brad pitt @ the tokyo "war machine" press conference + premiere

i'd still suck him dry idc Reply

Thread

Link

Daddi Reply

Thread

Link

" he is looking good, tbh." ... oh honey, glasses exist u kno?



but srsly, i think i'll actually see this. the summary sounds intriguing Reply

Thread

Link

that all white outfit giving backstreet street realness Reply

Thread

Link



lmao yes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao mte. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

PLEASE tell me that late 90s/early 00s rimless sunglasses aren't back in style :(

They were hideous then and are still hideous now! Reply

Thread

Link

No, it seems to only be trendy with shitty ass men having mid-life crises (aka Pitt and Johnny Depp). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Girl why u lying he looks like a wax figure of himself Reply

Thread

Link

i think he looks good. i'm not thirsting after him, but he does look good. and i still dig him so sorry not sorry ontd. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm pretty sure most of ontd still digs him, all he has to do is look good & ppl are back on his dick again lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wow he looks not 156 again. Seems like he stopped with the peels, botox and booze. Reply

Thread

Link

I guess he has a time machine with that outfit. Reply

Thread

Link

He's indeed looking good Reply

Thread

Link

Wow he looks good geez Reply

Thread

Link

He looks better here than he has looked in years. I mean, he definitely still looks his age, but he was looking incredibly waxy for a while there. Reply

Thread

Link

sorry to go OT in this post but Wonder Woman and the mummy have cancelled their premieres in London, I can see a lot more movies cancelling theirs in the UK in the coming month too



people are v. pissed about it on fb jfc CHILDREN died this week, stfu they cancel bc of the rain sometimes be pissed about that instead



Edited at 2017-05-26 01:05 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

he does look good honestly Reply

Thread

Link

Is this going to be a racist mess like Whiskey Tango Foxtrot? Tbh, as an Afghan I get apprehensive when Hollywood makes a movie about Afghanistan/the war in Afghanistan. Reply

Thread

Link

what i wouldn't give to be one of his rentboys tbh Reply

Thread

Link

He's looking nice. He doesn't look botoxed to death & his hairline is in tact unlike Jen Aniston's dude Reply

Thread

Link

Did aging do that to his eye? If so, let me hurry and get some injections to stop that. Reply

Thread

Link

Damn he looks great. Hope he's still sober and doing OK and that he and Angie work it out tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

That's what happens when you lay off the booze and whatnot. Reply

Thread

Link

He loves wearing those light colored pants Reply

Thread

Link

serving some 90s realness with those glasses and suit. Reply

Thread

Link





It is amazing how his look changes depending on who he is with vs. if he is single It is amazing how his look changes depending on who he is with vs. if he is single Reply

Thread

Link

Ok I will glady welcome him inside me once again with this new look Reply

Thread

Link

He's officially become a Monet. Reply

Thread

Link

hf Tokyo Reply

Thread

Link

I've always had a thing for a guy's stance/gait, it's weird but I feel like it's a huge part of what makes a guy attractive and he's always had a really nice one to me.



He looks good, back to his fight club look/body



Reply

Thread

Link

He looks human again! Reply

Thread

Link

He looks AMAZING.Wow can't believe he's 53. Reply

Thread

Link