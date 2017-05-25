sixties;

Celeb Political Tweets Round Up: Jared Kushner, Muslim Ban Part 5, Montana election, + #TrumpShove



+ WaPo dropped the news that Jare-Jare Binks is now the focus of the Russia investigation from his time during the campaign and on the transition team. Jare-Jare was supposed to bring about world peace but is now the target of #Trussia.
+ An appeals court upheld the the block on FAUXTUS Muslim ban. Keebler Elf, Jeff Sessions, announced they will take it to the Supreme Court. FAUXTUS is now 0-5 against the Judicial Branch.
+ The Montana special election is tonight! Polls close at 10 pm. GOP candidate, Greg Gianforte, body slammed a reporter last night. That same reporter also broke the news that Gianforte has business ties to Russia.
+ FAUXTUS also lectured NATO members today and pushed the PM of Montenegro aside so he can be in the front. FAUXTUS, again, demonstrated a lack of knowledge on how NATO actually works.













