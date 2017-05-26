Mariah Carey to replace Nicole Scherzinger on X Factor UK?

get Mimi AND Mel B! that'd be so amazing

I'd take those three and simon tbh. louis and sharon can go lie in the earth.

omg Mel B and Mariah both have strong personalities. it would literally be hell to watch tbh

Nicole is the best vocalist of our time!

I'd love it if Mel B did it again.

She loathed American Idol.



I can't imagine her ever doing this.

Mariah would never want to be seen as Nicole's backup.

She's about to be managed by DJ Khaled nothing is beneath her.



Her career is in the pits.

what? her current manager is Stella

I'm sorry, I'm still too busy chuckling @ Nicole's OTT accent in Dirty Dancing the other night to have an opinion on this. (And apparently she got good reviews for the part?? uh what)

isn't nicole going to replace fergie in BEP?

Nicole is too busy finalizing her BEP contract.

