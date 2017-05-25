deadpool

Only Allison Williams' face calms Ellie Kemper's son



-When Ellie was on a plane with her kid, she gave him magazines that were on the plane to look at, and he wasn't pleased with anything apart from Allison Williams' face, so every time he was about to cry, she'd give him a different magazine with Allison on the cover


