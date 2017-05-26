Takuya Nakamura

Mariah Carey to replace Nicole Scherzinger on X Factor UK?

  • Nicole is currently stalling with signing a new contract

  • Filming is to begin next month and Nicole still hasn't signed

  • Simon Cowell, Louis Walsh and Sharon Osbourne ares confirmed as judges

  • If this best selling singer of all time does not agree to appear as a judge, Mel B from the Spice Girls may be her backup

She apparently is sitting on new tracks as well, so we might get an album soon. Lets pray that its not another Xmas one tho
