

Link

too much work. just hire me as a consultant where I munch on whatever craft services is serving and watch and then say "MORE BARBA" or "NO NOAH PERIL" every once in a while Reply

Link

Perfect! They need to be reminded of those things clearly so they need you sis! Reply

Link

i'm so mad we had so many courtroom scenes this season, but we didn't really have any amazing barba moments. they wasted him. it was always benson saving the day.



MTE! all her breakups except the one with harry connick jr (whom i really liked, ngl) were SO boring. they ~drifted apart~ or something. at least have one of them cheat or, like, die, lmao. or betray her. something! Reply

Link

omg the Harry Connick Jr relationship was like the only interesting one she ever had. like Cassidy seemed SO not her type like he was the sort to like raunchy rape joke comedians. and Tucker made her life hell for like a dozen seasons so I wasn't even into either relationship but with both the breakups were so "meh" that I wasn't 100% sure they even took place like "oh are they broken up? all they did was sort of stare blankly at each other" Reply

Link

Harry Connick Jr was my favorite of her relationships for sure and ia like at least there was some reason/drama for their breakup! The Tucker breakup made no sense it was just pointless Reply

Link

Chicago Justice was basically just Law & Order: Chicago anyway. No use in having two of the exact same show. I say this as someone who loves Jon Seda and got so disappointed to see him sidelined on his own spin-off. Reply

So this is an actual scene Chicago Justice had the nerve to air.As a Muslim& fan ..I am offended and insulted. @derekhaas @chicagojustice pic.twitter.com/hFH5WSzR8e — silverr wants to die (@moniraymund) March 8, 2017

Reply

uhhhhhhhhh wat. First of all, Islam isn't a race?! And really, we banned the Confederate flag in response to the church shootings?? Because somehow I missed that; last I checked it's still being flown all over the place and we're still doing racist shit. Like...... Reply

Link

Absolute TRASH Reply

Link

um wow... Reply

Link

btw I picked up this guy who was my weed hookup (had never met him) to pick up the weed and when I was driving him to pick up I was like "so what you up to" and he said "I was watching this episode of SVU where Cragen gets caught with a dead hooker" and then we spent the entire ride geeking out over SVU



we discussed this iconic scene, forever my fave:



the greatest moment for SVU stoner fans to ever happen Reply

LMAO aw I miss Cragen Reply

