10 Cult Classics That Are Worth The Read

is Infinite Jest a cult classic? I kinda want to re-read it but it's been so hard for me to get through books lately.

infinite jest is super irritating on a re-read

What's more annoying about it on the second reading than on the first?

I don't understand the hype for this book, tbh. I felt zero sympathy for the main character. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

murakami is fucking awful and bell jar is bad

i like murakami's writing (or translator's style, idk) l but both of the books i've read of his, kafka and wind-up bird, seems like it was laying down interesting pieces that all went nowhere which just made it feel like a waste of time.

i agree. his sex scenes are gross too.

you're 100% wrong t b h

No waaaay, but I guess it depends on your taste. He definitely has his own style. Kafka on the Shore was the first book of his that I read and I really liked it from the get-go tbh. I think maybe you feel it or u don't.

I am embarrassed on behalf of anybody who's a Murakami fan. All his female characters exist to give his manpain heroes ~depth~ and his style of writing is so fucking bad.

I can see why ppl love him, but the only book I read of his, I severely disliked

No one should waste their precious time on this earth reading house of leaves.

MTE

Is it that bad? I was going to check it out.

Amen. Or like.. 15 minutes, to page through it.

I remember reading battle royale / letting my friends borrow my DVD of the film in hs . I even had a battle royals shirt with the logo that I wore all the time. Cringe tbh

I'd wear that shirt now tbh.

I still have it but it has holes in it now. 😭

same lmao

That sounds like a cool shirt tbh

That's awesome tbh

what´s cringe about that, battle royale is cool

Battle Royale is my second favourite movie of all time and yet I've never read the book, I need to fix that.

i loved the book but i also found it very weird. can't explain what it was, maybe things got lost in translation but the way it was narrated, it was almost like the author (or translator) couldn't find the words to make the sentences flow better.

it's a great book though.



it's a great book though. Reply

there's a new translation out now that's supposed to be better, i haven't read either though so i can't say for sure.

some books are translated and u can't really tell, and some books are translated and you're just like... oh, this is a translation. like idk how else to explain it. i think battle royale is def one of those books, i'm curious 2 read the new version tho

the manga is pretty brutal. i think they all follow different storylines too so it's kind of fun to have it vary.

Still need to read The Sandman. My bff has all the fancy collections and loves them and I haven't read any of it.



I really liked The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle, but that's the only Murakami I've read.



Love The Bell Jar.

battle royale is still on my to-read list. and i know it's pretentious but i loved house of leaves.



does anyone have any good non-fiction recs? i'm interested in anything related to current politics or literature & tv Reply

Flat Earth News by Nick Davies

non-fiction recs:



Evicted, Matthew Desmond

We Gon' Be Alright: Notes on Race and Resegregation, Jeff Chang

Just Mercy, Brian Stevenson

Invisible Man, Got the Whole World Watching, Mychal Denzel Smith

Rise of the Warrior Cop: The Militarization of America's Police Forces, Radley Balko

Ghettoside, Jill Leovy

Reply

evicted: poverty and profit in the american city

queer (in)justice: the criminalization of lgbt people in the united states

our bodies our crimes: the policing of women's reproduction in america

white rage: the unspoken truth of our racial divide

the disappearing l: erasure of lesbian spaces and culture

the beginning and end of rape: confronting sexual violence in native america

just mercy: a story of justice and redemption

do muslim women need saving?



hope something looks interesting! Reply

I just read The Liberal Redneck Manifesto. I'm from Tennessee, and two of the authors are, so I could relate to a ton of what they said. They really break down stuff with the history of the South, and they make sure to point out that some things they don't speak a ton on, such as some POC issues, because they know it's not their place to speak for them. Some of the things they say make me cringe a tad cause it's not as "PC", I guess, as I'd like. But it was good read.

Hillbilly Elegy it was a nice read and pretty funny/sad-JD Vance

North Korea Confidential-Daniel Tudor

Nothing to Envy-Barbara Demick

The Train to Crystal City-Jan Russell

Days of Rage-Bryan Burrough

Missoula-by Jon Krakauer

Quiverfull-Kathryn Joyce

Glass House Bryan Alexander

Dreamland Sam Quiones



I also recommend Evicted that was a really good book. Reply

Someone stole my copy of House of Leaves at Bonnaroo years ago and I'm still angry about it.

omg this whole sentence.

Lol

Is Kafka on the Shore really worth the read?



I remember listening to the Bell Jar audiobook while at work and that was not a good idea lol. Reply

no kafka on the shore is probably the worst "acclaimed" book i have read

tbh it wouldn't be the first murakami i'd recommend

Just read actual Kafka instead.

Kafka is so searingly good

except The Castle, that book can suck my dick

I love Kafka but always end up feeling so frustrated for the characters.

well i'll be contrarian and say yes! i loved it. it was the second murakami novel i read (norwegian wood was first) and it's still my fav.

YES it is. Murakami is a great author if you're into magical realism. i always rec people to start off with wind up bird chronicle tho, it's an easier book to dip your toes in

No Murakami book is worth the read.

