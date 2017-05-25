Behind the scenes making Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black's wedding cake

Mmmmm @ banana and chocolate chip cupcakes. Reply

The only only cake I deign fit for my wedding is Carvel ice cream cake. I've had it ever birthday since I was one. And yes, it melts, but that's life, baby. Transient. Reply

shit, that was deep Reply

My friends and family think I'm nuts/lying but I legit want an ice cream cake on my wedding day Reply

That is such a bizarre theme for a wedding cake. As long as it makes them happy, though. Reply

Crumbs & Doilies. Twee af.



I'm just envious of anyone that can bake tbh. Reply

I looove watching How To Cake It on youtube it's a cute cake though the second layer from the bottom makes me think of toothpaste lol Reply

i thought this was a cake in the shape of toothpaste on a toothbrush and i was just like, "why..." Reply

of course a toothbrush cake does exist Reply

lol I'm still sleepy/high and bout to go in work rn but I thought this was an actual cake of a damn toothpaste. I cackled. Anything is possible when come to baking a cake Reply

mte Reply

I can't bake anything but that's also bc i'm lazy and don't really have a kitchen to really use and the tools. once I do get my own place it'd be cool to start it just so I can save money on not buying baked goods from bakeries ;_____; like I splurged on myself for a custom birthday cake this year and thinking back to how we buy cakes every yr, it'd be nice if I had the ability to bake them myself.



but i'm mostly lazy and just eat what ppl around me bake



Edited at 2017-05-25 11:44 pm (UTC) Reply

The wedding cake looks like Pinterest cakes stack on top of each other. It's just missing the kit kats and the mirror glaze Reply

Their relationship is so messy.



I give the marriage a couple months. Reply

Was she on a GBBO? Why do i recognize her... Reply

That wedding cake is kind of ugly. Hopefully it was at least tasty.



I keep seeing unicorn/glitter desserts and drinks, and they look so unappetizing. Reply

wonder if toms cheated on him again yet Reply

This made me realize that I can't bake for shit lol. Like, I made my pancake from my rice cooker lol. Keep in mind I don't have eggs and have a hard time with grocery shopping lol. Canned food like tuna, chicken etc is all I can think of buying. I'm trying to gain weight/booty on me lol



Anyways it takes talent to bake that really good lol Reply

Nothin' wrong with a rice cooker pancake, sis! Reply

Bless you 😭 It was delicious lol Reply

Flawless icon btw damnnit <3 Reply

How does that even work? Reply

I hate his piano veneers. Reply

i made peanut butter oatmeal cookies last week but rn i'm gearing up to make this cake for my sister's birthday in june:



i made peanut butter oatmeal cookies last week but rn i'm gearing up to make this cake for my sister's birthday in june: https://www.halfbakedharvest.com/coconu t-eton-mess-cake-whipped-ricotta-cream/ although i'm going to see my friend and her girlfriend next week so i'm probably going to be baking sooner lbr Reply

PB oatmeal cookies sound amazing! Reply

they're so easy:



mix 1 cup brown sugar, 1 cup pb, 1 cup oatmeal, two eggs, and a splash of vanilla. bake at 350 for about 12 minutes. Reply

