Meet Taylor Swift's Former Instagram Photographer
It looks like Taylor forgot to have someone sign an NDA because Katie Simpson—Taylor's former visual curator—is spilling the tea on Taylor's "effortlessly" curated life.
Some highlights from the piece:
"Working with Taylor was a strange mix of intimacy and professionalism. After all, I had to watch her daily life for the perfect shot. Was it early morning in the Suburban as she sat half awake drinking coffee? Or was it making bubbles as she cleaned her dishes at night? She said she loved feeling so regular washing dishes. But having red rubber gloves, based off a 1962 design tailored to fit her enormous hands couldn’t have hurt."
"I wish I still had the photos from that event. I can still remember the group shot where Taylor and Calvin revealed their relationship. Everyone acted surprised but their eyes didn’t quite go wide enough. At the back, Selena was rolling her eyes. This photo wasn’t even up for discussion. Instead, it was lost in our daily ritual of wiping the photo phones for security purposes."
"Sometimes, they used them to remember why they were together. I was there for Taylor and Calvin’s one-year anniversary. The popped-foot kiss photo was my idea. She flung her foot a little too hard and the sand backlash nearly scratched my cornea. Despite the fact that they were barely speaking before the shoot, they at least agreed to share one three-room suite that night."
It's satire. Source: the writer's twitter https://twitter.com/honest_creative/sta
idgaf i'm taking this article to my sunday class and i'm gonna make the whole thing about discussing these shitty, fake standards girls feel forced to live up to.
At the back, Selena was rolling her eyes.
This all sounds true but something in the milk ain't clean.
i feel you, sis, and it kills me that i ALWAYS take the nicest pictures that everyone either posts later or uses as their profile picture but when it comes to taking mine they always choose the most uninspiring setting/cropping. like thanks for all that unnecessary furniture/wall/trees, jeff.
I haven't even taken a photography class, but I seem to be the only one of my friends who understands if you bend you knees when taking a photo, you can get a better angle!!
Although I always joke that when I die they're gonna have a helluva time finding me in any family/group pics since I'm always the one taking the pictures.
The only time I refused and made a point of sharing photog duty was back in January when I finally got to go to Disney World! There was no way I wasnt documenting every moment of that once in a lifetime trip!
I spent more of my time listening to Taylor agonize over different photos than actually taking or editing them. One night, she was up pacing in my hotel room. It was 1 a.m. but she couldn’t sleep. Should she post her chasing a chicken on Kauai or all four girls on the hike? I sat there, working to listen to her concerns, even though I was struggling from jetlag and my own pounding headache.
Was I shocked when they broke up? Not really, but her relationships were never my job. She had a romance specialist on retainer for those issues back in NYC. I was only there to help preserve the moment and add the right filter.
Working with Taylor was what I loved and hated most about photography. She understood the power of image and persona like so few people. But, I couldn’t keep working on it forever. I was tired of 6-hour flights and dealing with models crashing from sugar and sobbing about weight gain.
This all seems so exhausting
nnnnn this is just like when hiddleston agonized over what that interviewer was gonna write and he barged into her hotel at 6am before her flight left to ~clarify...what kind of otp
I wanna know more deets about the "romance specialist," wtf does that job position entail?
nvm it's fake, but I wouldn't put it past Taylor to hire someone for that purpose lol
