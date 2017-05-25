Adrienne Bailon and Naturi Naughton Have Awkward Reunion on The Real
-Naturi was bullied by 3LW management for being dark-skinned
-Kieley Williams threw a plate of hot KFC food at Naturi before she was fired from the group
-Adrienne offered Naturi an soft apology on The Real
Source
Edited at 2017-05-26 12:02 am (UTC)
Not spectacular, sis
(Also, Monique's apparently been clapping back?)
[shes really coming for her lol]
Edited at 2017-05-26 12:06 am (UTC)
I don't even want to watch because I know it's arkward af.
(but I don't think the non-whites care about 3LW either, do they?)
Omg really?
More tea: when they were shooting the second movie, Raven never hung out with either of them, she hung more with Belinda. The movie almost didn't happen but Raven had to be wooed by Disney by offering her a higher salary, a producer's credit and she had like three solo songs on the soundtrack. Remeber Also that Adrienne played Alana on That's so Raven but stopped appearing? part of the drama.