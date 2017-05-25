Only Allison Williams' face calms Ellie Kemper's son
-When Ellie was on a plane with her kid, she gave him magazines that were on the plane to look at, and he wasn't pleased with anything apart from Allison Williams' face, so every time he was about to cry, she'd give him a different magazine with Allison on the cover
source
Any cute baby stories you'd like to share? Or pictures? :)
i was a "convenient" bb, apparently, lmao. my mom figured me out early.
my best friend has three daughters that i call my nieces but im so excited for my family. the first of the next generation on my dads side!
i have a few nephews and nieces but they live in another state and i can't see them, i'm so sad about that, i'd spoil them rotten if they were here
She looks like that red haired actress that cosplays as Jessica Chastain, the one in Twilight.
Yeah that one. I haven't clicked play, maybe she is different in motion but she looks very similar to her in the still. Or maybe I need to google BDH again lol.
i love this. jeffrey probably loves it too. they should have a dinner just in honour of this
We tried putting on Finding Nemo for a change and she sat there staring at us saying 'No. No. No' because she could tell the difference.
I kind of melted when bb dory flashback sequence happened and you could hear her little pipsqueak voice.
It's that or some really weird Russian cartoon about this girl and a bear who protects her.