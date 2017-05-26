Selena Gomez Opens Up on Power96 Miami
Selena Gomez had a call-in interview with Power96 Miami to discuss new music and what's been going on.
"Genuinely, I wanted to work on something that was just an evolution from the music that I had done."
- Interviewer says she didn't recognize the Whisper Queen's voice in her new single #BadLiar, and Selena is "glad [she] said that"
- Selena says she's trying new things, having fun, and challenging herself
- She has been in the studio for over a year working on new music / has a lot of stuff coming out soon
- Bad Liar is about that honeymoon stage when you first fall for someone, and the feeling where you want to dress and eat differently (which she doesn't encourage) and can't play it cool - says it's the best feeling in the whole world
- Feels that the music she had previously is no longer relevant to who she is now, feels more honest and more strong, has gone through a shift, and is still learning
- When asked about if she's ever done any obsessive things she regrets regarding a relationship, she says she feels like she can't even post a photo because it lives forever + is the kind of girl who gives her heart and soul to someone and goes crazy over it
- Has spent too much time worrying about what people say about her
- The last lie she's told someone: told someone cute she was planning a trip, saying she's gonna leave, just to get that person to tell her to stay
- Interviewer offered to hook her up with a nice tanned boy in Miami, to which Selena responds, "uhh, I dunno about that - I'm taken!"
Source
"Genuinely, I wanted to work on something that was just an evolution from the music that I had done."
SELENA GOMEZ LIVE INTERVIEW WITH IVY UNLEASHED https://t.co/AIcJs0mkMJ— #Power96 (@Power965) May 25, 2017
- Interviewer says she didn't recognize the Whisper Queen's voice in her new single #BadLiar, and Selena is "glad [she] said that"
- Selena says she's trying new things, having fun, and challenging herself
- She has been in the studio for over a year working on new music / has a lot of stuff coming out soon
- Bad Liar is about that honeymoon stage when you first fall for someone, and the feeling where you want to dress and eat differently (which she doesn't encourage) and can't play it cool - says it's the best feeling in the whole world
- Feels that the music she had previously is no longer relevant to who she is now, feels more honest and more strong, has gone through a shift, and is still learning
- When asked about if she's ever done any obsessive things she regrets regarding a relationship, she says she feels like she can't even post a photo because it lives forever + is the kind of girl who gives her heart and soul to someone and goes crazy over it
- Has spent too much time worrying about what people say about her
- The last lie she's told someone: told someone cute she was planning a trip, saying she's gonna leave, just to get that person to tell her to stay
- Interviewer offered to hook her up with a nice tanned boy in Miami, to which Selena responds, "uhh, I dunno about that - I'm taken!"
Source
When will she open up to Power96 about that
how about actually singing and not whispering?
i dont think it means what you think it means, selena
Edited at 2017-05-26 01:45 pm (UTC)
Oh god, who has time for that kind of extra nonsense ?