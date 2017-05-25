all mine

Why does Katy Perry keep making bad decisions?




The hair cut, Migos controversy, nobody hungry for Boney African Feet cept me, low key love that song Vulture intricately dissects Katy's rise, to her current snl performance, which went viral for all the wrong reasons. The publication states: "Perry seems like she’s throwing everything at the wall in an album marketing meeting and waiting to see what sticks. It makes her as believable singing “purposeful pop” as she was being a hip-hop diva, as she was telling you she kissed a girl and liked it."

source= https://twitter.com/vulture/status/867805525853057026

Image and video hosting by TinyPic
Tagged: