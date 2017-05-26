Law & Order: SVU Gets a New Showrunner
‘Law and Order: SVU’ Taps ‘Chicago Justice’ EP Michael Chernuchin as New Showrunner https://t.co/Vev2mnRMH9— Variety (@Variety) May 25, 2017
This is one of many recent changes in the Chicago/Law & Order franchise. The previous SVU showrunner, Rick Eid, who was in charge for Season 18 (and totally botched it) was named the new showrunner of Chicago P.D. (I'm sorry!). Michael Chernuchin, the new SVU showrunner, has been a Dick Wolf regular for decades. He worked on the Mothership for about 10 seasons (the good ones), and he also did a few episodes of Criminal Intent. Chernuchin was also the EP of Chicago Justice, which was recently cancelled after one season, and apparently he also worked on Black Sails in 2015 (whoa).
ONTD, are you happy about this? lbr, it's not like SVU could get any worse. I'm just happy we got rid of the other guy. But I never watched Chicago Justice. For those of you who did, was it a good show? And, like I wished a couple of days ago, do you think we could get Jon Seda on SVU, if Chicago don't want him?
well svu had a very long run, it does have to end so why not start now.
and mte, it took real effort to mess up SVU this season. i hope this new guy does a better job of just coasting. that's all it takes. people will still watch.
(still not letting go of my Barba/Huang dream tbh)
Ice T gives me so much life on SVU
rick eid, the previous guy on SVU, really messed up S18, and the theory is mariska hargitay and the rest of the cast didn't like him (raul esparza just did an interview shading him and praising the criminal intent guy, warren leight, whom he loves because he created barba) so i guess he had to go. dick wolf moved him to chicago pd (so he wouldn't have to buy out the remaining year in the guy's contract) and he cancelled chicago justice to bring this guy in.
*i've been going through twitter hashtags to find chicago justice/pd fans, to see how they feel about all this lmao. there's a lot of conspiracy theories. take all of this with a grain of salt.
he kept talking about the old showrunner super-positively, and he kept saying he had to "protect" barba as a character in s18, because he knows barba better than the writers do, oop
ice-t is the best tbh. and sometimes i feel the same way about SVU. at least he's getting paid to sit through it.
That was funny.
and if Liv is going to be the focus, her personal life needs to get way more interesting. Date Daddy Dodds. And if you break up with him, have like, a reason. I still don't really comprehend the Tucker breakup or even the Cassidy breakup. Her breakups are so boring. If she's not gonna finally get down, give me more drama.
MTE! all her breakups except the one with harry connick jr (whom i really liked, ngl) were SO boring. they ~drifted apart~ or something. at least have one of them cheat or, like, die, lmao. or betray her. something!
the greatest moment for SVU stoner fans to ever happen