I guess Ehrlich has become sort of pointless but would prefer if Big Head left.







Aww, I like Big Head.



You don't think the voice of Mucinex is gonna be a big star?! ;) Reply

flop taste Reply

I mean he's already been in Deadpool and one of the Transformers movie.



I feel like that comes off like a stan comment, but idr care about him. I just think he's already got a pretty good sidekick thing going already that he can go back to. Reply

I heard that he got the finale script and found out his character had been written out. https://t.co/aPci4ySBs2 — Kate Aurthur (@KateAurthur) 25. Mai 2017

haha, good. he just seems like such an asshole irl, and I love everyone else who works on the show. Reply

I have never gotten that vibe from him. plus he will always have my respect for talking shit about a dick michael bay is (even tho michael guilted him into apologizing) Reply

how does he seem like an asshole? tbh i don't know too much about him but this dude i worked with knew him and said he was really nice and down to earth so what have you heard cuz i want the tea lol Reply

I know someone who works with him pretty regularly and says he's really nice but working relationships are way different than personal so idk Reply

Good this should be his punishment for that atrocious hosting job he did for the critic choice awards Reply

lmao interesting. I would've just thought that he was too busy with other commitments Reply

damn i wonder what happened? Reply

oh yikes, he found out he was written off from reading the script...i too sense Reply

i'm fine with it too, tbh. erlich is occasionally funny but mostly annoying, and he doesn't have that much chemistry with the other characters. he's not really essential to the show dynamic imo. Reply

just as i'm starting to like ehrlich lol. but as long as jared stays i'm fine with it. as soon as jared is gone i'm done with this show tbh. Reply

i really enjoy all the characters (minus erlich lmao) but this show wouldn't be shit without jared, tbh. so ia. Reply

i really like dinesh (and kumails twitter is glorious) but jared really is the best part Reply

he is a true autumn Reply

Zach Woods would never!! Reply

This show would be nothing without Jared!! Reply

IA with this whole comment. King Jared (Donald)! Reply

eh, it's not that much of a loss. Reply

thats a shame. I like TJ *shrugs*

I liked that Erlich was the complete opposite of the tech guys because I could relate to that side more (minus the money he had lol) Wonder how they'll write him out? Reply

I wonder if this has anything to do with that weird Gorberger show Reply

I've never watched this show but I find his personality so grating. idk if I could handle watching him in a role. Reply

aww i love erlich! Reply

His character is better when he's just popping in for every now and then, so *shrug* IDK how it'll be without him, but maybe it'll force the show to take things in another direction, which would be good. Reply

I don't mind him on the show but I also don't necessarily think this is a bad thing, maybe in earlier seasons they needed him but I think the show can do without him now.



Maybe it'll even get the writers to change things up a bit which could be positive. Reply

His face in that picture makes me irrationally furious Reply

i prefer erlich when jian yang is pranking him Reply

jian yang is the best part of erlich's character lmao. i hope he sticks around despite erlich leaving Reply

I hate jian yang so much. Reply

