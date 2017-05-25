Why does Katy Perry keep making bad decisions?
Why does Katy Perry keep making bad decisions? @ira reports https://t.co/5eg2GFR57x— Vulture (@vulture) May 25, 2017
The hair cut, Migos controversy, nobody hungry for Boney African Feet
idk Katy's been trying WAY too hard lately. like harder than usual. stick to Bonnie McKee's bops, girl.
I actually see her as kind of parallel to xtina in that way. Each of xtina's eras was so different and the aesthetic so put-on that once she stopped making radio hits her music career flopped hard, there's no real unifying image to keep her career going after the big hits are gone.
their sophomore pop albums were also both of their peaks but thats prob just coincidence
but yeah she's def made some horrible career choices yeah
I think X saw herself as the 'next Madonna' in terms of "reinventing" her image/sound with each era. That's all great for people like me who love different genres, but it's hard to sustain a large pop radio audience when you're not very consistent.
I think X is best with r&b/urban tho so I'm hoping her new album is more of that and less EDM. If she ever releases it....
Stripped is forever iconic tho and will go down as her magnum opus!
She should have stayed in her lane. And take some damn singing lessons.
I think they key word here is "arguably" because uh..... nah
her best song is probably Teenage Dream
even hot n cold is a better song lmao and i could go on... y they lying for?
