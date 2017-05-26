mythbusters

Law & Order: SVU Gets a New Showrunner




This is one of many recent changes in the Chicago/Law & Order franchise. The previous SVU showrunner, Rick Eid, who was in charge for Season 18 (and totally botched it) was named the new showrunner of Chicago P.D. (I'm sorry!). Michael Chernuchin, the new SVU showrunner, has been a Dick Wolf regular for decades. He worked on the Mothership for about 10 seasons (the good ones), and he also did a few episodes of Criminal Intent. Chernuchin was also the EP of Chicago Justice, which was recently cancelled after one season, and apparently he also worked on Black Sails in 2015 (whoa).

ONTD, are you happy about this? lbr, it's not like SVU could get any worse. I'm just happy we got rid of the other guy. But I never watched Chicago Justice. For those of you who did, was it a good show? And, like I wished a couple of days ago, do you think we could get Jon Seda on SVU, if Chicago don't want him?
