Tinashe talks Empire, going back to acting and female representation in the industry.
Tinashe on 'Underrepresented Female Voices’ and Her Groundbreaking ‘Empire’ Role https://t.co/jdqPhmDtht— Yahoo Music (@YahooMusic) 24 de maio de 2017
- About Empire and female representation:
“I get to kinda come in and collaborate with Jamal. It’s always cool to be that female voice of that creative vibe that comes in and is able to produce a song and work on a record. I think that’s always something that is underrepresented, and so I think it’s really cool to do that on the show. I think the show is such a fun way to took at the music industry, it makes it so much more theatrical and so much more fun and glamorous than it is in real life, which is always funny to see. I love it. It’s really cool.”
- About having started her career acting in Cora Unashamed, where she convincingly played a child who became ill and died:
“I think I was able to tap into some deeper passion for trying to make the role really accurate even though I was like 5 years old. I was really trying to play dead as hard as I could. I’ve always just loved entertaining and loved being in front of a camera and putting on a show. So acting for me, even as a really young kid, really early age, I just loved to do it.”
- About going back to acting:
“I kinda took a hiatus, so it’s fun to be back on this side of the camera. I’ve seen other things here and there. I auditioned for particular parts or maybe thought about it, but nothing really came along that I thought was the perfect thing. So, this is a nice little tease.”
.@Tinashe's feature in Jamal Lyon's "When Cookie Met Lucious" #Empire— TINASHE HQ (@Tinashe_HQ) 25 de maio de 2017
Watch in full here: https://t.co/r9PqRUGvySpic.twitter.com/88r6LsyDLf
.@Tinashe wears the cropped rose print blouse in an #ALEXANDERWANG feature for the Music issue of @TeenVogue. pic.twitter.com/976HkiKdWh— Alexander Wang, Inc. (@AlexanderWangNY) 25 de maio de 2017
Also, sad news: her cat died today.
RIP my tiger Kitty 🐱☀️— TINASHE (@Tinashe) 25 de maio de 2017
Thank you for all the years of unconditional love. ❤️ ...love you forever #SUNDANCE https://t.co/qF6p38fJXC pic.twitter.com/HGtjVJgzNK
It's hard to say goodbye to the best kitty in the entire world😢— Momma Kachingwe 🔥 (@TinasheMomma) 25 de maio de 2017
Thanks for giving our family so much joy #Sundance🌞
We💛u & will miss u🐱#RIP pic.twitter.com/Ijg3jmcOz5
Let's move on people, let's move on!
She's the new version of Nicole sherzingernimfukndesfjnomgrsxhuuraxnunfr
Fighting over scraps, shame on them both.
yeah this is the demo
That was their moment to call Calvin Harris/Max Martin/etc and ask for the best beat they could afford but now the opportunity passed and they jumped on the pop train 2 years too late.
I'll also never forgive her for the Player video. A goddam abomination that killed any momentum that song could have had.