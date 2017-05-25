[music] celine:ohno

Céline Dion sang “How Does a Moment Last Forever” live for the first time



Canadian Queen Céline Dion sang “How Does a Moment Last Forever”, her contribution to the remake of "Beauty and the Beast", for the first time during Céline from The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

I wonder if this will be part of her setlist now for Céline.
