Vanity Fair releases new photos of the Star Wars cast
With #TheLastJedi cast interviews & new photos, V.F.'s cover story offers the ultimate sneak peek for #StarWars fans https://t.co/ZN0e5kJbLy pic.twitter.com/789u2wlh7M— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) May 24, 2017
vanity fair just released some new portraits from their star wars shoot. no, you're crying. pic.twitter.com/dJKmHbnDYp— ellie bate (@eleanorbate) May 24, 2017
brb crying
sources: 1, 2
https://www.reddit.com/r/movies/comment
Also, the original Reddit thread, because I'm not sure to what extent Imgur doesn't show up here.
I still don't like how it looks like Rose was crammed into a corner there lol but it's still cool that she's on a cover
"Fisher completed her part in Episode VIII late last summer, when principal photography on the film wrapped. “She was having a blast,” said Kennedy. “The minute she finished, she grabbed me and said, ‘I’d better be at the forefront of IX!’ Because Harrison was front and center on VII, and Mark is front and center on VIII. She thought IX would be her movie. And it would have been.”"
I wanna speculate about all this shit somewhere that's not reddit lol
- Rian Johnson said that there won't be a central romance plot in VIII- Reylo/Stormpilot/FinnRey/etc. debunked? Put off until ep. IX? Or just being evasive as per usual?
- Production is calling the blue saber "Rey's saber" now- is she ever gonna get her own? Is Luke gonna be using his green one?
- Did they actually plan out a plot arc for this ahead of time or did JJ pull a classic JJ and now everyone else is just making it up as they go?
Re: I wanna speculate about all this shit somewhere that's not reddit lol
Re: I wanna speculate about all this shit somewhere that's not reddit lol
StormPilot was never gonna happen because Disney still has to sell this in conservative markets overseas, and Reylo... if they end up not being related (which is a BIG if, lol) I don't think it's IMPOSSIBLE that they'd do a one-sided-on-his-end sorta thing, but all the tumblr fangirls who think they're going to ride off happily ever after into the sunset and have Jedi babies are 100% delusional lmao
Re: I wanna speculate about all this shit somewhere that's not reddit lol
It's stupid, but I feel like on ontd we don't have to have smart reasons to hate something.
ugh it's going to hurt more and more as the film nears. she would've been amazing in episode IX with whatever they were going to write her. I wish she had gotten more of a storyline earlier, aw.
Edited at 2017-05-26 12:13 am (UTC)