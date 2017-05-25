Eminem Asks Fans to Help Donate to the Victims of Manchester

I donated to this one this morning. I was trying to see if there were any other specific ones but it's good knowing it's credible. I feel kind of helpless when these things happen living in Toronto and feeling so far away. Nice to see so many people coming together. Victims and families will need all of the support and help they can get. It will be a lifelong journey for many. Reply

Thread

Link





I've just had Longfella's poem running in my head for the last two days non-stop.







I was really sad not to be able to go to St Ann's Square today,



I was pleased to see the Medical School rearranged some of the timings in today's clinical OSCE exams though so the 1 minute silence would fall BETWEEN stations so it could be observed. I was honestly about ready to kick off had they just gone on with the exams and those who had 11am station blocks weren't able to observe it. But they did thankfully.

And I sent a strongly worded email to the head of exams asking if this would be taken into consideration, and what was being done for the students, and they sent round an email after to the class giving guidance for counselling and referring to Student Support and Welfare etc, and whilst it wasn't much/enough, it was something at least, acknowledging that they were proud of how we'd faced the most difficult time of our academic/clinical year at the most difficult time for our city.



And thank you so much everyone who has been sending my messages since the bombing about the exams this week!!! It's been such a horrible tough week down at the hospital and medical campus :( But all the lovely messages from ONTDers have really lifted my spirits so much 💖💖💖







This is so decent of him!! It's amazing how £4.1million has already been raised in just 48 hours - incredible. And people have seriously been coming together here so much, it's been heartwarming to see.I've just had Longfella's poem running in my head for the last two days non-stop.I was really sad not to be able to go to St Ann's Square today, video and pictures of the thousands cramming into that tiny square and singing Don't Look Back in Anger and laying flowers... had a little cry this evening over it.I was pleased to see the Medical School rearranged some of the timings in today's clinical OSCE exams though so the 1 minute silence would fall BETWEEN stations so it could be observed. I was honestly about ready to kick off had they just gone on with the exams and those who had 11am station blocks weren't able to observe it. But they did thankfully.And I sent a strongly worded email to the head of exams asking if this would be taken into consideration, and what was being done for the students, and they sent round an email after to the class giving guidance for counselling and referring to Student Support and Welfare etc, and whilst it wasn't much/enough, it was something at least, acknowledging that they were proud of how we'd faced the most difficult time of our academic/clinical year at the most difficult time for our city.And thank you so much everyone who has been sending my messages since the bombing about the exams this week!!! It's been such a horrible tough week down at the hospital and medical campus :( But all the lovely messages from ONTDers have really lifted my spirits so much 💖💖💖 Reply

Thread

Link

brilliant poem! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Good luck on your exams!! I hope you can find some solace and comfort and start feeling better. This is such a tragedy :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

people on here hate him but this is really nice of him.



I used to really not like Ariana after the whole donut fiasco and got into arguments about it on here before lol, but this whole thing is making me feel weirdly protective of her, whenever I see people talking shit about her about this whole thing I'm like oh my god leave her ALONE!!! I can't even imagine being her right now. I don't get how people are blaming her either? Like if it weren't her concert it would probably have just been somebody else's concert, with a different set of people. Reply

Thread

Link

People that blame Ariana for this are sick. There is being annoyed with a celeb and then there is just being plain cruel. At the end of the day she is just a girl who wanted to put on a good show for her fans. I have been weirdly protected of her as well-and really know nothing about her.



Idk this whole thing has gotten me on edge. They were just teens...kids you know? They just wanted to sing and dance to pop songs with other fans. The whole thing is so innocent-breaks my heart.



Also side note but Em does do a lot of charity actually especially since being sober. He is just kind of quiet about it unless he asks for his fans help but even then he is still low key about it.







Edited at 2017-05-25 11:24 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah Ariana has done things that are criticized justly but people being critical of her during this? That's so fucked up. People getting mad she's not visiting the victims in the hospital, give it a rest. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

on the real if I was recovering from a terrorist attack or lost a love one in such a horrific way the last thing on my mind would be meeting a celeb.



Everyone is probably just shell shocked right now and trying to grieve including Ariana. There are stan wars and then there is just being vicious for no reason.



Perspective is lacking now a days it seems Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yeah, i'm a fan of ariana's and i am sure she will reach out eventually and do something for the victims. there's no way she won't, even if it's just something private. but right now she's probably going through a lot and is grieving with everyone else.



i just can't even imagine what it'd be like turning on the news or seeing faces of people that died because they went to my concert. what a heavy load. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That it happened to Ariana Grande somehow makes it feel more personal. Because she's been so vocal about her feminist views, and supporting gay rights, it feels like she and her fans were targeted. It's really upsetting. So I do know what you mean. I also never really cared about her any which way, other than respecting her outspoken nature on things.



