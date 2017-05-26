10 Cult Classics That Are Worth The Read
'Battle Royale' by Koushun Takami
About: Koushun Takami's notorious high-octane thriller is based on an irresistible premise: a class of junior high school students is taken to a deserted island where, as part of a ruthless authoritarian program, they are provided arms and forced to kill one another until only one survivor is left standing. Criticized as violent exploitation when first published in Japan - where it then proceeded to become a runaway bestseller - Battle Royale is a Lord of the Flies for the 21st century, a potent allegory of what it means to be young and (barely) alive in a dog-eat-dog world. Made into a controversial hit movie of the same name, Battle Royale is already a contemporary Japanese pulp classic, now available for the first time in the English language
'Kafka on the Shore' by Haruki Murakami
About: Kafka on the Shore is powered by two remarkable characters: a teenage boy, Kafka Tamura, who runs away from home either to escape a gruesome oedipal prophecy or to search for his long-missing mother and sister; and an aging simpleton called Nakata, who never recovered from a wartime affliction and now is drawn toward Kafka for reasons that, like the most basic activities of daily life, he cannot fathom.
As their paths converge, and the reasons for that convergence become clear, Haruki Murakami enfolds readers in a world where cats talk, fish fall from the sky, and spirits slip out of their bodies to make love or commit murder. Kafka on the Shore displays one of the world’s great storytellers at the peak of his powers.
'House of Leaves' by Mark Z. Danielewski
About: A blind old man, a young apprentice working in a tattoo shop, and a mad woman haunting an Ohio institute narrate this story of a family that encounters an endlessly shifting series of hallways in their new home, eventually coming face to face with the awful darkness lying at its heart.
'The Bell Jar' by Sylvia Plath
About: Sylvia Plath's shocking, realistic, and intensely emotional novel about a woman falling into the grip of insanity.
Esther Greenwood is brilliant, beautiful, enormously talented, and successful, but slowly going under—maybe for the last time. In her acclaimed and enduring masterwork, Sylvia Plath brilliantly draws the reader into Esther's breakdown with such intensity that her insanity becomes palpably real, even rational—as accessible an experience as going to the movies. A deep penetration into the darkest and most harrowing corners of the human psyche, The Bell Jar is an extraordinary accomplishment and a haunting American classic.
'I Love Dick' by Chris Kraus
About: In I Love Dick, published in 1997, Chris Kraus, author of Aliens & Anorexia, Torpor, and Video Green, boldly tore away the veil that separates fiction from reality and privacy from self-expression. It's no wonder that I Love Dick instantly elicited violent controversies and attracted a host of passionate admirers. The story is gripping enough: in 1994 a married, failed independent filmmaker, turning forty, falls in love with a well-known theorist and endeavors to seduce him with the help of her husband. But when the theorist refuses to answer her letters, the husband and wife continue the correspondence for each other instead, imagining the fling the wife wishes to have with Dick. What follows is a breathless pursuit that takes the woman across America and away from her husband and far beyond her original infatuation into a discovery of the transformative power of first person narrative. I Love Dick is a manifesto for a new kind of feminist who isn't afraid to burn through her own narcissism in order to assume responsibility for herself and for all the injustice in the world and it's a book you won't put down until the author's final, heroic acts of self-revelation and transformation.
Book Post??
it's a great book though.
I really liked The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle, but that's the only Murakami I've read.
Love The Bell Jar.
does anyone have any good non-fiction recs? i'm interested in anything related to current politics or literature & tv
Evicted, Matthew Desmond
We Gon' Be Alright: Notes on Race and Resegregation, Jeff Chang
Just Mercy, Brian Stevenson
Invisible Man, Got the Whole World Watching, Mychal Denzel Smith
Rise of the Warrior Cop: The Militarization of America's Police Forces, Radley Balko
Ghettoside, Jill Leovy
queer (in)justice: the criminalization of lgbt people in the united states
our bodies our crimes: the policing of women's reproduction in america
white rage: the unspoken truth of our racial divide
the disappearing l: erasure of lesbian spaces and culture
the beginning and end of rape: confronting sexual violence in native america
just mercy: a story of justice and redemption
do muslim women need saving?
hope something looks interesting!
North Korea Confidential-Daniel Tudor
Nothing to Envy-Barbara Demick
The Train to Crystal City-Jan Russell
Days of Rage-Bryan Burrough
Missoula-by Jon Krakauer
Quiverfull-Kathryn Joyce
Glass House Bryan Alexander
Dreamland Sam Quiones
I also recommend Evicted that was a really good book.
I remember listening to the Bell Jar audiobook while at work and that was not a good idea lol.
Trust.
if you're looking for a murakami book, i definitely recommend 'after dark'. it's one of my favorite books.
Why are so many white people against the idea of removing offensive words from their vocabulary? The English language has sooooo many other words you can use to express yourself. Pick another fucking word.
Edited at 2017-05-25 10:54 pm (UTC)
Is he one of those white dudes that thinks that anyone criticizing something he's said is attacking his free speech? He sounds like one of those white dudes lol
I cant believe so many white ppl fight SO HARD to use words like that, it's like it physically pains them not to use slurs or something. Damn how hard is it to just not say a word?!
I finished battle royal el in 3 days it was so good and I kinda cried when certain characters were killed. Like I was that invested
And I just finished by bell jar and it fucked me up. I related so much to ester.
Edited at 2017-05-25 10:54 pm (UTC)
i'm reading it for the first time, at 21, and nakata's storyline is the one that i'm loving. kafka, the character, is annoying tbh. but if i had read this in hs, i would've loooved the entire thing.
Edited at 2017-05-25 10:59 pm (UTC)
There are only a few long ass books I am willing to read, and House Of Leaves, I just don't think I can do it lol.
I'm reading Wonder and I remember why I still love middle grade fiction so much.
I am constantly reshelving that book at the library and never got around to it.