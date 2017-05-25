Realizing Stuff With #LifeofKylie(Jenner)

dont we have enough to deal with Reply

I'm sure starring in another highly curated reality show is the way to go

When you grow up on camera, everybody feels like they know you, but they don't.



what's up with her lips face at :07 the still Reply

it's great that 175+ million followers is some kind of accomplishment now Reply

When will this fascination die? Reply

Like most people with extensive face surgery, she looks decent in pictures but so fucking weird in motion. Reply

Miley 2014 called, she wants her Bangerz aesthetic back Reply

Why isn't she going by the moniker Kylie tho Reply

she's so....monotone. it reminds me of Reply

that's some strong vocal fry Reply

if she can show us that she's something other than the insecure, desperate, shallow, vain, mean-spirited child she portrays herself as... i'd be shocked Reply

realistically, how many more years of relevance does this family have left? 5? i can't believe we've endured them for as long as we have. Reply

I'm curious if they'll evolve their style to stay relevant; surely the glamour selfie look can't be in forever, can it? Reply

I think if Kim and Kanye split that's it for her but tbh we aren't shaking the Jenners any time soon Reply

ugh whyyyy. i know kylie has a huge following but does anybody actually gaf about kendall? Reply

Kendall might have another 2 years in her of booking high profile jobs. Social media put Kylie here Reply

People like to paint her as the only one with a "legit" job though, I think that's enough to keep her afloat. Reply

Hard pass. Reply

Can't we just get an extra hour of Botched? Reply

