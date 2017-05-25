love the color & fabric, hate the style Reply

same, i feel like that middle sash bit should be around her lower waist not under her boobs



Wish they hadn't casted this Zionist. Reply

Lynda Carter <3



I hate the cut-outs on Gal Gadot's dress. Reply

Gal is so beautiful but that dress is literally the one Lupita wore like 5 years ago. Reply

this gif is mezmerizing Reply

She never looks bad. Reply

wow, I didn't even notice, good eye. Reply

Actually, Gal's dress is from Givenchy Fall 2017. Doesn't beat the Prada she wore at the BvS London premiere though.



Lupita looks amazing there. What photoshoot did she do for this one? Reply

givenchy's latest collection was a bunch of reissues in red Reply

Iconic Reply

She really is the queen of rocking any shade of the rainbow Reply

Got damn, Lynda looks amazing. Connie Nielsen looks pretty good too Reply

that dress is hideous Reply

that dress is ugly



robin looks stunning though wow Reply

girl I love robin too but that dress is straight 90s in the worst way Reply

Lynda and gal look so pretty. im so excited to go see the movie next week! Reply

queen linda looks amazing Reply

Lynda <3 Reply

damn, patty 😍 Reply

im so excited Reply

Lynda's so beautiful. Reply

Chris Pine looks like an old timey elevator operator. Reply

