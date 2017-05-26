Selena Gomez Opens Up on Power96 Miami

Ngl when I heard this song on the radio I didn't realize it was her and was shocked when they said it was Selena gomez Reply

because part of the song is definitely not her lol Reply

oh yeah, towards the end it's clear that someone else is singing and selena is singing little bits of the chorus. she does this sometimes Reply

B/c she can't sing :'(



When will she open up to Power96 about that Reply

lmao right Reply

Yeah from what people on here said it's Julia Michaels ghost singing? it Reply

omfg i hate this sorta shit, Nicki, Jlo, Britney and how Selena is a vocal theif? Reply

Don't forget the queen of vocal thievery JLO! Reply

Selena this song isn't good :\ I'm sorry girl. Whoever is singing it sounds like they're howling. Reply

When is her track with the weekend coming out? Reply

I hate when artists say "this is the real me on this album, I'm being more honest" like they didn't say the same thing for their previous album. Reply

And like she doesn't have a more talented vocalist singing the parts her extremely limited range can't handle Reply

Lmao same. So many artists(including some of my faves) do this. Reply

I feel bad for her because the marketing for Revival was all about a comeback or breaking free and being who she really was and no longer being with Justin and healthier and but she just wound up back tangled up in Justin and in rehab. Reply

lmao by the end of their discography we will finally understand who they really are Reply

Yes! Miley and Demi Lovato do it every time. Reply

to be fair, she was talking about the music she did when she was signed with Disney. She said she was young and didn't understand most of the things she was singing about and the real shift came with The Heart Wants What It Wants when she was more honest. but ia it's annoying when artists do that Reply

Myah Marie getting that $$$$$$ Reply

I know kids are idiots, but you can't build a career on that alone. Does she really think that she can last long making vapid songs that aren't even her singing? She doesn't even dance? idgi and this song isn't even in the top 30 in iTunes anymore Reply

idgi bc lots of popstars who can't hold a note have made bops and careers, she's everywhere and yet so... unmemorable ? idk what it is. Reply

Genuinely, I wanted to work on something that was just an evolution from the music that I had done.



how about actually singing and not whispering? Reply

So is ha new song flopping? Reply

Interviewer says she didn't recognize the Whisper Queen's voice in her new single #BadLiar, and Selena is "glad [she] said that"





i dont think it means what you think it means, selena





i dont think it means what you think it means, selena

"The last lie she's told someone: told someone cute she was planning a trip, saying she's gonna leave, just to get that person to tell her to stay"



Oh god, who has time for that kind of extra nonsense ?



I love the song but come on sis, that ain't you singing the bridge Reply

