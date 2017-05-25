Céline Dion sang “How Does a Moment Last Forever” live for the first time
Canadian Queen Céline Dion sang “How Does a Moment Last Forever”, her contribution to the remake of "Beauty and the Beast", for the first time during Céline from The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.
I wonder if this will be part of her setlist now for Céline.
I'm high so that's not very articulate.
I just wanna say Celine Dion is fucking amazing!!!
(tbh I never realized how creepy it actually was until ONTD since I had no idea was grooming was)
do you remember how Banned™ the topic of his grossness was @ the celine forum? omg. that's how i realised.. cause i was like "why is no one allowed to mention this? i must google" lmao
yes! I remember I would read comments being like "their relationship isn't creepy, they have one of the best love stories" and I definitely raised and eyebrow, and some people would bite and be like "buuuut" then they would get attacked. I didn't understand why I felt so uncomfortable with it, then I found this, I was like THATS IT.
It's beautiful to see how she's really having more of an input and seems to truly be doing what she wants
(especially in terms of fashion, I don't think she would've ever dressed like she is if Rene was still alive tbh)
I'm disappointed that Audra didn't get more songs in the movie, I would have loved a full versions of B&B by her.
And honestly I love this song. <3
I was so scared before watching the live action and some parts are meh but the movie gave me so much joy, idk I loved it.
But yeah they took out Immortality and Incredible to put this in! Even though, thank goodness they took out Incredible, I don't really like that song. I'm a little sad about Immortality though, I liked that song :(
The show was just as long though because Céline went on the longest ramble. You know how she talks, but she talked about her family when she was little.
Can I just say though, she seems SO happy and excited to be singing a new song, singing all those same songs must be so boring
