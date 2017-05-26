Male supermodel James Franco is the face of Coach new men’s fragrance

what's your favorite male perfume??



duh!!! 💁



lmfaooooooo i almost vomited typing this tbh

you can make a really great flamethrower using one of these! Reply

flashbacks to high school gym class, yikes Reply

When I was in college people used to say that you knew it was dinner time when you could smell Axe. All the guys would drench themselves when they were getting ready to go to the cafeteria and the whole dorm would reek. Reply

No thanks Reply

Bet it smells like toilet water. Reply

Or hot dog water. Reply

I thought coach used that photo of him in their tweet. omg. OP tricked me 😣 Reply

I usually wear Burberry. Reply

does it smell like coffee and old books Reply

* weed and dried cum Reply

i hated Covenant. But I'm not as devastated as with Prometheus because I went in cautiously optimistic, rather than completely stoked like Prometheus.



I'm not mad. I'm just dissap...no...i'm mad again. I can't even.

I think the most offensive part of the film is the CGI for all of the aliens. This is clearly where they had budget cuts. They all look like shit. It makes the puppet in Alien 3 and the CGI aliens in Resurrection look excellent.



(Franco was vaguely in Alien: Covenant, btw, if you're like "huh"?) Reply

I was like what are you on? randomly talking about alien covenant lol Reply

lolz. He's briefly in the film itself, but he had a bigger part in a bonus short they put online weeks before the movie before the crew goes into hypersleep. They should have kept it in the movie. Reply

It was fine.



I think the biggest mistake of these new films is that everything seems way too polished. They dont have the same 70s/80s feel of the first two and they should have stuck to thet cause the new movies seem so out of place bc of it



Even the latest video game stuck to the same retro aesthetic and its great! Reply

I enjoyed the movie but I was very disappointed by the cgi aliens



Aliens was like thirty years ago and they looked sooo much better, just use practical god Reply

Have you made this comment before or have I lost my mind? Reply

How is this dude q model for anything tho, he looks like he showers once a week Reply

because he can actually model Reply

awww i know he's trash but he can be funny. i rewatched dawn of the planet of the apes and i remembered that he used to make movies that i liked! Reply

Well, damn. Not bad there. Maybe I'm just salty today. Reply

he cleans up ok when he showers Reply

Victoria Secret: Very Sexy for Men



I love the scent and get compliments on it all the time. And nobody knows VS even makes mens cologne so nobody has it so its like my*~ scent



But they've had it forever so I guess it's popular enough Reply

Omg that hasn't been discontinued? Reply

Wat. I....I never knew this tbh. I literally never saw that. Is this a glitch or Reply

my brother once told me Franco is the only man he'd go gay for



I was so repulsed Reply

EWWW Reply

sure he wasn't talking about David? Reply

no sadly he actually said "James Franco" Reply

disown ha Reply

he must have a fetish of some kind Reply

Hot Reply

ontd helped me nail a james franco question in fibbage. the person that picked franco as a category thought it meant french things. it was about the rabbit quote. Reply

I love the way Chanel Bleu smells. I'd buy it for myself tbh. Reply

His brother is the superior Franco, and has a nice butt Reply

I've unfortunately spent too much of my life being attracted to the wrong Franco brother. Id love to see Dave clean up for a Coach campaign.



Edited at 2017-05-26 04:40 am (UTC) Reply

I don't really know men's perfumes, I just base them from the ads.

I like Armani ads though, hope it smells as good as it looks

acqua di gio smells like old men Reply

hot older men, or just ugly old men?



hot older men, or just ugly old men?

