Celeb Political Tweets Round Up: Jared Kushner, Muslim Ban Part 5, Montana election, + #TrumpShove
Fourth Circuit upholds injunction on Muslim Ban. Trump is 0-5 now. I'm starting to think the federal courts don't think much of his orders.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 25, 2017
+ WaPo dropped the news that Jare-Jare Binks is now the focus of the Russia investigation from his time during the campaign and on the transition team. Jare-Jare was supposed to bring about world peace but is now the target of #Trussia.
+ An appeals court upheld the the block on FAUXTUS Muslim ban. Keebler Elf, Jeff Sessions, announced they will take it to the Supreme Court. FAUXTUS is now 0-5 against the Judicial Branch.
+ The Montana special election is tonight! Polls close at 10 pm. GOP candidate, Greg Gianforte, body slammed a reporter last night. That same reporter also broke the news that Gianforte has business ties to Russia.
+ FAUXTUS also lectured NATO members today and pushed the PM of Montenegro aside so he can be in the front. FAUXTUS, again, demonstrated a lack of knowledge on how NATO actually works.
I had the opportunity to be with Mr. Quist for 2 days. He is incredibly smart. He is compassionate. He will represent you well, Montana. https://t.co/b25T1sGu77— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 26, 2017
Montana, you can to do what Speaker Ryan and Trump's GOP won't do: keep Gianforte as far away from elected office as possible.— Wil Wheaton (@wilw) May 25, 2017
"Can we get all the least qualified world leaders to the front please!"— Travon Free (@Travon) May 25, 2017
Trump: pic.twitter.com/gDRr9yByEU
This is a perfect microcosm of this man's character. https://t.co/di951yx2Qy— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 25, 2017
How u get fired on your day off? https://t.co/oSbUdthX9t— Wale (@Wale) May 25, 2017
You tiny, tiny, tiny little man.— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 25, 2017
pic.twitter.com/mP3mad6cMt
sources: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Trump met with NATO and it was a mess. While delivering a speech that included rebukes against Amurica's NATO allies Emmanuel Macron was spotted side eyeing Trump.
Trump pulls out his creepy "dominance" hand shake on Macron.
Macron also ~swerved on greeting Trump, ignoring him until the very last minute.
The racist Anti-Muslim Travel Ban is thwarted again! Now it must go the the Supreme Court in a last ditch effort to have it upheld.
Reince Priebus is ~shook over what may come out about him the infamous Comey Memos. (Of note, the FBI refuses to hand them over to Beaver Chaffetz just yet.) No need to worry, Reince, I'm sure you'll be just fine and not at all charged with obstruction of justice and/or collusion with Russia.
Trump assembles a "War Room" of lawyers and consultants in response to Russia investigation/allegations/potential impeachment.
It's official: NBC News, WaPo and CBS News all confirm Jared Kushner is officially under investigation re: Russia and they believe he has "considerable information" about Russia/Trump/Flynn/Manafort.
It's (almost) FRIDAY, so you know what that means? FRIDAY NEWS DUMPS! To be fair, at this point anything other than Trump/Kushner/Sessions, etc. in hand cuffs will seem low-key news. But STAY TUNED!
