Sophia Bush leaving Chicago PD
- Sophia Bush is leaving Chicago PD after 4 seasons
Sophia Bush Departs ‘Chicago PD’ After 4 Seasons https://t.co/0TrGz0K8Ba— Variety (@Variety) May 25, 2017
- may return for a guest arc to wrap up her character
- Chicago Justice was recently canceled
I guess thats why they brought in the actress from revolution.
maybe now the other characters can get better/any storylines
my usual guesses for this would be; she doesn't like filming on location, she broke up with her co-star boyfriend or she's tired of playing the character/being on the show. but after oth, all of those things don't seem to be things she minds so
Awww that sucks. She's one of the main reasons I keep watching.
but ngl i'm happy she won't have to suffer at the hands of their new showrunner/SVU's old showrunner. she's lucky she got out early.
she just needs to stay away from the CW and network tv
that being said- this is good for the show and for sophia. she can move on and the rest of the cast can have storylines.
im one of the few non Linstead fans (though Jesse Soffer could get.it.) but this is shocking
I think she is great to watch, I love her throaty rasp. Hope she moves onto bigger and better (and I can't imagine what went down to make her leave, they are all so close knit
I'm surprised by this too since I figured she'd enjoy doing tv, its a fairly successful and its only been 4 years. I guess people above said they were disagreements on set?
Pretty sure she'll land something soon as she's in demand for US TV, although if she gets the unfair rep of being argumentative on set, she could see less opportunities (Even though you wont see men lose those opportunties too).
She could probably executive produce her own show for a cable channel or CW I reckon
At least this way the rest of the characters will get storylines. I was getting bored of the show when it was focused on Erin. Although I'm sad about Linstead.
The show is all about Her character