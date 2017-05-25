FIRE

Rachel True from The Craft is now a tarot card reader in Echo Park



Rachel True, who played Rochelle in the 90s teen flick The Craft, is a tarot card reader in Echo Park.

She started studying tarot in the early 90s, before she landed the role of Rochelle in The Craft.

Rachel says that a lot of people think that the cards are magical, but what they do not realize about tarot cards is that they help you tap into your intuition.

Rachel is into the idea of The Craft getting a reboot, although she thinks it would be even cooler to see the original witches as adults.

