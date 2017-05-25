Blake Lively cast in Big Little Lies author’s new film, The Husband's Secret

ugh



in other news, apparently season 2 will likely happen Reply

Thread

Link

no no no no no. let it be. goddamn! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

on one hand i agree but on the other i want moreeeee Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

my only disappointment when it comes to season 1 is that madeleine was such a shitty wife. i love her but my bb adam scott deserved better. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm divided on this. It seems like a waste but at the same time I want more (except Shailene, she can stay home) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's pretty bad news for the show imo but maybe it will give them the opportunity to really focus on bonnie's character because she was left behind in season 1 tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"- It's a story about a wife and mother, Cecilia, who has to deal with her perfect life being threatened after she discovers a secret her husband has been hiding for years"



nicole did this better as celeste bye Reply

Thread

Link

LOL @ HER THINKING SHE CAN DELIVER



B Y E Reply

Thread

Link

Haven't read this one yet. I liked her in the shark movie and GG, but I haven't seen her in much else. Reply

Thread

Link

I read this after big little lies, and hated it. It felt like a chore to get through, and I didn't really like any of the characters that much. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i dont really mind her, but out of all the gossip girl cast how is she the one w the most success? just because she's skinny and blonde?



how is taylor momsen doing? she's got a great voice, just her aesthetic is still far too teenage edgy to me... and what about dan/penn cantrememberhislastname? honestly, i'm hoping that if they pull a total stranger on pll they cast him! Reply

Thread

Link

Taylor Momsens music is good imo!! loved her first album Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm not saying is bad, is just idk i feel like i grew out of it since their first record? i hope she can be taken seriously as a musician because her voice is amazing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Momsen's said she won't act again. I think her band The Pretty Reckless is doing okay. I didn't really love their most recent album tbh, but I might've had too big expectations. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She married an A/B List famous actor. I don't think we'd be hearing about Blake Lively if she had not - or rather, this much. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

penn is in a band called mothxr (or was, idk if they've broken up). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Pretty Reckless were opening for Soundgarden. 😥 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Isn't her mom a casting agent? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

amanda in a post about white mediocrity...i see the shade! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yas iconic scene :D Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she is kind of boringly attractive Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her nose job was really well done imo. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I find her plain as fuck but I'm 100% sure I'd find her attractive if she fixed that hideous eyebrow shape. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I don't think her face is that great but she looks good in clothes, which I guess was part of her schtick on gossip girl Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hate how nothing this gif is. When she goes to flip her hair over her shoulder it doesn't move. Her mouth just sits on the glass. Even in gif form she can't deliver. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

wtv I loved Serena Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i dun want her. Reply

Thread

Link

someone spoil me, what is the husband's secret Reply

Thread

Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] killed his girlfriend when he was a teenager. It's been a while since I read it, but I'm pretty sure he Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damn. I thought it'd be something like he had a kid with someone else. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

[ ........... ] the husband didn't actually kill her, she died of an aneurysm or something while he was being physical w her and he just assumed he killed her. Anyway bc he never confessed th mother of the dead girl tries to kill another man she thinks is responsible and ends up running over the husband's daughter and she loses her arm. When they're at the hospital the husband admits to the mother that he killled her daughter, and she says she won't turn him in because he's been punished enough and his daughter will need him. It was pretty depressing tbh.



eta - I should clarify that by "being physical" I didn't mean that as a euphemism for sex, I meant he was either beating her up or shaking her or was doing something violent, idr exactly what he said happened



Edited at 2017-05-26 02:12 am (UTC) but the secret's secret revealed at the end (just to the readers, the characters never find this out) is that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she´s not that bad as an actress. She was great in "Age of Adaline" and "the the shallows" Reply

Thread

Link

age of adeline was steaming shit and she was awful Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This gif is killing me lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Viola is gorgeous Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I didnt know Ryan Reynolds was on ONTD Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I only watched that for Michael Huisman's abs. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Leighton Meester deserves a better career but she lacks Blake's hustle. And no offense, but her acting is better than her singing. She should have stuck to that from the beginning.



Edited at 2017-05-25 09:52 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I like Leighton's voice tbh



They're a IRL Blair/Serena when it comes to careers because Leighton is superior to Blake in every possible way yet Blake is the one that keeps getting major work. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That would make Leighton Serena then Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





I came here to say this #JusticeForLeighton Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Blake is not a good actress, but Leighton does not deserve a better career. I say this as someone who loved her on GG, but she was not good in "Like Sunday, Like Rain," (terrible film) "Under the Gun," (terrible film) or "Making History" (terrible show). Now granted, the material in all of those wasn't good, but I had previously thought she could elevate material based on her GG experience. I was wrong. Oh, and no, I wasn't impressed by her actual acting in "Life Partners," though I liked parts of the concept.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



But on the real, she's far too bland to really care enough to actively dislike her. She's just there. Reply

Thread

Link

The poor man's goop and we don't even want her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she looks good in this gif tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her southern plantatation wedding tho... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Secret second family?



Banging the secretary?



Gay lover?



He's actually a mole man with a secret subterranean life? Reply

Thread

Link

I thought gay too but that sounds too much like Far From Heaven, maybe a killer? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh Blake is not good enough for this. I don't hate her but I just don't think she has the chops. This was an enjoyable book but I am not looking forward to this. Reply

Thread

Link

i like her because i love medicore actresses and singers ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ #iownmybadtaste Reply

Thread

Link

lol this honesty. you do you, sis Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think im the same tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link