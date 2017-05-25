jimmy seems so cheesy and fake in this hahahaha Reply

i know she's problematic~ but she's so HOT, that voice...

what did she say that was problematic? i legit know nothing about her lmao

Defended the Israeli army when they were doing shady shit in Palestine.

I find it really hard to fault her for defending her own country, especially seeing as how she's been a soldier herself. Israeli nationalism is probably something ingrained in her blood. It's not great, but I see why she feels that way. This doesn't mean I support her comments, but I don't see the need to hold them against her in every post.



Edited at 2017-05-25 09:56 pm (UTC)

oh she's been a soldier, the more you know...

I believe at least 2 years of military service is required for all able-bodied and able-minded Israeli citizens. Correct me if I'm wrong.

well i'm glad we don't have that here, i'd suck at that

yes, but a lot of celebrities have gotten out of it, including Natalie Portman, I believe.

Was she a celeb before she was in the Israeli army?

not a celeb necessarily, but she was a model and a Miss Israel

Natalie moved to the US when she was 3 therefore she wasn't required to join unless she wanted to.

bar rafaeli got out of it but she still gets a lot of shit for it



expats are exempt though and natalie hasn't lived in israel since she was a child



Edited at 2017-05-25 11:10 pm (UTC)

You can get out of it, but there's serious social stigma for doing so

3 years for men and 2 years for women



there are exemptions though, like for ultra orthodox jews, and arab israeli citizens Reply

I get the impression that she has been "indoctrinated" to the point of just mindlessly defending it too but she went further than she had too, like making it out that Israeli army were the real victims.



edit: I honestly brought it up because I knew that if I didn't someone would bring it up...kinda defeated the purpose I guess.



Edited at 2017-05-25 09:59 pm (UTC)

#weareright she posted that right after hundreds of kids were killed in Gaza

jesus :/

https://www.facebook.com/GalGadot/photo s/a.443954573925.242485.25616998925/1015 2522016708926/?type=1&theater



I am sending my love and prayers to my fellow Israeli citizens. Especially to all the boys and girls who are risking their lives protecting my country against the horrific acts conducted by Hamas, who are hiding like cowards behind women and children...We shall overcome!!! Shabbat Shalom!

#weareright #freegazafromhamas #stopterror #coexistance #loveidf



iirc this was during the 50 day war when hundreds of palestinian children were killed



Edited at 2017-05-25 10:08 pm (UTC) I am sending my love and prayers to my fellow Israeli citizens. Especially to all the boys and girls who are risking their lives protecting my country against the horrific acts conducted by Hamas, who are hiding like cowards behind women and children...We shall overcome!!! Shabbat Shalom!iirc this was during the 50 day war when hundreds of palestinian children were killed

thank you guys for this :///////

thank you, i didn't know any of this :/

How Jimmy Fallon is Losing His Viral Video King Status https://t.co/7BtrO0qEbB — pajiba (@pajiba) 25. Mai 2017

destroy him

I love her dress(?).

she injured her back and had to stand throughout the interview

oh really? I thought that it was strange that they did it standing up, even when playing box of lies (that and the fact that she was wearing flats )

yeah yeah, she injured her back, which is why Jimmy was handing her the boxes too

Do we know how?

Seems like it. She was also the only cast at that live meeting on BUILDseriesNYC's FB, that was standing,three days ago.

Aww, that must be a bummer specially during promo tour :( and it must be serious if she can't even sit

Didn't she also just had a baby a few weeks ago, damn

she looks like a human ferrero rocher with that dress and she STILL looks fucking gorgeous.

I've loved all her interviews for this press tour so far. She's fun! Hope her back's getting better.

She's so beautiful OMG.

She's basically been doing all the promo this time around standing because of her back pain.

I love her smile, it just always makes me smile too

I'm always thrown off for a second by how pretty she is. I liked Adele's box of lies segment best tho.



God Jimmy annoyed me before but ever since his sad little article/photoshoot about his slipping ratings he MAJORLY irritates me. Reply

That dress is terrible, but damn if she isn't charming and sweet.

She is so charming. I want Wonder Woman to make a bajillion dollars.

I wish I could be as pretty as her.

literally so fucking gorgeous. she has the kindest eyes and smile. i am so ready for WW to slay.

So messy so beautiful. I laughed @ the dance



I can't wait for the movie Reply

