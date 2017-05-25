Scott Disick and Bella Thorne are over and Bella is over Cannes


It appears to be the end of Scott and Bella's whirlwind romance.

Scott Disick was photographed kissing Chloe Bartoli who is the ex-girlfriend he cheated on Kourtney Kardashian with in 2015 that caused their split then.

Bella tweeted this:

