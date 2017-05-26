Mariah Carey to replace Nicole Scherzinger on X Factor UK?
- Nicole is currently stalling with signing a new contract
- Filming is to begin next month and Nicole still hasn't signed
- Simon Cowell, Louis Walsh and Sharon Osbourne ares confirmed as judges
- If this best selling singer of all time does not agree to appear as a judge, Mel B from the Spice Girls may be her backup
She apparently is sitting on new tracks as well, so we might get an album soon. Lets pray that its not another Xmas one tho
no1curr about Nicole Shitsinger
I can't imagine her ever doing this.
That being said, I hope that, if Nicole really does back out, it's Mel B who takes her place rather than Mariah. Mel B already has history as a judge on the show and I'm curious over how her dynamic with Simon, Sharon and Louis would be, and the last time Mariah judged a singing competition, she ended up causing a whole lot of drama.
Her career is in the pits.