hyori

Is The Joy Luck Club getting a tv series?

- there's a RUMOR going around that says The Joy Luck Club is getting a tv series
- casting call circulating on social media that says:

Ellen DeGeneres and world-renowned author, Amy Tan want to invite fans of the novel, The Joy Luck Club to be part of a cultural discussion as research for a new television series.
We are seeking a professionally diverse group of Chinese American born women between the ages of 26-34 years old in the San Francisco area to discuss their lives as a Chinese American female in today’s society with producers of the series.

- The Joy Luck Club was first published in 1989 written by Amy Tan

source
