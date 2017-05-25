Fuck Adrienne, Naturi is doing so well, happy for her Reply

Fuck Adriennes fake, flop ass. Naturi is out here prospering meanwhile Kiely is trying to be Spectacular and Adrienne is on a show who's ratings are down since Tamar left. Karma is real.



Edited at 2017-05-26 12:02 am (UTC)

Spectacular! What a moment. Reply

The sex was spectacularrrrr Reply

Kieley Williams threw a plate of hot KFC food at Naturi before she was fired from the group



Not spectacular, sis Reply

lmao Reply

mte. the food was spectacular. why throw it? i hope a biscuit wasn't on that plate because the AUDACITY. Reply

LOLLLL Reply

lol I exited after a min of Adrienne dominating the interview, no bueno.



(Also, Monique's apparently been clapping back?) Reply

I love ha lmaoo Reply

The third tweet 💀💀💀 Reply

What did Mo'nique originally say for Adrienne to be coming at her for though? Like even the source just says she's making waves with her new standup routine but wasn't that specific Reply

WHOO at the oscar tweet LOL Reply

Every time you tell these young'uns to step up and speak they want to keep silent.

Reply

From the clip I saw it looked like Lonnie and Tamera were thinking "girlll... shut the fuck up." Reply

this is so awkward lol Reply

Random reference but Naturi was so hot on The Playboy Club



Edited at 2017-05-26 12:06 am (UTC)

you better watch power Reply

Watched the first season when it first aired but it didn't hold my interest. The male lead bugs me. Reply

She looks so damn good, I can't believe she's 7 months in, damn. Also Lonis expression through the Naturi/Adrienne conversation had me dying Reply

I'm really happy Naturi has been getting roles and in critically acclaimed shows and the others have been flops. Ngl my friends and I still play that sex was spectacular for a good laugh. Reply

the theth wath thpectacular Reply

Same. Karma is a bish Reply

I love hearing stories like this Reply

Adrienne is so fake. She only acts apologetic because she's married to Israel Houghton. Naturi was the best singer in the group. Reply

I don't even want to watch because I know it's arkward af. Reply

lol a girl group nobody cares about, on a talkshow nobody cares about, mending a feud that nobody cares about <3 glad that's cleared up Reply

BYE



XD Reply

Cackling Reply

are you white Reply

.........yes



(but I don't think the non-whites care about 3LW either, do they?) Reply

Adrienne and Kiely are awful people, they tried it with Raven Symone too during The Cheetah Girls which is why Raven never joined the group or shoot the third movie because she wasn't having their shit. Reply

mte. being petty as fuck. Reply

Oh snap Reply

Omg really? Reply

Oh yeah



More tea: when they were shooting the second movie, Raven never hung out with either of them, she hung more with Belinda. The movie almost didn't happen but Raven had to be wooed by Disney by offering her a higher salary, a producer's credit and she had like three solo songs on the soundtrack. Remeber Also that Adrienne played Alana on That's so Raven but stopped appearing? part of the drama. Reply

yup, which is stupid since they really needed her vocally Reply

Mess. I didn't know that. Reply

I watched yesterday for Ayesha Curry and the hosts get like REALLY PERSONAL about their lives. Like it's almost uncomfortable. Reply

I hate that they use the excuse of "it's the real so we're putting all our business out there!" and then try to make their guests do the same. Reply

I was just finishing up The Client List and saw Naturi in that show and really liked her. I was hoping that she found work after that show so I'm glad to see she's doing well. She's really likable Reply

I'm still mad The Client List was cancelled. Reply

