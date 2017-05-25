Tinashe talks Empire, going back to acting and female representation in the industry.

Groundbreaking role? Reply

mte it's not groundbreaking but please redirect your drag to Yahoo Reply

is she actually going to be in the show or just the vídeo? what does it matter I don't watch this shitty show anyway. Reply

Last night it was the season finale. She had little cameos in a couple of the latest episodes. Reply

I just want new music from her. Where tf is Joyride!!! Reply

She had an interview today and said this year was "the goal" but that she has no idea when it's coming. It's probably only up to RCA. Reply

her stomach is cute Reply

Why is ontd still trying to make Tinashe happen??????







Let's move on people, let's move on!





She's the new version of Nicole sherzingernimfukndesfjnomgrsxhuuraxnunfr c Reply

You shut your mouth she is COMING Reply

Lol, gotta respect her hustle. I still feel bad about Rihanna stealing her title track....that's a whole new level of ruthless, especially since RiRi took cues from Tinishe and many other mid-hype black female artists for ANTI. Reply

I just heard Joyride and it's not that good imo Reply

LMFAO, this makes the whole thing even funnier to me.



Fighting over scraps, shame on them both. Reply

yeah this is the demo Reply

Her team really fucked up by not finding her an international crossover hit right after 2 ON.



That was their moment to call Calvin Harris/Max Martin/etc and ask for the best beat they could afford but now the opportunity passed and they jumped on the pop train 2 years too late.





I'll also never forgive her for the Player video. A goddam abomination that killed any momentum that song could have had.

