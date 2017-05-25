Vanity Fair releases new photos of the Star Wars cast

i'm glad at least luke and leia will reunite in tlj Reply

Someone on Reddit posted all the photos from VF. There's two featuring folks on a new planet, and I'm living for the costume design. A lot of isn't very "Star Wars", I guess- some of it you could see on couture runways now. Probably have. Reply

I know which photos you mean, I believe they're meant to be on a fancy/wealthy casino planet and that's why everyone looks alien haute couture instead of just alien Reply

Do you have a link? Reply

http://imgur.com/a/UVFKg

https://www.reddit.com/r/movies/comment s/6d3f85/first_images_of_star_wars_the_l ast_jedi_including/?ref=search_posts



http://imgur.com/a/UVFKg

https://www.reddit.com/r/movies/comment s/6d3f85/first_images_of_star_wars_the_l ast_jedi_including/?ref=search_posts

Also, the original Reddit thread, because I'm not sure to what extent Imgur doesn't show up here.

I hope VF sends Billie a framed print of that photo <333 Reply

I'm sure they'll do something special for her, at least I hope they do Reply

The Leia photos ;;



I still don't like how it looks like Rose was crammed into a corner there lol but it's still cool that she's on a cover Reply

Carrie ._. Reply

I still can't believe Carrie and Debbie are gone :( Reply

UGLY CRYING



"Fisher completed her part in Episode VIII late last summer, when principal photography on the film wrapped. “She was having a blast,” said Kennedy. “The minute she finished, she grabbed me and said, ‘I’d better be at the forefront of IX!’ Because Harrison was front and center on VII, and Mark is front and center on VIII. She thought IX would be her movie. And it would have been.”" Reply

omg stop this. ugh it still hurts so much. Carrie is my hero and just...:'( Reply

nooooooooo :( Reply

I read that as I was working out yesterday. That shit made me sad as hell tbh. Reply

well shit :(( Reply

This just wrecks me Reply

I could have gone my whole life not reading that tbh I am not emotionally stable or mentally well in the slightest Reply

i started crying before work when i read that Reply

fuck :( Reply

There better be one hell of a tribute at the end of TLJ. Reply

Let's be real, reylo (just tumblr being extra as usual) and stormpilot will never happen. I used to think that finnrey had some chance, but seeing how Finn is being kind of sidelined lately (the last trailer, the scar and the Luke's lightsaber thing got me nervous) I'm not holding my breath.

StormPilot was never gonna happen because Disney still has to sell this in conservative markets overseas, and Reylo... if they end up not being related (which is a BIG if, lol) I don't think it's IMPOSSIBLE that they'd do a one-sided-on-his-end sorta thing, but all the tumblr fangirls who think they're going to ride off happily ever after into the sunset and have Jedi babies are 100% delusional lmao

I kinda get the vibe from the promo so far that they're going to do Finn/Rose. IDK if that precludes Finn/Rey later down the road or not, but I don't see them playing up a love triangle so I'd lean towards no. My gut feeling is that Rey's probably not going to be paired up with anyone by the end of this trilogy à la Luke in the OT (which I'm totally chill with, #strongfemalejedidontneednoman

I never thought Finn/Poe or Rey/Kylo would happen. If anything it'll probably be Rey/Finn or maybe Finn/Rose. Reply

I'm still iffy about having space people named Rose and Paige. Those names feel too earthly/modern. And yeah, I know Luke and Leia are earth names too, but they're not 1) a popular flower or 2) a popular baby name ten years ago.



It's stupid, but I feel like on ontd we don't have to have smart reasons to hate something. Reply

I think Paige is unique enough but IA about Rose. Reply

Usually the earth names that get used in Star Wars are fairly classic/traditional names, so I don't mind Rose - that feels like it 'matches' well enough to me. IA about Paige though, that was too trendy/faddish to feel like it fits. Reply

I love the name Rose and I feel like it would it the Star Wars universe. But Paige is wtf. All I can think about is Charmed when I hear that name. Reply

