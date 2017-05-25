Is The Joy Luck Club getting a tv series?
- there's a RUMOR going around that says The Joy Luck Club is getting a tv series
'The Joy Luck Club' May Be Getting A Television Series https://t.co/LjTH6RQylw— Geeks of Color (@GeeksOfColor) May 25, 2017
- casting call circulating on social media that says:
Ellen DeGeneres and world-renowned author, Amy Tan want to invite fans of the novel, The Joy Luck Club to be part of a cultural discussion as research for a new television series.
We are seeking a professionally diverse group of Chinese American born women between the ages of 26-34 years old in the San Francisco area to discuss their lives as a Chinese American female in today’s society with producers of the series.
- The Joy Luck Club was first published in 1989 written by Amy Tan
source
look at these baby faces <3
if anyone's looking for suggestions, i've enjoyed:
fae myenne ng - bone
celeste ng - everything i never told you
kim thuy - ru
thi diem thuy le - the gangster we are all looking for
nora okja keller - comfort woman
shani mootoo - cereus blooms at night
kai cheng thom - fierce femmes and notorious liars: a dangerous trans girl's confabulous memoir
anuradha roy - sleeping on jupiter
vivek shraya - she of the monutains
I love this movie. If it's on I watch.
Edited at 2017-05-25 11:19 pm (UTC)
Those books were my childhood and I would die if this happened
But also so heartbreaking, and just ugly-crying inducing.
Yes!!!! I was too young to get the book when I first read it in middle school but I reread it last year and LOVED it. It really resonated with me. Let's see what casting looks like but I'm exciiiited