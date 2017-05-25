This sounds ridic and just up my alley. I'm all for it, and I love how it has some of my favorite voices from the B:TAS. Totally buying it when it comes out. Reply

Thread

Link

If I'm being honest... I'm kinda sick of Harley as a character and it feels like DC is going all in on her right now. Reply

Thread

Link

Ia, but only because it all feels so sloppy. I've never cared much for Harley myself, but I feel like DC's disrespecting her character by using her to get away with selling out without totally looking like they're selling out. If that makes sense. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Although it uses the redesigns from the WB era of BTAS, I'd watch this. Reply

Thread

Link

Harley's voice sounds weird :\ Reply

Thread

Link

Probably because it's Melissa Rauch from Big Bang Theory and not Arleen Sorkin. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte first thing i noticed. #notmyharley Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ooh I am not liking that Harley voice. Reply

Thread

Link

yikes at that Harley impression Reply

Thread

Link

Yea, that's exactly what it is.

A bad impression. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah harley's voice kills it for me. Reply

Thread

Link

When I saw this was done in the DCAU style, I was really excited. And then Harley spoke. Reply

Thread

Link

same! i love that animation style SO much, but dear god, harley is terrible. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Rooting for Ivy. Reply

Thread

Link





yesss lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i will watch this as long as they don't have harley hooking up with batman or nightwing ugh Reply

Thread

Link

WTF is this harley voice? no thanks Reply

Thread

Link

I don't like Harley's VA at all Reply

Thread

Link

Will watch for Pammy.

That Harley voice is not much worse than Tara "I'm in everything" Strong's. Reply

Thread

Link

i'm diggin the animation but if harley and ivy don't run away together by the end then no deal Reply

Thread

Link

urgh that voice is fucking awful.........Arleen Sorkin forever!!! Reply

Thread

Link

I know DC likes to go with fresh voices but it annoys me that they sparingly use the iconic VAs that brought Harley/Wonder Woman/Supergirl to life but go out of their way to use the iconic Batman/Joker voices. This even has OG Robin/Nightwing, go with Arleen or Tara.



BBT girl just doesnt sound right for Harley. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, they do that with Lois too. Can't they just bring Dana back instead of stunt casting? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tbf, Arleen has retired from acting Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Harley's voice is terrible DDD:



Here for Nightwing and Poison Ivy <333 Reply

Thread

Link

Harley was everything in Injustice 2 Reply

Thread

Link

And I say that as someone who's meh on her, btw. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same



I felt some type of way when she overcame her Scarecrow hallucination Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





But I absolutely have to watch this because of Poison Ivy gdi <3 she's my queen next to Babs



I'm not a fan of Melissa's voice as Harley, because she lacks the charm she's supposed to have imoBut I absolutely have to watch this because of Poison Ivy gdi <3 she's my queen next to Babs Reply

Thread

Link