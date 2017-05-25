'Your Song' by Rita is finally here!
Today Rita's much-anticipated lead single for her third attempt at a sophomore album was released.
This is the song that pushed her song with Charli XCX and MØ back.
It's finally here!!! Your Song is out now!! Love my #ritabots always and forever!! ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/xUdZrxFG7F— Rita Ora (@RitaOra) May 25, 2017
She also sang an acoustic version yesterday at an event in Cannes.
SOURCE SOURCE SOURCE
wait...
Edited at 2017-05-25 11:59 pm (UTC)
Re: wait...
Re: wait...
LMAOOOOOOO
lmao i miss this show
Such a damn good age of reality TV.
It's a Rita single lol.
not with that icon, sis!
Guess she needs to pretend to have an actual music career to go on all those red carpets lol
Oh my god
too bad the production is so basic
Edited at 2017-05-26 12:06 am (UTC)
this is like when she asked for 100,000 retweets to release a new song then claimed she was hacked when it flopped horribly