Rachel True from The Craft is now a tarot card reader in Echo Park
Rachel True, who played Rochelle in the 90s teen flick The Craft, is a tarot card reader in Echo Park.
She started studying tarot in the early 90s, before she landed the role of Rochelle in The Craft.
Rachel says that a lot of people think that the cards are magical, but what they do not realize about tarot cards is that they help you tap into your intuition.
Rachel is into the idea of The Craft getting a reboot, although she thinks it would be even cooler to see the original witches as adults.
Have you ever gotten a tarot reading before?
She was like fucking thirty in that movie, what is this (witch)Craft?
Black don't crack.
But yeah - she barely looks 30 much less 50
i read the article, she seems content. i would LOVE for the craft reboot to be the girls as adults
lmao I bet she does. $$$$$$$
I'm sure girl is sick of reading Tarot cards to tourists.
tbh I wish they moved Half & Half to The CW instead of Girlfriends
i know all u ontd wet blankets think im a freak u don't need to tell me thanks.
yes! this is what i really like about tarot. its just a good way to be completely honest w yourself, basically. i've had a couple decks, but im still looking for one that i really connect with, just bc i want a really beautiful one lmao
I love Rachel, she's gorgeous and has an amazing voice. I'm sure she's a great reader and $40 in L.A is pretty reasonable
I only do tarot readings for myself and it's so therapeutic, lol. Better than any self-help book tbh. A lot of personal tarot card readings ring true because they're universal archetypes and yet allow room for your own interpretations. I also use them for writing stories.
I used to do them for family members, but they would straight up ask me dramatic questions like, "Is so-and-so going to die this year?" and like the Death card would pop up in response and it was always accurate and that was too much for me.
I need a personal tarot reading. I have one scheduled for Saturday via skype I found her off YouTube and she's good. I like watching tarots videos of my zodiac on there .. they all have the same message ! So here's hoping it happens. Also tonight's a new moon get those intentions ready y'all
For anyone interested I like these YouTube tarot readers:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVtsJW
https://www.youtube.com/user/newnewjuic
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOj-Ad
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEUAZ7
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtv1lg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5gCd_
and i wouldn't mind another movie with them as older adults either. i'm learning tarot now, and have had mine done, some things came true, others put some things in perspective for me.
I had a shitty palm reading when I was 19 but the woman was totally half-assing it.
I haven't had a reading since I was a pre-teen but I used to get them done a lot because my mom was super into it lol
her "psychic" claimed that she used to work with the san diego police and shit, obviously could be a lie, but she was really good and entertaining so you know who cares lol