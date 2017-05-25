Kpop Post: Sistar,Yezi,Kriesha Chu,APRIL
Sistar's comeback concept photo (Also they will only do a week of promotions with their last single)
Yezi- Anck Su Namum (Ready for THE MUMMY premiere!)
Kriesha Chu- Trouble
APRIL-Mayday teaser
also not kpop, but Koki (former member of kat-tun) got arrested for weed and I don't know why I feel the need to share this
I saw them live in 2015 in Brazil and they were AMAZING. They were all very nice people as well.
Hope he can get out of this D:
I'm sure he can work well again, lots of fans are being quite supportive too.
Japan is very strict with marihuana, they made him do a surprise test last year in some show but he was clean lol
