Blake Lively cast in Big Little Lies author’s new film, The Husband's Secret
Blake Lively cast in #BigLittleLies author’s new film: https://t.co/gsUO66erch pic.twitter.com/H9c18MubAK— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) 25 de maio de 2017
- She'll star and executive produce the adaptation of The Husband's Secret, by Liane Moriarty
- It's a story about a wife and mother, Cecilia, who has to deal with her perfect life being threatened after she discovers a secret her husband has been hiding for years
- CBS Films President Terry Press said Liane is one of the defining voices of the modern woman, and Blake has an unique combination of vulnerability, strength and extraordinary talent (lol), which makes her the perfect actress for the part
source
White mediocrity strikes again
in other news, apparently season 2 will likely happen
nicole did this better as celeste bye
B Y E
how is taylor momsen doing? she's got a great voice, just her aesthetic is still far too teenage edgy to me... and what about dan/penn cantrememberhislastname? honestly, i'm hoping that if they pull a total stranger on pll they cast him!
eta - I should clarify that by "being physical" I didn't mean that as a euphemism for sex, I meant he was either beating her up or shaking her or was doing something violent, idr exactly what he said happened
Edited at 2017-05-26 02:12 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-05-25 09:52 pm (UTC)
They're a IRL Blair/Serena when it comes to careers because Leighton is superior to Blake in every possible way yet Blake is the one that keeps getting major work.
But on the real, she's far too bland to really care enough to actively dislike her. She's just there.
What's the secret?
Banging the secretary?
Gay lover?
He's actually a mole man with a secret subterranean life?
Re: What's the secret?