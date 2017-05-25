Rachel True from The Craft is now a tarot card reader in Echo Park

How is it possible she still hasn't aged



She was like fucking thirty in that movie, what is this (witch)Craft? Reply

Black don't crack. Reply

aside from black girl magic I think she's vegan too



But yeah - she barely looks 30 much less 50 Reply

I'm sorry did you just say she was 50!?!?!? Damn!! She looks fantastic!! Reply

I'm going vegan Reply

Black don't crack, but it does sag... don't rely on genetics alone to keep you youthful 🦋a plant based diet works wonders 😘 pic.twitter.com/frns9NDntu — Rachel True (@RachelTrue) 2017年4月19日

lmao her pinned tweet is about how she stays youthful Reply

Ikr? She's like 50. She's beautiful. Reply

Lol. Sunscreen, water, sleep, lessen stress, and no smoking are probably all how not to look haggard at any age. Reply

i always thought she was the prettiest one in 'the craft'



i read the article, she seems content. i would LOVE for the craft reboot to be the girls as adults Reply

Rachel is into the idea of The Craft getting a reboot, although she thinks it would be even cooler to see the original witches as adults



lmao I bet she does. $$$$$$$ Reply

I actually like this idea tho Reply

Me too Reply

lol so do I. I just think it's funny. I imagine her going "you know what would be even cooler? Get me and the original girls back!!"



I'm sure girl is sick of reading Tarot cards to tourists. Reply

Same! I will love that Reply

Me too, like what happened after HS. Is Nancy still in the asylum? Reply

Yep, I've wanted a sequel forever! Reply

I definitely want a sequel, not a reboot! Reply

Loved her on Half & Half, happy that she's happy. Reply

I loved that cheesy, budget ass show Reply

I still jam to the theme song on YouTube occasionally. Reply

lol I love that show. What happened to good sis Essence Reply

she's the Ex-wife of Marlon Wayans on his new NBC show Reply

mte Reply

My favorite UPN show after The Parkers



tbh I wish they moved Half & Half to The CW instead of Girlfriends Reply

I've always liked her and wish she was in more things. Reply

Bless. She should make friends with Lana and they can hex trump together Reply

I want this now Reply

I hope she gets well. Reply

There are more psychics and tarot readers in LA than you would believe, so this doesn't especially shock me, but it's a shame she's not acting anymore. Reply

i was really skeptical of tarot until i got my own deck and used it for myself, all of the readings are really accurate and some of them are crazy specific. and as corny as it sounds they are really good to ~get to know yourself lol. i've only had one person read my tarot for me and even though her reading was really accurate i feel like u get the most out of tarot when you do it for yourself.



i know all u ontd wet blankets think im a freak u don't need to tell me thanks. Reply

Ooh I need a tarot .. I'm slowing learning it Reply

i feel like u get the most out of tarot when you do it for yourself



yes! this is what i really like about tarot. its just a good way to be completely honest w yourself, basically. i've had a couple decks, but im still looking for one that i really connect with, just bc i want a really beautiful one lmao Reply

yeah i feel like my tarot readings are tougher on me than my therapist lmao Reply

I have a real tarot deck and see psychics whenever I have the money, but the most legit readings I've ever gotten are from an app called Galaxy Tarot. it's so accurate it's scary. people on ontd really are wet blankets tho. Reply

I'd just be too lazy to learn it all but I'd like to have someone read me Reply

Yeah, it's fun. I don't have a deck or know how to read them myself so I use the free stuff on Michele Knight's site http://www.micheleknight.com/ . Idk if there are better ones online but this is at least fun for now. I'd like to go to someone who knows their shit. Reply

My tarot readings for myself have been accurate as well, I have done one for my sis when we were teenagers and it was true as well.



I love Rachel, she's gorgeous and has an amazing voice. I'm sure she's a great reader and $40 in L.A is pretty reasonable Reply

i've definitely had this experience! i've only read for myself twice, but it was kind of therapeutic. i don't treat it as fortune telling, but kind of a way to organize my thoughts and feelings and get to know myself better. Reply

i've had tarot read twice. once at a theme park where it was all pretty specific, fitting stuff... about my roommate and a married friend of ours. second time was by my ex's mom, which made it kind of awkward? i've legit blanked out everything that was said cause the energy was just weird. she did a reading for a friend of ours that was spot on though. Reply

i wish i knew how to read them. Reply

i feel like u get the most out of tarot when you do it for yourself.



I only do tarot readings for myself and it's so therapeutic, lol. Better than any self-help book tbh. A lot of personal tarot card readings ring true because they're universal archetypes and yet allow room for your own interpretations. I also use them for writing stories.



I used to do them for family members, but they would straight up ask me dramatic questions like, "Is so-and-so going to die this year?" and like the Death card would pop up in response and it was always accurate and that was too much for me. Reply

no bullshit - tarot scares the crap out of me. I respect it but would rather just be in the dark LOL Reply

I have friends who are into tarot. Idt I'd want them to do a reading for me tho b/c I like ~not knowing~ / what if it was something bad / I'd get paranoid tbh



Edited at 2017-05-26 01:19 am (UTC) Reply

yeah i don't do a lot of readings on the future for myself bc i'm paranoid too lol Reply

Psychic post!

I need a personal tarot reading. I have one scheduled for Saturday via skype I found her off YouTube and she's good. I like watching tarots videos of my zodiac on there .. they all have the same message ! So here's hoping it happens. Also tonight's a new moon get those intentions ready y'all Reply

Haha I watch YouTube Tarot readings too. My fave is Intuitive Tarot by Nicholas ( https://www.youtube.com/user/NicholasT arot/videos Reply

love her, and the fact we have the same hair lol. i have to stop consuming dairy...



and i wouldn't mind another movie with them as older adults either. i'm learning tarot now, and have had mine done, some things came true, others put some things in perspective for me.



Edited at 2017-05-26 01:24 am (UTC) Reply

I've always wanted a tarot reading. idk why I don't believe in astrology or psychics or any of that stuff but I find it so much fun.



I had a shitty palm reading when I was 19 but the woman was totally half-assing it. Reply

