May 25th, 2017, 11:14 pm evillemmons Gal Gadot slaying Jimmy Fallon in Box of Lies QUEEN
expats are exempt though and natalie hasn't lived in israel since she was a child
there are exemptions though, like for ultra orthodox jews, and arab israeli citizens
edit: I honestly brought it up because I knew that if I didn't someone would bring it up...kinda defeated the purpose I guess.
context matters
#weareright
Re: context matters
I am sending my love and prayers to my fellow Israeli citizens. Especially to all the boys and girls who are risking their lives protecting my country against the horrific acts conducted by Hamas, who are hiding like cowards behind women and children...We shall overcome!!! Shabbat Shalom!
#weareright #freegazafromhamas #stopterror #coexistance #loveidf
iirc this was during the 50 day war when hundreds of palestinian children were killed
good
God Jimmy annoyed me before but ever since his sad little article/photoshoot about his slipping ratings he MAJORLY irritates me.
I can't wait for the movie