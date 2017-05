Celeb Political Tweets Round Up: Jared Kushner, Muslim Ban Part 5, Montana election, + #TrumpShove

the fluffy one pulling its head back and looking so confused is killing me



This is my new favorite thing.



I can't believe someone who is charged with assault is going to win an election and ppl are going to celebrate, this shit is crazy Reply

Can we just burn this country to the ground and start over? Or maybe it should be burned to the ground and the earth salted. Reply

NEW: Source close to Gianforte campaign says it's raised $100K+ online in last 24 hours -- most of it coming after reporter "body slam." — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) May 25, 2017 It's mind-boggling Reply

Piece of shit trump normalized this behaviour/mentality.. I mean it's only going to get worse. Reply

Will Trumpcare cover injuries sustained from body slamming? Asking for a reporter friend. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 26, 2017

The state of the world rn has me more depressed than I was immediately after the election. Even if our dreams come true and Trump is impeached ASAP, the damage cannot be undone. The extreme racial hatred and lack of tolerance is never going away. We have people who don't give a damn about facts or that our democracy is under attack because their bigoted leader won. The deplorables in this country have been emboldened and all of us who ain't white or hetero are in more danger just stepping outside of our homes. The police won't protect us. The justice system won't defend us. Soon the education system won't support our children. We're all fucked. Reply

jfc this comment is depressing



accurate, but depressing Reply

I doubt quist will win, unfortunately, but hopefully this taints gianforte for his congressional career. which I hope is short tbh.



has ben said anything else? Reply

Just got this text from GOP natsec official: "Had to apologize to a European defense attaché just now. 'I'm sorry. He's an idiot.'" — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) May 25, 2017 Reply

if tr*mp doesn't somehow consolidate power like his BFFs erdogan and putin, I feel sorry for president kamala harris in 2020 who will have to clean up his mess Reply

President Kamala Harris deserves better! Reply

Oop I read cause I just posted about this lol. This is a mess a HUGE mess. Bet he had to open up with that line with every foreign link Reply

i lol'd but this is insane. Reply

Oh wow I'm looking through the thread. I didn't know Sweden brought back their mandatory draft. Reply

Trump met with NATO and it was a mess. While delivering a speech that included rebukes against Amurica's NATO allies Emmanuel Macron was spotted side eyeing Trump.

#MT @UniteAlbertans

France's Macron and Luxemburg's Bettel react to Trump's lecture on NATO pic.twitter.com/RXAc6GkBoQ @NATO #EmbarassedUSA — McSpocky™ 👽🖖 (@mcspocky) May 25, 2017

Trump pulls out his creepy "dominance" hand shake on Macron.

Macron also ~swerved on greeting Trump, ignoring him until the very last minute.

À Bruxelles, unis avec nos alliés de @NATO. pic.twitter.com/7nyaoI8hki — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) May 25, 2017

The racist Anti-Muslim Travel Ban is thwarted again! Now it must go the the Supreme Court in a last ditch effort to have it upheld.

Reince Priebus is ~shook over what may come out about him the infamous Comey Memos. (Of note, the FBI refuses to hand them over to Beaver Chaffetz just yet.) No need to worry, Reince, I'm sure you'll be just fine and not at all charged with obstruction of justice and/or collusion with Russia.



Trump assembles a "War Room" of lawyers and consultants in response to Russia investigation/allegations/potential impeachment.



It's official: NBC News, WaPo and CBS News all confirm Jared Kushner is officially under investigation re: Russia and they believe he has "considerable information" about Russia/Trump/Flynn/Manafort.

It's (almost) FRIDAY, so you know what that means? FRIDAY NEWS DUMPS! To be fair, at this point anything other than Trump/Kushner/Sessions, etc. in hand cuffs will seem low-key news. But STAY TUNED!

this is so cute Reply

That first tweet is killing me. That eyebrow raise LMAO Reply

Bless you for this comment Reply

loving all these macron gifs <3 Reply

Macron greeting Angela first is amazing. Yo go Macron! Reply

nous sommes alliés

nous sommes unis



are we, though? ARE WE?!?! Reply

wow what a legend macron is Reply

Oh. My. God. His weird handshake really stands out there. It is so embarrassing. He's so embarrassing. To top it all off absolutely everyone has a better looking leader than us. He's an embarrassment and an oaf. Reply

TRUMP HAS NO EYEBROWS Reply

I logged into lj for the first time in forever to thank you for your recaps, bb! Bless you for all of this. Reply

Parent

bless your recaps <3 Reply

Thank you so much for this comment <3 Reply

trump should really stop trying to do his dominance handshake with men that are younger and fitter than him, like macron and trudeu, he looks especially ridiculous. Reply

Look at you cheering for the guy who is going to destroy my country's social security and labor laws!



So progressive :) ! Reply

lol hell yeah @ macron managing not to get pulled in by that dumbass douchey "power move" of trump's. trudeau taught ha! Reply

He's so embarrassing, it's almost funny except it isn't AT ALL Reply

yaaas Rob Quist is up! Reply

@armandodkos for one: quist is doing worse in the early vote than i would have guessed — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) May 26, 2017 Reply

Damn it Nate Cohn crushed my hopes on election night in Nov too Reply

I & @th3j35t3r warned this was goal of @LouiseMensch & Schindler. #ChaosAgents planned to lead oppos to look crazy. Mission accomplished. https://t.co/pKridALrlV — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) May 25, 2017 I don't believe this, I think she is honestly just that unhinged. Reply

She's fucking crazy. That Seth Rich conspiracy theory also originated from her site. Reply

oh really? ugh. even though that contradicts her whole Russia obsession. I just hate her so much (but sometimes she's like a trainwreck you can't look away from when her theories get really wild) Reply

did it really? God, she is fucking terrible Reply

I don't think enough people know/care who Louise Mensch is for it to work as a smear campaign for the left lol



I also don't think that she's smart/calculated enough to pull off a plot like that - IMO she just thrives on the attention and when the real news is as crazy as it is, the only way she can get it is by making shit up and then taking credit when the vaguest of her predictions somehow gets borne out. (Claude Taylor & the rest of that crew are the same.) Reply

this sounds like the sort of conspiracy mensch would tweet out though. I can't believe she is a thing in American media, when they had her on BBC a month or so ago they laughed in her face Reply

the wale tweet killed me



the wale tweet killed me

his disdain for tomi lahren is fantastic Reply

The adults in national security are having to do major damage control for what trump did/said at the NATO summit 😵 Reply

Yay! I'm finally in when a post is new! LOL Reply

IKR. i have the other posts loaded in browser and idk if i should read them now lol. Reply