Edited at 2017-05-25 11:32 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I haven't seen anyone blaming her yet which is lucky cos I'd lose it with anyone who did. I feel really protective of her too, because it does seem that she values her fans and also because she's talked about having anxiety before. I hope she's holding up alright. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

there are plenty of reasons to not like her, but her being a victim of an attack is not and will never be one of them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah I mean I'm not a fan of Ariana at all, of her music or her personality, but i don't need to be a fan to have empathy. I feel awful for her, my heart is completely broken for her. it shows how toxic stan/anti-stan culture is that there are so many people who can't grasp how basic human decency and empathy works. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

With how charitable he is, it makes me happy knowing that Manchester's fundraisers just got a huge boost. And not only from him, but from all of his fans and attention this will gather. Reply

Thread

Link

All the comments on Twitter criticizing Ariana for not staying really piss me off. Like, I don't think people are realizing that she herself was the victim of a terrorist attack??? Reply

Thread

Link

Legit if I were in her position I would be incapable of doing anything but vomiting. I'm sure she WILL go back to Manchester and probably visit the victims, but people need to give her a minute. It's been two days. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She probably feels guilty~ (I can't find any better word :S) about this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Really? She can do whatever the hell she wants the poor thing. I wouldn't be surprised if she goes back over a bit later and go visit those still in hospital or recovering at home. I know if people died or were injured because they went to see me I wouldn't be able to be in the same room with them right away because I would feel so terrible. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

right???



people are so warped. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right? Apparently unless there's physical evidence that she was affected too, it doesn't count. I can't even imagine what she's going through right now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

People will find any reason to be shitty. What would staying have done? Between her emotional state and the fact that she'd be a paparazzi magnet, there's really no good that would have done. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idk what people expect her to do Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh. They weren't there, they don't get to dictate how she deals. She probably feels a mix of relief that she's alive, but also a lot of guilt, because these victims, mostly young, were there to see her (or parents picking up their kids), and whatever else she may be feeling I can't even imagine. But whether she stayed or left, visits the hospital later or not, she needs do what's best for her.



Edited at 2017-05-26 12:04 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's fucking disgusting. I don't remember eagles of death metal ever being criticised for not visiting every victim after the bataclan attack, hmmmmT Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's problematic, but I'm glad he's doing this.



Reply

Thread

Link

Are there any other charities that's not the Red Cross? I won't donate to them. Reply

Thread

Link

Why not? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Personal reasons Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There are so many aspects to the tragedy of this attack. The people who were killed. Those families and loved ones who lost them. The injured who will have a long road to recovery ahead. The fact that there were some really young people among the killed. The fact that a few of the victims were parents there just to pick up their kids and thus their kids will feel so guilty and responsible for something that was NOT their fault.



Too much sadness. Reply

Thread

Link

This is really great of him



meanwhile I'm getting sick of seeing 'I'm not a fan of ariana BUT' comments on things like twitter. Like, why can't you just give the compliment or pass along your condolences or have some FUCKING TACT? This isn't about you being a fan or not boo LOL Reply

Thread

Link

that's nice of him.



I feel like a lot of musicians are badly spooked by this (and who could blame them), I've seen a bunch of people tweet or whatever about it in a way that seems pretty genuine and not like a canned response. like I appreciated what drake wrote on instagram. Reply

Thread

Link

Does anyone know why the UK thinks another attack is imminent? I haven't read much about that Reply

Thread

Link

they found various bomb making materials and probably other evidence they're not sharing which makes them think there was a local network of terrorists



they also arrested his brother and father, i saw an article earlier today that talked about how his dad had links to al-quaeda and stuff Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've been reading the coverage on The Guardian and I believe it's because the initial investigation led them to believe that he did not work alone/couldn't have built it without help. Meaning he's probably part of a wider network and there could be other devices out there. This weekend is also a bank holiday in the UK so I would expect they are exercising caution heading into a long holiday weekend when you're likely to have lots of people out and about, enjoying the long weekend. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Based on news reports, because there's an upcoming holiday weekend. Lots of crowds and events that will be hard to secure.



The professional construct of the bomb used also speaks to a greater level of investment by ISIS; it's unlikely they didn't construct additional devices. They seem to be taking inspiration from the 2002 Bali Bombings carried out by Jemaah Islamiyah, based on the bomb construct and target choice. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

At the time I believe they were working under the theory he wasn't alone in it, and there's obviously evidence we dont know about that led them to believe that.



But there was an attack in Indonesia yesterday which news reports are sweeping under the rug even though it was a suicide bomber too... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Just speaking from what i've been reading in the Manchester Evening News tonight, rather than him being a lone madman, it seems likely he was just one small cog in a much bigger local, national and international web.



For example he's travelled back and forth to Libya a lot, and the question is is that to visit family or something more nefarious, also to Syria, and various other locations.



The days before the attack he also travelled back to the UK, through Dusseldorf, took quite the path to get back, to London, and then back up to Manchester day of to commit the attack.



Furthermore, many arrests have been made, controlled explosions carried out, and significant evidence found according to the Greater Manchester Police - this would lead to a reasonable conclusion that this is a much bigger web than perhaps initially imagined.



Also it's the long weekend coming up, and Britain is hoottttttt as fuck right now, so people are out and about enjoying the weather and time off at various major public events, which would be a prime time for another attack. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's really scary. Praying that something like this doesn't happen again :( Stay safe bb. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link