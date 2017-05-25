Scott Disick and Bella Thorne are over and Bella is over Cannes
Bella Thorne tweets she's over Cannes after Scott Disick moves on: https://t.co/50a166DbQt pic.twitter.com/nMZJsmNiwS— Us Weekly (@usweekly) May 26, 2017
It appears to be the end of Scott and Bella's whirlwind romance.
Scott Disick was photographed kissing Chloe Bartoli who is the ex-girlfriend he cheated on Kourtney Kardashian with in 2015 that caused their split then.
Bella tweeted this:
Yo this #cannes fancy life isn't for me— bella thorne (@bellathorne) May 25, 2017
SOURCE
SOURCE
When she showed up to that basketball game in that player's jersey while his GF was crying about it on twitter, that's when I realized she's not the mess we want but she is the mess we deserve in the trump era.
Lemme get popcorn and wait for her to insert herself into katy v Taylor.
in the words of melanie martinez, "was he yours if he wanted me so bad?"
She really, truly knows how to bring the mess.
links?
Most people would be too ashamed.
Girl preach
TRUE. at least she's always entertaining.