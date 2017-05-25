Céline Dion sang “How Does a Moment Last Forever” live for the first time

I've always loved Celine. But always felt her husband was gross and groomed her so it always made me uncomfortably how deeply in love she was with him....and so now that he is gone, I like her so much more...Yet also feel awful because Celine is a legitimate angel and his passing has brought her so much pain and now I feel strangely conflicted because I despised him but feel so bad for her that hes gone.



I'm high so that's not very articulate.



I just wanna say Celine Dion is fucking amazing!!!



No, it makes sense and I agree, she was a child when they met. It was always creepy. But I feel for her & her kids. And I hope she's happy. Reply

lord i wish he wasn't brought up in every celine post lol. ick i hate talking about him. he was a predator, yes. Reply

I think it will be brought up regardless. She was a big part of her life. :/ Reply

mhmmmmm Reply

I'm sleepy. I can't English properly right now. Reply

I know, like it feels all gross to talk about him

(tbh I never realized how creepy it actually was until ONTD since I had no idea was grooming was)



like i know he's a part of her history but do we have to talk about him in every fab renewed ethereal celine post? smh lol



do you remember how Banned™ the topic of his grossness was @ the celine forum? omg. that's how i realised.. cause i was like "why is no one allowed to mention this? i must google" lmao Reply

Ia, let us have this! Unless she talks about him then sure (btw I just saw her ET interview even though I hate when they put clips, just put the whole interview up smh)



yes! I remember I would read comments being like "their relationship isn't creepy, they have one of the best love stories" and I definitely raised and eyebrow, and some people would bite and be like "buuuut" then they would get attacked. I didn't understand why I felt so uncomfortable with it, then I found this, I was like THATS IT.



eta: my spelling smh



This is basically exactly how I feel. I feel bad for her and how much pain his death has caused her, but finding out how young she was when they met makes me hate him. Reply

I saw someone on twitter say "Céline's been showing the fuck off since her husband died" and I'm like yes!

It's beautiful to see how she's really having more of an input and seems to truly be doing what she wants

(especially in terms of fashion, I don't think she would've ever dressed like she is if Rene was still alive tbh) Reply

R I G H T. this angel got her wings. Reply

I love that dress! Reply

Celine will always be one of my faves, her and Mariah forever. ❤️ lol



I'm disappointed that Audra didn't get more songs in the movie, I would have loved a full versions of B&B by her. Reply

Audra was under utilized in the remake. T_T Reply

It broke my heart. Reply

Audra always deserves better. Imagine a duet with her and Celine. Reply

Shit Audra was under utilized in the NBC adaptation of The Sound of Music too. Reply

When will television and film respect the Queen of Broadway, i s2g. Reply

*crying*. And they are both so sweet and goofy, it would have been amazing. Reply

mte to all of this! Reply

i love ha Reply

slaying in yellow Reply

I agree. Reply

kewl Reply

That is... such a pretty dress.



And honestly I love this song. <3 Reply

she is incredible!!! bummed she didn't perform this at my show. i saw her on tuesday night when she did the tribute to the victims in manchester. Reply

i was there too! i cried for the whole 90 minutes i think haha Reply

ahhhhhh i love this!!!

I was so scared before watching the live action and some parts are meh but the movie gave me so much joy, idk I loved it. Reply

I was literally about to submit this OOPS



But yeah they took out Immortality and Incredible to put this in! Even though, thank goodness they took out Incredible, I don't really like that song. I'm a little sad about Immortality though, I liked that song :(



The show was just as long though because Céline went on the longest ramble. You know how she talks, but she talked about her family when she was little.



Can I just say though, she seems SO happy and excited to be singing a new song, singing all those same songs must be so boring



It may be cause I'm not in the best mood but this made me cry. I love celine so much. Reply

I actually really like this song. Her voice fits it perfectly Reply

