More additions to the cast of Blumhouse's 'Truth or Dare'

Could be good...

All I remember about Cry Wolf is the AOL game they had based on it that was around for so long and it was actually really fun lol Reply

I dont remember that game tbh but it sounds similar to a game I was obsessed with this last year called town of Salem Reply

I was so hooked on Town of Salem for a while there smh. even though some of the people on there drove me up a wall. It reminded me a lot of The N's Slasher game from back in the day Reply

i was OBSESSED with that game and the day they shut it down i was inconsolable Reply

I was obsessed with that game for a solid two weeks. Reply

or this



At first I thought this was gonna be a remake of either thisor this Reply

I love the first poster Reply

Truth or Dare? A Critical Madness is a classic movie. I need to watch Killing Spree and Twisted Illusions. Reply

HOLY FUCK I CAME HERE THINKING THE SAME THING. Lmao I own that tape and I was like "Wait they're actually remaking the Tim Ritter movie?" Reply

get those roles, tyler! Reply

Who is the girl thats in the right bottom image? She is gorgeous!! Reply

Sophia Taylor Ali. Reply

Yes, Hayden Szetzo!! A cutie who deserves more work Reply

sounds horrible Reply

Thank you!!



These people have no taste. Reply

i love how that girl violett always does her own makeup on ig Reply

Sooooo trashy teen horror is officially making a comeback? Between this and everything starring joey king over the next two years. I'm not mad abt it tbh!! I miss the 90s r-rated teen slashers Reply

also Nolan funke is hideous and awkward lost me forever the day they tried to convince me otherwise, especially when beau mirchoff was still there Reply

