Meet Taylor Swift's Former Instagram Photographer

Wow, I'm more surprised that The Hairpin is still publishing new things. Who even is running it these days?

Rme @ the writer.

I am horrified at all of the people here on page 1 who don't get this and actually think it's real.

aw and here I was thinking my friday was off to such a good start

lol fuck

Same questions, although the quality of the new stuff can't be that great given that this fake af "satire" made it into the site.

She said she loved feeling so regular washing dishes. But having red rubber gloves, based off a 1962 design tailored to fit her enormous hands couldn't have hurt."

crying this makes her sound like a Martian



crying this makes her sound like a Martian

lmfao right holy shit

The casual mention of "her enormous hands" lmao

right? like it's a ~cute detail

lmaoooo

I died at this part!!! Where does one even get custom dish gloves?!

Now I'm just gonna keep looking at her hands.

offensive to Martians, take it back

i screamed when she called her hands enormous

LMAO

lmao

It's killing me that she just had to mention her enormous hands 🤣

Why do I feel vindicated in the knowledge that Taylor has giant hands? Lol

LMFAO FUCK THIS GIF 😭

I hate this.

HAHAH

SCREAMING

The longer I watch, the bigger her hands get.

i mean she's like 6 feet tall, not really surprising

needing customized rubber gloves makes it even better lol

Here for this.

lmao yaaaaaassss I live for this shit

Sounds exhausting and empty

mte

right? just like all our lives. relatable queen!

lol



My life isn't empty, just boring as hell. 😔 Reply

it is

I'm exhausted and empty and tbh I'd rather have Taylor's money too

It almost pisses me off tbh. I deal with teenagers almost on a daily basis and I see their self-esteem being completely ruined over because they follow these ~perfect IG girls whose lives are so great and they could never measure up. honestly taylor is shit for feeding into this, i know she's all type A (and an asshole) but for some reason i'd expect someone with a younger fanbase to be a little more decent about it.

idgaf i'm taking this article to my sunday class and i'm gonna make the whole thing about discussing these shitty, fake standards girls feel forced to live up to.

sorry about the rant.



idgaf i'm taking this article to my sunday class and i'm gonna make the whole thing about discussing these shitty, fake standards girls feel forced to live up to.



sorry about the rant. Reply

At the back, Selena was rolling her eyes.

Same Selena. Same.

Same Selena. Same. Reply

Grew even more love for Selena after reading that, ngl

I find it VERY hard to believe that this woman was given that kind of access to an A-list celebrity (esp someone as calculated as Taylor) and she never signed any kind of confidentiality agreement.

This all sounds true but something in the milk ain't clean.



This all sounds true but something in the milk ain't clean.



Reply

right? that's why i'm a bit skeptical. i live for this shit, but taylor keeps everything down on lock and couldn't have conveniently forgotten to give her an NDA.

Door

Door

Door



Which door will she choose?! lol Especially considering the access she had to taylors boyfriend and famous friends!Door #1 - apologyDoor #2 - apology and retractionDoor #3 - apology and retraction and lawsuitWhich door will she choose?! lol Reply

having read the whole thing, the entire thing does not go nearly as in as it could have. There was a definite sense in the piece of having juicier stuff than what was being given away.

unless this is someone whose parents are rich af and can afford being sued

Sounds like she won't be working for a celebrity again. I get that selling a story is exciting & probably pays well in one lump sum, but it seems like a good way to torpedo your career & reputation.

lmao

This is so wild to me lol. Like, bother your friends to take photos of you like a normal person, Swift! (Although usually *I'm* the friend taking photos of everyone else, lmao)

Although usually *I'm* the friend taking photos of everyone else, lmao



i feel you, sis, and it kills me that i ALWAYS take the nicest pictures that everyone either posts later or uses as their profile picture but when it comes to taking mine they always choose the most uninspiring setting/cropping. like thanks for all that unnecessary furniture/wall/trees, jeff. Reply

like thanks for all that unnecessary furniture/wall/trees, jeff. lollll too true, sis

I hate that SO much! I'm glad I'm not alone is being the only reliable photographer.



I haven't even taken a photography class, but I seem to be the only one of my friends who understands if you bend you knees when taking a photo, you can get a better angle!! Reply

lol fuck if this ain't me too sis!



Although I always joke that when I die they're gonna have a helluva time finding me in any family/group pics since I'm always the one taking the pictures.



The only time I refused and made a point of sharing photog duty was back in January when I finally got to go to Disney World! There was no way I wasnt documenting every moment of that once in a lifetime trip! Reply

It amazes me how people don't understand angles or best ways to shoot the picture. I've had to show them step by step where to position the camera more than enough times. It's extremely frustrating.

I'm this person too. It sucks all my profile pics are selfish because these bitches can't take a decent photo

Expose ha

I would think he had signed something not to talk....???

lmao. I don't fully believe this but it's probably close enough to true, so who cares

“My Instagram has to paint this picture. it needs to have this feeling, real but finished, you know?” She’d say that multiple times, but that might’ve been the only time she did it while wearing a 14-karat gold face mask.



I spent more of my time listening to Taylor agonize over different photos than actually taking or editing them. One night, she was up pacing in my hotel room. It was 1 a.m. but she couldn’t sleep. Should she post her chasing a chicken on Kauai or all four girls on the hike? I sat there, working to listen to her concerns, even though I was struggling from jetlag and my own pounding headache.



Was I shocked when they broke up? Not really, but her relationships were never my job. She had a romance specialist on retainer for those issues back in NYC. I was only there to help preserve the moment and add the right filter.

Working with Taylor was what I loved and hated most about photography. She understood the power of image and persona like so few people. But, I couldn’t keep working on it forever. I was tired of 6-hour flights and dealing with models crashing from sugar and sobbing about weight gain.



This all seems so exhausting

Yea, I would never want a "life" like that.

This is too much lmao

Taylor sounds like such a textbook narcissist

"One night, she was up pacing in my hotel room. It was 1 a.m. but she couldn’t sleep. Should she post her chasing a chicken on Kauai or all four girls on the hike?"



nnnnn this is just like when hiddleston agonized over what that interviewer was gonna write and he barged into her hotel at 6am before her flight left to ~clarify...what kind of otp



Edited at 2017-05-26 01:51 am (UTC) Reply

lmaoo whaaaat?

I wanna know more deets about the "romance specialist



nvm it's fake, but I wouldn't put it past Taylor to hire someone for that purpose lol



Edited at 2017-05-26 01:48 am (UTC) Reply

right? a damn mess Reply

It really does. That kinda of image obsession is maybe necessary for a successful career, but the stress! Reply

