Kpop Post: Sistar,Yezi,Kriesha Chu,APRIL

Ooh, didn't know there was a K-pop act named April. Haaaay

EXO-CBX JAPAN HOLY SHIT! MONEY!

I acquired the new Seventeen album today, but I'm afraid that I'll be disappointed so I haven't listened to it yet









also not kpop, but Koki (former member of kat-tun) got arrested for weed and I don't know why I feel the need to share this

yep, sad that that happened when him and INKT were doing so great, they cancelled all activities for now.



I saw them live in 2015 in Brazil and they were AMAZING. They were all very nice people as well.

Hope he can get out of this D:

I don't know how strict japan is on marijuana, but his career is most likely gone

LOL his career was already gone when they kicked him out of KAT-TUN, and he stood up again.

I'm sure he can work well again, lots of fans are being quite supportive too.



Japan is very strict with marihuana, they made him do a surprise test last year in some show but he was clean lol

where the hell is lee hyori's comeback

a queen is never late, the others are simply early

