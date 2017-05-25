Erika Jayne sideeye

Meet Taylor Swift's Former Instagram Photographer


Some highlights from the piece:

"Working with Taylor was a strange mix of intimacy and professionalism. After all, I had to watch her daily life for the perfect shot. Was it early morning in the Suburban as she sat half awake drinking coffee? Or was it making bubbles as she cleaned her dishes at night? She said she loved feeling so regular washing dishes. But having red rubber gloves, based off a 1962 design tailored to fit her enormous hands couldn’t have hurt."
"I wish I still had the photos from that event. I can still remember the group shot where Taylor and Calvin revealed their relationship. Everyone acted surprised but their eyes didn’t quite go wide enough. At the back, Selena was rolling her eyes. This photo wasn’t even up for discussion. Instead, it was lost in our daily ritual of wiping the photo phones for security purposes."
"Sometimes, they used them to remember why they were together. I was there for Taylor and Calvin’s one-year anniversary. The popped-foot kiss photo was my idea. She flung her foot a little too hard and the sand backlash nearly scratched my cornea. Despite the fact that they were barely speaking before the shoot, they at least agreed to share one three-room suite that night."


