Behind the scenes making Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black's wedding cake
A look at the making of Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black's wedding cake. The theme was red, white, and blue and the cake was made by Crumbs & Doilies, Cupcake Jemma's bakery.
Tom and Jemma also posted a series of videos of her teaching him baking techniques before the wedding.
ontd bakers, what have you been baking recently?
I'm just envious of anyone that can bake tbh.
I looove watching How To Cake It on youtube
but i'm mostly lazy and just eat what ppl around me bake
I give the marriage a couple months.
I keep seeing unicorn/glitter desserts and drinks, and they look so unappetizing.
Anyways it takes talent to bake that really good lol
i made peanut butter oatmeal cookies last week but rn i'm gearing up to make this cake for my sister's birthday in june: https://www.halfbakedharvest.com/coconu
although i'm going to see my friend and her girlfriend next week so i'm probably going to be baking sooner lbr
mix 1 cup brown sugar, 1 cup pb, 1 cup oatmeal, two eggs, and a splash of vanilla. bake at 350 for about 12 minutes.