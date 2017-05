FINALLY, like damn it's been delayed so much Reply

About damn time. Sheez I hate TDE Reply

her voice is perfection Reply

Caretaker is always a jam tbh Reply

I can't stop playing "Love Galore" it's my summer jam. Skurt Skurt on Nigguhs Reply

WOOOOP Reply

i love her sfm Reply

I am so fucking ready for this!!! Reply

Is that guy saying her name in the first vid? I had no clue it was pronounced like "scizzah" Love her music, I'm excited for this. Reply

Lol yeah she gave herself her name after RZA and GZA from Wu Tang so it's pronounced like theirs Reply

I continue to love her hair and look. Reply

Drew Barrymore is the only song of hers I've heard, but it's A+++++. Reply

but will there be more songs like drew barrymore? Reply

didn't she have really homophobic tweets? Reply

Oh yup! http://imgur.com/kMxnA3e (i cant embed images, I guess)



Reply

Listened to her album after being obsessed with Drew Barrymore and it didn't stick as much as that song, so I hope her new work is more in that direction.



Reply

But when is she releasing the name of her hair vendor? Reply

This fake bitch still trying? LOL no one is checking for her nomo Reply

