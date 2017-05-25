Is The Joy Luck Club getting a tv series?





look at these baby faces <3





ohmygosh i looove the movie!look at these baby faces <3

Ming Na's a total bb here awwwww ♥__♥

Rosalind is so damn beautiful.

i really need to read more asian diaspora lit. i haven't read her yet tbh.



if anyone's looking for suggestions, i've enjoyed:



fae myenne ng - bone

celeste ng - everything i never told you

kim thuy - ru

thi diem thuy le - the gangster we are all looking for

nora okja keller - comfort woman

shani mootoo - cereus blooms at night

kai cheng thom - fierce femmes and notorious liars: a dangerous trans girl's confabulous memoir

anuradha roy - sleeping on jupiter

vivek shraya - she of the monutains

Omg. This is everything! Thank you!

ty for this list!

guuurl... what I would give for that asshole to fuck me aginst a wall

thank you for this gif. between this and vanishing son, russell wong was ruling my 90s.

I think about this scene a lot

loved the movie. so if they did it right id be down

YAAASSSS!!! I loved that movie, my mom and grandmother and I including fam watched this all the time and cried ourselves off lol. Bless

I know that she's still in AoS but wouldn't it be a blast for Ming Na Wen to play one of the mothers (even just in flashback) now.

haven't seen the movie but it was one my fave books i read in high school

I've always meant to read this book. When I worked at my HS library we had about five copies of this book and it was always checked out.

we actually got to read it in hs as part of literature circles in English!

I love this movie. If it's on I watch.

Ellen is involved??

Yeah it seems so random so I'm not sure if this is true

speaking of books being turned into tv shows, i'm on the amazon tv show adviser thing and they sent me a pitch for a show they're thinking about making to see my opinion and it was an adaptation of garth nix's old kingdom series and i almost cried bc i love those books.



Edited at 2017-05-25 11:23 pm (UTC)

omg id love that so much

!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Those books were my childhood and I would die if this happened

I loved both the book and the movie. I'll watch.

I'd be hf it! Even though I was too young (11) when I read the book to ~get/appreciate it tbh.

I love this movie so much and I am so here for a possible series gahhh

they should do the kitchen's god wife, superior book

omg I love the joy luck club - both the book and movie.

One of my all time faves, both as book and film 💖



But also so heartbreaking, and just ugly-crying inducing.

I seriously need to finish reading this book already!

I loved this book and I loved this movie!!! I'm always hesitant of adaptations especially there is already a film, but this... I want this so much!

Yes!!!! I was too young to get the book when I first read it in middle school but I reread it last year and LOVED it. It really resonated with me. Let's see what casting looks like but I'm exciiiited

Such a good movie. I watched it when I was like 12 with my Mom and it made me so emotional. Especially the baby scene 😢

Loved the novel and the movie, so hope this gets a tv series.

