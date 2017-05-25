hoechlinsupes

Behind the scenes making Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black's wedding cake



A look at the making of Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black's wedding cake. The theme was red, white, and blue and the cake was made by Crumbs & Doilies, Cupcake Jemma's bakery.


Tom and Jemma also posted a series of videos of her teaching him baking techniques before the wedding.







sources: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4

ontd bakers, what have you been baking recently?
Tagged: , , ,