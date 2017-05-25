aw that sucks. wonder what happened cause we all know that sophia will stay with a show until the bitter end no matter how bad it gets.



I guess thats why they brought in the actress from revolution. Reply

Thread

Link

And Jon Seda's not coming back to the existing Chicago shows, right? I mean, it's may be coincidence but it's raising my eyebrows. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the showrunner Matt Olmstead left earlier this year and the showrunner for law & order svu took over instead. Maybe it's related to that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah it seems very sudden. She hasn't said anything about her leaving the show on social media yet Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Rumours are it had to do with a costar (rumours again-jason) getting in her face with his hand literally saying stop when she was asking the director to try a scene differently. She said if this person ever did that again she woukd break his fingers. And they did it her way in the end. This is all just speculation from Twitter based on a story she told in recent interviews. I hope it wasn't because of bullshit like that but who knows. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

well damn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh no! but ngl the way she left shows it wasn't friendly. something happened for sure imo. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sad if that's the case :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what! i thought jason got along really well with everyone. this is so disappointing to hear. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Im mad this is a reference to OTH but maybe she learned her lesson and is getting out while the going got good. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i kept wondering why she looked familiar - totally didn't realize she was from revolution! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I haven't watched much of this season because I'm over most of the plotlines/characters but good for her. I bet her rabid fans are going nuts over this and she'll need to block comments again. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm sad and in shock about this. I liked Linstead lol. Maybe Sophia wants to move back to LA... hopefully she land some other better roles. Reply

Thread

Link

hmm wonder why



maybe now the other characters can get better/any storylines Reply

Thread

Link

i'm surprised by this. i don't watch the show but i follow her and she seemed really into it and close with the cast.



my usual guesses for this would be; she doesn't like filming on location, she broke up with her co-star boyfriend or she's tired of playing the character/being on the show. but after oth, all of those things don't seem to be things she minds so Reply

Thread

Link

Awww that sucks. She's one of the main reasons I keep watching. Reply

Thread

Link

Sophia deserves a better career. Reply

Thread

Link

No offense to her fans, but I hope this means all the other characters will get storylines now. Reply

Thread

Link

Trust me the show will die without her. Season 5 will be its last. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She just filmed a small part playing Bruce Willis's police partner in a new movie. I've always hoped shed break into film and have a great career. She's so beautiful and can play vulnerable or asskicker or comedic so I'm looking forward to what projects she chooses next! Reply

Thread

Link

Oh I'm glad! I watched it when it first came out but after a while just couldn't take the level of police brutality. It was disturbing asf to watch the weird voice guy and his goons take suspects to the dark cage and beat them. If it was a show about bad cops it'd be fine but they're meant to be the "good guys" so that made it so much worse. We're already living in a world where the police are above the law and aren't held accountable for their actions so I'd rather not watch corrupt cops being treated like the good guys. Hope this shit gets cancelled. Reply

Thread

Link

Agree with all of this. I only watched it as a guilty pleasure because I stan Sophia, but I'm gone if she's gone. The only show I can remember with ethics this shitty was The Closer, that show where they were always tricking people without lawyers into dodgy confessions. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Aww she's the only reason I watch it tbh Reply

Thread

Link

i gasped! i never watched any of the chicago shows, but she's the lead, and that's huge. i always feel bad for viewers (and for shippers) when an actor suddenly leaves a show. you get invested emotionally, and then it's all gone. i totally respect the actors' wishes, of course, but it still sucks for the fans.



but ngl i'm happy she won't have to suffer at the hands of their new showrunner/SVU's old showrunner. she's lucky she got out early. Reply

Thread

Link

She has no career outside of this show Reply

Thread

Link

I'm sure she'll be able to land a tv pilot quickly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah prob Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Still better than all the OTH cast tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Definitely Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nah, she's great and has a lot of fans. She may not be on ONTD's radar, but then again I don't know who the fuck "Gugu" is. Different strokes for different folks. Sophia will be fine. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

An episode of this aired after a Big Brother Canada ep recently and I had just left the tv on. Within the first few mins they showed a man being burned alive/his charred body and I was horrified. I did not want to see that and was surprised a network show was showing such graphic violence with no warning. Reply

Thread

Link

My mom gave me this 9-mil for my 13th birthday. Yeah. I'll always remember what she put on the card, "Jesus Loves Winners". That's why no matter what I do, I aim to win. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sophia's really underrated imo. hopefully she can get a new project and wont be labelled "difficult" or anything like that



she just needs to stay away from the CW and network tv Reply

Thread

Link

mmmh something must have gone down, this seems sudden Reply

Thread

Link

Wow I'm genuinely shocked about this she seemed to love the show and cast so much! Reply

Thread

Link

welp she's the only reason i was watching it so guess i'm free Reply

Thread

Link

this is so bizarre tbh. she's so close with the majority of the cast. they do like, everything together.



that being said- this is good for the show and for sophia. she can move on and the rest of the cast can have storylines. Reply

Thread

Link

she probably wanted more money than they were willing to pay her and they "parted ways". Reply

Thread

Link

something had to have happened she was very close with the cast and seemed to relish and love the role- and she was arguably the star



im one of the few non Linstead fans (though Jesse Soffer could get.it.) but this is shocking Reply

Thread

Link

on just jared it said her character was offered a job with the fbi in nyc and i immediately wondered if dick wolf is planning another series? Reply

Thread

Link

She's a fantastic actress and the only reason I started watching Chicago PD. I guess it's time to take the show off my DVR. At least Erin got a promotion to the FBI in the end. Reply

Thread

Link

I am sad that she is leaving. She is the whole show. It's Erin Lindsay at Chicago PD. I can't imagine them making it work without her because they've done so little to give the ensemble cast plot lines.



I think she is great to watch, I love her throaty rasp. Hope she moves onto bigger and better (and I can't imagine what went down to make her leave, they are all so close knit Reply

Thread

Link

Well thats one less show I have to worry about checking next year lol

I'm surprised by this too since I figured she'd enjoy doing tv, its a fairly successful and its only been 4 years. I guess people above said they were disagreements on set?

Pretty sure she'll land something soon as she's in demand for US TV, although if she gets the unfair rep of being argumentative on set, she could see less opportunities (Even though you wont see men lose those opportunties too).

She could probably executive produce her own show for a cable channel or CW I reckon Reply

Thread

Link

I'm actually surprised. I thought the cliffhanger was going to be a fake out bc Erin's "left" the unit before and always returned. It's weird that it's been announced suddenly. I'm sure that it was to do with money or something more than not getting along with costars since they all seem pretty close.



At least this way the rest of the characters will get storylines. I was getting bored of the show when it was focused on Erin. Although I'm sad about Linstead.



Edited at 2017-05-26 05:24 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Shocking news

The show is all about Her character Reply

Thread

Link