Trust.



Trust. Reply

i'm literally reading kafka on the shore right now and so far nakata's story is the one that i genuinely enjoy, murakami tends to write his male protagonists the same everytime and they're always annoying.



if you're looking for a murakami book, i definitely recommend 'after dark'. it's one of my favorite books. Reply

Sort of on topic, but I just had an argument with a white dude over whether it's okay to use the N-word. He actually tried to use The Giver as an example. He was like its a world where everything is controlled and boring. Nobody ever offends anyone because everything is so PC. Why would you want to live in a world like that? WHAT. NO. I wanted to bang my head on the wall.



Why are so many white people against the idea of removing offensive words from their vocabulary? The English language has sooooo many other words you can use to express yourself. Pick another fucking word.



Edited at 2017-05-25 10:54 pm (UTC) Reply

Does he realize that there were SEVERAL sequels to the giver that had a less sanitized version of the world - including leaving deformed babies to be eaten by wolves - and no one still used slurs?

lol that's a good point. Either way his argument was weak as fuck. He also tried to relate it to people being offended by

because their ancestors were the ones creating many of those racist words, the new generation was never affected by them and because they don't have any negative attachment to them, they want to use them like any other word. Reply

sometimes it's just hopeless to convince people like that bc the entitlement/privilege is too strong. you can't tell them 'no.' Reply

How the fuck did he get that out of the Giver? The point of the book is that it's bad for the GOVERNMENT to try and regulate people's emotions. Not that "all social norms ever are evil" or "it's chill to be an asshole."



Is he one of those white dudes that thinks that anyone criticizing something he's said is attacking his free speech? He sounds like one of those white dudes lol Reply

lmao at do you want to live in the giver omg... at least he didn't go to 1984. showing you that he did another required reading in grade 6 lol Reply

white people's boner for the n-word is insane like WHY DO YOU FUCKING CARE SO MUCH ABOUT IT Reply

i rly don't get like ~oh nooo oh boohoo self censorship~ like a) i've never even wanted to use that word and if a nonblack person does that Says Something About Them, and b) censoring urself is literally just part of life. these are the same guys who think like every single thing they think has to be expressed like NO ONE CARES, GREG! Reply

That is insane. He's basically saying that he knows the word is offensive and hurtful, but it's worth it because using it is "exciting" or whatever. I would have banged his head on the wall, LMAO Reply

Ew @ him using my favorite book to defend that kind of behavior.



I cant believe so many white ppl fight SO HARD to use words like that, it's like it physically pains them not to use slurs or something. Damn how hard is it to just not say a word?! Reply

Kafka on the shore was one of my faves in high school. I wanna read it again to see if I still Like it or if I was in my artsy book phase





I finished battle royal el in 3 days it was so good and I kinda cried when certain characters were killed. Like I was that invested



And I just finished by bell jar and it fucked me up. I related so much to ester.



Edited at 2017-05-25 10:54 pm (UTC) Reply

i think it might be your high school phase lmao.



i'm reading it for the first time, at 21, and nakata's storyline is the one that i'm loving. kafka, the character, is annoying tbh. but if i had read this in hs, i would've loooved the entire thing. Reply

I was one of those annoying kids who hated how the hunger games never admitted to being inspired by battle royale Reply

In high schoolI told everyone to read the original whenever someone brought up the hunger games lol



Edited at 2017-05-25 10:59 pm (UTC) Reply

lol that's what I did too! I worked in a charity book shop and would always put it in thg section bc im bitter. when I went into book stores and saw they did the same it made me happy Reply

The original being Lord of the Flies tho Reply

I'm still that annoying kid in my mind tbh, whenever I suggest someone watch Battle Royale I mention that it's what Hunger Games ripped off and wished it could be lol. I will never forgive. Reply

I honestly don't think it's that much of a stretch to assume it wasn't given prior works like The Most Dangerous Game or The Long Walk. Reply

idk i think it's Possible for multiple ppl to come up w/ the same idea but like battle royale is superior to hunger games anyways (and i was a THG stan for a while lol) Reply

the hunger games is just sooo weak. it really reads as an excuse to write about kids killing each other for an edgy sci-fi dystopia concept. like if the point was to show how horrible the world was and how sad it was that kids were dying and how this is a very serious series about that, why did they have evil kids from districts 1/2/3? so like then there were kids who could acceptably be murdered? that's lame Reply

i still believe this Reply

I read Battle Royale and the book didn't do much for me. Kind of a slog given the content. Reply

Saw Battle Royale, haven't read the book yet though I did buy it awhile ago. I'll get to it someday. Maybe.



There are only a few long ass books I am willing to read, and House Of Leaves, I just don't think I can do it lol. Reply

I'm reading Wonder and I remember why I still love middle grade fiction so much. Reply

it is sooooo good. I cried watching the trailer for the movie yesterday. Reply

I just downloaded it (literally a minute ago) so I'll finally have a chance to read it.

I am constantly reshelving that book at the library and never got around to it. Reply

