Male supermodel James Franco is the face of Coach new men’s fragrance
#JamesFranco has been named the face of our new men’s fragrance. Available this fall. #CoachTheFragrance pic.twitter.com/BpvA2dJhyI— Coach (@Coach) May 25, 2017
- Coach just announced James Franco as the face of its new men's fragrance
- There's no word yet on what it will smell like, but ONTD is excited nonetheless
source
what's your favorite male perfume??
duh!!! 💁
lmfaooooooo i almost vomited typing this tbh
I'm not mad. I'm just dissap...no...i'm mad again. I can't even.
I think the most offensive part of the film is the CGI for all of the aliens. This is clearly where they had budget cuts. They all look like shit. It makes the puppet in Alien 3 and the CGI aliens in Resurrection look excellent.
(Franco was vaguely in Alien: Covenant, btw, if you're like "huh"?)
I think the biggest mistake of these new films is that everything seems way too polished. They dont have the same 70s/80s feel of the first two and they should have stuck to thet cause the new movies seem so out of place bc of it
Even the latest video game stuck to the same retro aesthetic and its great!
Aliens was like thirty years ago and they looked sooo much better, just use practical god
I love the scent and get compliments on it all the time. And nobody knows VS even makes mens cologne so nobody has it so its like my*~ scent
But they've had it forever so I guess it's popular enough
I was so repulsed
Edited at 2017-05-26 04:40 am (UTC)
I like Armani ads though, hope it smells as good as it looks
Edited at 2017-05-26 04:59 am (UTC)