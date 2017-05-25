swamp monster

Blake Lively cast in Big Little Lies author’s new film, The Husband's Secret



- She'll star and executive produce the adaptation of The Husband's Secret, by Liane Moriarty

- It's a story about a wife and mother, Cecilia, who has to deal with her perfect life being threatened after she discovers a secret her husband has been hiding for years

- CBS Films President Terry Press said Liane is one of the defining voices of the modern woman, and Blake has an unique combination of vulnerability, strength and extraordinary talent (lol), which makes her the perfect actress for the part

White mediocrity strikes again
