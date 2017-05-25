Carly Rae Jepsen poses with a peach and charts in Japan again

I can't stop bopping to Cut to the Feeling Reply

me neither. i've played it like a million times today. Reply

same it makes me feel soo happy Reply

i've been listening to it all day omg Reply

mte. they put it on Spotify and I have it on replay.



I am SHOOK. Reply

that trailer was wild Reply

oh man, i love fruits!



peaches are delightful, but nectarines are so much better. Reply

lob my trachea with that peach, queen of rollin' with the LGBT!!! Reply

omfg lmao Reply

i saw a food segment on japanese tv just yesterday that played "first time," and i cried (internally 'cause i don't actually shed tears). when will the rest of the world pay her the respect she deserves Reply

Red grapes were on sale for $0.99/lb. and I forgot to pick some up. Those will be my treat for tomorrow. I prefer white grapes, but those are never on sale around here it seems. Reply

Wow this grape racism rn Reply

Bruh my best friend is a red grape. It's just a personal preference.



/grindrhumor Reply

White grapes are the best. I don't blame you for getting the red grapes though because you can't beat a price like that.



Edited at 2017-05-26 03:56 am (UTC) Reply

white grapes are disgusting Reply

I've never heard green grapes referred to as white grapes before. But ia, they are better than red. Reply

here for the pending stanning TBQH!



Peach girl was very briefly my shit! I love that art style and Sae is a mega bitch Reply

After watching the trailer Momo should be at least 3 shades darker IMO. The whole thing with her was that she was a swimmer who quit because tanned super easily and because of this got a reputation as being a skank despite not being one. Reply

she doesn't look nearly ganguro enough tbh Reply

she should honestly look closer to Jillian Hervey, no bullshit. Her looking ganguro was a major plot point and one of the most important establishing things. You better tan and bleach that hair gurl! Reply

yeah the trailer says she looks like a "gyaru," but without heavy eye makeup or something, i can't really see her as one at first glance. it'd be interesting if she looked like this type of gyaru though (even though i know this style isn't quite as popular nowadays):



Reply

Yaaaas! I'm seeing her in June and I'm excited. Reply

To answer the OP's question I had to make some banana splits at work today so just a few hours ago. Reply

omg Peach Girl, what kind of Smile Magazine throwback Reply

Omg this was my first manga~*~ Reply

OT but goddammit i was really hoping the sens would make it to the finals. i'm so sick of seeing the same few teams every year. hopefully preds pull it out and pk takes home the cup!!! Reply

Agree Reply

This.



I'm rooting for the Preds so hard! I want PK to come back to Montreal with the Cup to rub it in the Habs management's face. Fuck them. Reply

I had so much hatred for that manga back in the day



Reply

