Carly Rae Jepsen poses with a peach and charts in Japan again
【実写邦画NO.1！】映画『ピーチガール』“世界の歌姫”カーリーから応援写真が到— T-SITEニュース エンタメ (@tsite_news) May 24, 2017
着！ #TSITE #ピーチガール #カーリー・レイ・ジェプセンhttps://t.co/X6wzWrsv4X pic.twitter.com/EAsrLV3QQp
In celebration of the 5/20 release of the Japanese movie "Peach Girl," Carly Rae Jepsen has posed with a peach. The global songstress lent her classic hit "Call Me Maybe" to the movie as its main theme. Thanks to her impact, the movie was the number 1 domestic live action movie in box offices this weekend, and according to some survey, viewer satisfaction was 90.4%. The song is also now back in the Billboard Japan Hot Overseas charts at #13 (#70 in the Hot 100).
"Peach Girl" is a romantic comedy based on a popular comic series of the same name. It centers around a high school girl named Momo (which means "peach"). She has had feelings for her classmate Toji for years now, but when Kairi, the most popular boy in school, shows interest in her as well, it throws her into a love triangle. She also has a friend named Sae who is trying to sabotage her chances with Toji.
