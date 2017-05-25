Eminem Asks Fans to Help Donate to the Victims of Manchester
Join me in helping Manchester victims & their families, Make a donation to the @BritishRedCross and @MENnewsdesk https://t.co/JchJtYOdMU— Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) May 25, 2017
I have been so upset since I heard about this. If you are able to please consider donating-and I hope every ONTD bb from Manchester is safe and sound right now <33
source: https://twitter.com/Eminem
I've just had Longfella's poem running in my head for the last two days non-stop.
I was really sad not to be able to go to St Ann's Square today, video and pictures of the thousands cramming into that tiny square and singing Don't Look Back in Anger and laying flowers... had a little cry this evening over it.
I was pleased to see the Medical School rearranged some of the timings in today's clinical OSCE exams though so the 1 minute silence would fall BETWEEN stations so it could be observed. I was honestly about ready to kick off had they just gone on with the exams and those who had 11am station blocks weren't able to observe it. But they did thankfully.
And I sent a strongly worded email to the head of exams asking if this would be taken into consideration, and what was being done for the students, and they sent round an email after to the class giving guidance for counselling and referring to Student Support and Welfare etc, and whilst it wasn't much/enough, it was something at least, acknowledging that they were proud of how we'd faced the most difficult time of our academic/clinical year at the most difficult time for our city.
And thank you so much everyone who has been sending my messages since the bombing about the exams this week!!! It's been such a horrible tough week down at the hospital and medical campus :( But all the lovely messages from ONTDers have really lifted my spirits so much 💖💖💖
I used to really not like Ariana after the whole donut fiasco and got into arguments about it on here before lol, but this whole thing is making me feel weirdly protective of her, whenever I see people talking shit about her about this whole thing I'm like oh my god leave her ALONE!!! I can't even imagine being her right now. I don't get how people are blaming her either? Like if it weren't her concert it would probably have just been somebody else's concert, with a different set of people.
Idk this whole thing has gotten me on edge. They were just teens...kids you know? They just wanted to sing and dance to pop songs with other fans. The whole thing is so innocent-breaks my heart.
Also side note but Em does do a lot of charity actually especially since being sober. He is just kind of quiet about it unless he asks for his fans help but even then he is still low key about it.
Edited at 2017-05-25 11:24 pm (UTC)
Everyone is probably just shell shocked right now and trying to grieve including Ariana. There are stan wars and then there is just being vicious for no reason.
Perspective is lacking now a days it seems
i just can't even imagine what it'd be like turning on the news or seeing faces of people that died because they went to my concert. what a heavy load.
Edited at 2017-05-25 11:32 pm (UTC)
people are so warped.
Edited at 2017-05-26 12:04 am (UTC)
Too much sadness.
meanwhile I'm getting sick of seeing 'I'm not a fan of ariana BUT' comments on things like twitter. Like, why can't you just give the compliment or pass along your condolences or have some FUCKING TACT? This isn't about you being a fan or not boo LOL
I feel like a lot of musicians are badly spooked by this (and who could blame them), I've seen a bunch of people tweet or whatever about it in a way that seems pretty genuine and not like a canned response. like I appreciated what drake wrote on instagram.
they also arrested his brother and father, i saw an article earlier today that talked about how his dad had links to al-quaeda and stuff
The professional construct of the bomb used also speaks to a greater level of investment by ISIS; it's unlikely they didn't construct additional devices. They seem to be taking inspiration from the 2002 Bali Bombings carried out by Jemaah Islamiyah, based on the bomb construct and target choice.
But there was an attack in Indonesia yesterday which news reports are sweeping under the rug even though it was a suicide bomber too...
For example he's travelled back and forth to Libya a lot, and the question is is that to visit family or something more nefarious, also to Syria, and various other locations.
The days before the attack he also travelled back to the UK, through Dusseldorf, took quite the path to get back, to London, and then back up to Manchester day of to commit the attack.
Furthermore, many arrests have been made, controlled explosions carried out, and significant evidence found according to the Greater Manchester Police - this would lead to a reasonable conclusion that this is a much bigger web than perhaps initially imagined.
Also it's the long weekend coming up, and Britain is hoottttttt as fuck right now, so people are out and about enjoying the weather and time off at various major public events, which would be a prime time for another attack.