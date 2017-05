This is a lot better than that flop first single she put out. Reply

Thread

Link

I can't listen rn but is this the Bi Bop™️ we've been waiting for? Reply

Thread

Link

no Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

damn :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i like it Reply

Thread

Link

It's a little boring? Idk it sounds like it will inevitably grow on me tho Reply

Thread

Link

I like it. Give me this LGBTQ bop. Let me buy ha on iTunes.



Let Hayley Kiyoko come up with the video treatment to come full circle.



Edited at 2017-05-26 12:55 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Hayley Kiyoko's videos are stunning Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Let Hayley Kiyoko come up with the video treatment to come full circle.



Lauren is friends with Hayley, she needs to make it happen. I've been saying that to my friends since the song was announced.



Lauren is friends with Hayley, she needs to make it happen. I've been saying that to my friends since the song was announced. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

halsey's songs are usually a hit or miss for me but this is great Reply

Thread

Link

sounds like a tove lo throwaway track Reply

Thread

Link

I'm feeling it Reply

Thread

Link

it's cute but once again lacks a strong bridge... Reply

Thread

Link

as do most songs these days unfortunately Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

THIS! Idk when people in the industry forgot that songs are supposed to EXPLODE on the bridge. But its time for them to fucking remember! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So I'm assuming since everyone is releasing music now we're going to have a drought until August? Reply

Thread

Link





That's the plan! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't love it but I don't hate it either, it's a bit of a bop. I think I would like this a lot more if someone other than Halsey was singing it - the way she sings drives me up the wall. Reply

Thread

Link

Mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

seriously lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

am i shook by miss halsey? Reply

Thread

Link

i like it. and i like the fact that lyrically it's like any of her other tracks, her type of love song that just so happens to make the fact that it's between two women clear. Reply

Thread

Link

i really like it Reply

Thread

Link