Why does Katy Perry keep making bad decisions?

She's been doing this for years and I don't understand why people want to talk about it NOW? Is it the haircut? Reply

This the hair cut you get when you about to use black culture for a come up pic.twitter.com/4LHMPCLHKR — Trashye (@TrashyeWest) May 22, 2017

oop Reply

Who's that girl next to Miley? Reply

Whose the woman under Katy Reply

Cackling at that tweet Reply

LOL! Omg Reply

It's because she's finally flopping. Reply

It's because no one is making it popular again. Reply

she wishes could make BadDecisions.mp3







idk Katy's been trying WAY too hard lately. like harder than usual. stick to Bonnie McKee's bops, girl. Reply

This is one of my favourite songs from Dangerous Woman and idk why it wasn't a single Reply

who. the. fuck. chose. everyday?





Edited at 2017-05-25 11:49 pm (UTC)

seriously it's SO GOOD Reply

this bop Reply

Ariana should have a bigger pop career than she does Reply

go the fuck in with this read Reply

Because she has no talent? Because she's more obsessed with making hits than making good music? Reply

Prism already sucked so this is just a continuation of her downfall Reply

mte. Prism marked the beginning of her decline imo. Reply

It could have smashed if she released Legendary Lovers and Walking on Air Reply

agreed. That album was shockingly bad. Reply

mte, it just snowballed after that Reply

prism was trash but she got hits from that idk whats she's doing now. the only i song i kept was birthday.



Edited at 2017-05-26 12:05 am (UTC)

Prism was terrible so I was honestly surprised when I saw she made a shit ton of money from that tour versus the one before. Reply

lol i forgot prism existed even though i love legendary lovers and spiritual sfm Reply

I liked Prism. Oop. Reply

Prism when from club songs sprinkled with racism to church music. Like WTF Reply

dead ass forgot about prism until earlier today, lol Reply

She just seems like she has no identity. Nothing about this era seems genuine or tells me much about her (aside from being incredibly obnoxious). It's so strange to label something as purposeful pop when everything just seems so generic and try hard. Like Ira said, she's had a lot of great bops but I feel like she needs to go back to that. Reply

Yeah, she really painted herself into a corner and didn't deliver at all. Reply

yea



I actually see her as kind of parallel to xtina in that way. Each of xtina's eras was so different and the aesthetic so put-on that once she stopped making radio hits her music career flopped hard, there's no real unifying image to keep her career going after the big hits are gone.



their sophomore pop albums were also both of their peaks but thats prob just coincidence Reply

Stripped >>>>>>>>>>>> Teenage Dream (save Last Friday Night, that song is perfect fun) Reply

The Xtina comparison is on point, I'd never thought of it that way. Reply

but other than beyonce, what pop star has been able to survive w/o radio hits? like i really think all this talk about aesthetics and personas is pointless tbh. the root of everything is radio hits... you put out bops (that are catchy and current, but also pushing the envelope in some way), ppl will buy it Reply

ehhh I'll push back on this a bit bc Xtina actually has staying power bc of her voice



but yeah she's def made some horrible career choices yeah Reply

I'm an Xtina stan (have been since '99, represent!) but I agree to an extent.... although I think Xtina is much more of an authentic artist (in terms of both vocal talent, and showing her vulnerability/authenticity and via her songs). I see Katy as more of a cookie-cutter pop artist.



I think X saw herself as the 'next Madonna' in terms of "reinventing" her image/sound with each era. That's all great for people like me who love different genres, but it's hard to sustain a large pop radio audience when you're not very consistent.



I think X is best with r&b/urban tho so I'm hoping her new album is more of that and less EDM. If she ever releases it....



Stripped is forever iconic tho and will go down as her magnum opus! Reply

The only common thread between almost anything she does seems to be "trashy but cutesy" and that image is just not sustainable. Reply

tbh I 100% believe that Lipstick Alley tea someone spilled about her and her career. Reply

I think that the whole "tying with MJ's record" inflated her ego and made her believe that she is more than a mindless and basic pop singer. She often tries to go with other directions (darker, political, etc), but people don't care for it because she is not the pop icon she thinks she is.

She should have stayed in her lane. And take some damn singing lessons. Reply

Shame Reply

This is so on point. Reply

Bony African Feet = Bon Appetit? Or am I missing something? Reply

https://www.buzzfeed.com/ikrd/you-say-b on-appetit-i-say-bone-apple-tea?utm_term= .avYYgQgkE#.fjMW3e3Ow it was this viral thing where people posted gross food and misspelled bon appetit Reply

I do not understand youth culture. Reply

ah...i thought you came up with it, and was side eyeing tf out of you, lol Reply

i won't go into her other choices but i will say that in my humble opinion the haircut wasn't a bad decision lmao she looks hot Reply

she looks hot

lmao idk idk women with short hair are my weakness ok!



this gif never fails to make me laugh. dogs can be so shady Reply

Dogs are everything. One dog is inherently better than all the people on the planet combined. Dogs are beautiful and lovely and too good for people. That's all I'm really taking from this post. Reply

the haircut is fine i just hate the blonde. she could pull off a dark-haired pixie cut for sure i think Reply

From the article: "As her fifth studio album, Witness, looms, I’ve increasingly wondered if we’ll ever see that Perry again. “Part of Me” is arguably Perry’s best song. It has an addictive, pulsating beat courtesy of Max Martin, and its kiss-off-to-an-ex lyrics are the type that have propelled many a pop star to dance floor domination."



I think they key word here is "arguably" because uh..... nah Reply

that song is horrible Reply

Pot of Meat is not a good song and they know it Reply

HAHA Reply

Part of Me is okay but not her best lol. Reply

Clearly that person has never heard thinking of you or teenage dream smh Reply

I like Part of Me, but it's by no means even a contender for her best song. Reply

it's her best song to run to tho Reply

I'm insulted on Hummingbird Heartbeat's behalf. Reply

but...Part of Me is trash



her best song is probably Teenage Dream Reply

waking up in vegas, not like the movies, thinking of you, last friday night, teenage dream are all MUCH better



even hot n cold is a better song lmao and i could go on... y they lying for? Reply

Teenage Dream is the only right answer to that question. (Or at least it's the only right answer out of her singles, I don't listen to Katy Perry deep cuts lol) Reply

of her shady ex songs, circle the drain was better imo Reply

i like part of me but wtf, her best song will likely always be teenage dream. Reply

ummmmm do they not realize that WALKING ON AIR exists?!?!?! Reply

because white Reply

she is a label puppet, the second her creator Dr.Luke got on Sony's bad side...her career began imploding



see ya sis! Reply

See. i know Katy must do a lot of Yoga/Pilates but her doing that pose shouldn't have been so surprising to me. Reply

lol dw!!! i was really impressed too Reply

