Scott Disick and Bella Thorne are over and Bella is over Cannes

that was fast Reply

Let me take your place on that Cannes life then, I loved it there Reply

Ugh I've always wanted to go to South France, I bet it's beautiful. Reply

Cannes was the least nice for me of all the towns I went to in that region. Might have been better if I was rich and there just for the festival, otherwise it's like a regular little town. Reply

how very

Reply

we need to bring this phrase back Reply

lol omg Reply

well, that was a long 5 days Reply

her aesthetic is really tragic Reply

I'm still so confused by this whole thing but good that he's away from her now I guess?? Reply

I don't think it'd be for me either, tbh. Reply

good Reply

I mean... people aren't allowed to just fuck around? Who said it was a "romance"? Reply

Bella is such a goddam mess and I quietly live for it.



When she showed up to that basketball game in that player's jersey while his GF was crying about it on twitter, that's when I realized she's not the mess we want but she is the mess we deserve in the trump era.



Lemme get popcorn and wait for her to insert herself into katy v Taylor. Reply

I said the same thing when these two started messing around, lol Reply

i dont remember that basketball moment but it wasnt her fault... its his fault for cheatin she doesnt owe shit to the gf



in the words of melanie martinez, "was he yours if he wanted me so bad?" Reply

hmm, what a gross quote. Reply

The basketball thing wasn't her fault, it was just super messy. The guy wasn't even in an exclusive relationship but he was dating some reality star. Then the reality star turned on a game and saw Bella sitting court side in his jersey with his name painted on her face. And this was like weeks after Bella publicly dumped Charlie Puth, who also went to twitter to cry about it.



She really, truly knows how to bring the mess. Reply

omg what



links? Reply

Yas @ that lyric Reply

I only even know who she is because of Pop Culture Died in 2009's beautiful "Lindsay in Training" write-ups on her and her entertainingly messy life, lmao Reply

aww id love to go to Cannes one day. is she attending for Xavier Dolans movie? Reply

what a whirlwind Reply

y'all haters stay fraudulent! i live for this messy bitch and her antics. only god can judge her Reply

tru Reply

lmfaoo Reply

She's the new Lindsay. Reply

Lol, I do respect how openly messy she is.



Most people would be too ashamed. Reply

lol Reply

ahahha Reply

lmaoo Reply

