Celeb Political Tweets Round Up: Jared Kushner, Muslim Ban Part 5, Montana election, + #TrumpShove

Trump met with NATO and it was a mess. While delivering a speech that included rebukes against Amurica's NATO allies Emmanuel Macron was spotted side eyeing Trump.



Trump pulls out his creepy "dominance" hand shake on Macron.



Macron also ~swerved on greeting Trump, ignoring him until the very last minute.



À Bruxelles, unis avec nos alliés de @NATO. pic.twitter.com/7nyaoI8hki — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) May 25, 2017

The racist Anti-Muslim Travel Ban is thwarted again! Now it must go the the Supreme Court in a last ditch effort to have it upheld.



Reince Priebus is ~shook over what may come out about him the infamous Comey Memos. (Of note, the FBI refuses to hand them over to Beaver Chaffetz just yet.) No need to worry, Reince, I'm sure you'll be just fine and not at all charged with obstruction of justice and/or collusion with Russia.



Trump assembles a "War Room" of lawyers and consultants in response to Russia investigation/allegations/potential impeachment.



It's official: NBC News, WaPo and CBS News all confirm Jared Kushner is officially under investigation re: Russia and they believe he has "considerable information" about Russia/Trump/Flynn/Manafort.

It's (almost) FRIDAY, so you know what that means? FRIDAY NEWS DUMPS! To be fair, at this point anything other than Trump/Kushner/Sessions, etc. in hand cuffs will seem low-key news. But STAY TUNED!

