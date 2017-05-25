Only Allison Williams' face calms Ellie Kemper's son

I have the opposite reaction. Reply

at a year old my brother could whistle Reply

aw that's cute Reply

haha that's cute, I can't even whistle at 24 years old oooops Reply

Uh, how many covers is she on? Reply

Excuse you, nepotism gives her several covers. Reply

I told this before, but last year I was hanging out with my friend, her new baby and her 3 year old. The older daughter was obviously getting a crash course in anatomy due to the new kid, because at one point she patted my boob and said "Milk for your baby?" Reply

Lmao oh no! Reply

LOL Reply

Lmao! My son has been asking people to see their babies and lifting up their shirts (because I'm pregnant) 😳 So far just Well-humored people we know though, not random strangers. But yeah I'm tryina put a stop to that. Reply

lmao I wonder if she's ever met allison Reply

Are her two fingers flickering or am I having an episode? Reply

well, they're not flickering... Reply

are you okay Reply

lmfao Reply

when she was eating during this scene all i could think was "yea right" oop Reply

I was pleasantly surprised with her performance Reply

that movie is so fucking good i can barely deal Reply

lol i was the same way, but with david hasselhoff in knight rider. any time i woudn't stop fussing, my mom would pop in a VHS tape of a random episode (which she was recording for that purpose) and boom, i'd stop crying. idk why. Reply

that's kind of cute. at least you had something to calm you down Reply

lol true! and the only way my mom could get me to sleep was to let me play with her nails. she had super-long, perfectly manicured nails, and i'd grab onto one of her fingers and play with her nail, and that would lull me to sleep.



i was a "convenient" bb, apparently, lmao. my mom figured me out early. Reply

my nephew leo was born this week :) :) he is so cute and perfect but lives across the country so i wont meet him until july :(



my best friend has three daughters that i call my nieces but im so excited for my family. the first of the next generation on my dads side! Reply

congratz!!! <3



i have a few nephews and nieces but they live in another state and i can't see them, i'm so sad about that, i'd spoil them rotten if they were here Reply

this ellie woman seems so unbearable Reply

She looks like that red haired actress that cosplays as Jessica Chastain, the one in Twilight. Reply

I'm trying to figure out who you're talking about and Bryce Dallas Howard is the only red head I can think and I don't remember her being in twilight. Reply

She plays Victoria in Eclipse. Reply

BDH was in twilight. She replaced some Canadian actress, I remember it was a whole thing because the other actress didn't want to leave the series. Reply

Yeah that one. I haven't clicked play, maybe she is different in motion but she looks very similar to her in the still. Or maybe I need to google BDH again lol. Reply

My cousins kid was obsessed with Rihanna, like he would see her on tv and be completely mesmerized. Can't blame him though, she's stunning. Reply

That's incredibly strange, but will probably be a funny story for him to tell when he's older. Reply

I just have to say I enjoyed the 3rd season of UKS and wish we could get more Mimi and Jacqueline <3 Jane deserves her Emmy Reply

I haven't started it yet but I do hope we get a lot of Mimi. I love her! Reply

Mimi is a treasure Reply

My son was like this with Ina Garten--whenever he would fuss we would put on Barefoot Contessa. We started calling her Mama Ina. Reply

Awww that's really cute Reply

omg I love that Reply

omfg



i love this. jeffrey probably loves it too. they should have a dinner just in honour of this Reply

Parent

My niece is obsessed with Finding Dory. She's only 2.



We tried putting on Finding Nemo for a change and she sat there staring at us saying 'No. No. No' because she could tell the difference. Reply

finding dory was cute.



I kind of melted when bb dory flashback sequence happened and you could hear her little pipsqueak voice. Reply

My 19 month old is obsessed with Nemo and Dorrrr-eeeeee! We've only watched the movies one time each. Reply

