More additions to the cast of Blumhouse's 'Truth or Dare'

  • Tyler Posey (Teen Wolf, Maid in Manhattan) and Violett Beane (The Flash) have been cast in Blumhouse's upcoming horror feature Truth or Dare.

  • Also cast: Nolan Gerard Funk (Awkward., Glee), Hayden Szetzo (The Edge of Seventeen), and Sophia Taylor Ali (Faking It).

  • Lucy Hale (Pretty Little Liars) will play the protagonist.

  • Shooting is supposed to start next month. The movie will likely come out in 2018.

  • The plot involves "a college student in Mexico who is conned into playing a supernatural version of Truth or Dare. The game doesn’t stop and follows her and her friends back home."

  • The director is Jeff Wadlow (Cry_Wolf, Kick-Ass 2).


