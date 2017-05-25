veronique 2

2017 Cannes Megapost - Day 8





Today in Cannes

Films Screening in Competition:

GOOD TIME | BY BENNY SAFDIE & JOSH SAFDIE
KROTKAYA [UNE FEMME DOUCE | A GENTLE CREATURE] | BY SERGEI LOZNITSA

Un Certain Regard:

LA NOVIA DEL DESIERTO [LA FIANCÉE DU DÉSERT | THE DESERT BRIDE] | BY CECILIA ATÁN & VALERIA PIVATO

Out of Competition:

TWIN PEAKS | BY DAVID LYNCH
12 JOURS [12 DAYS] | BY RAYMOND DEPARDON




Good Times










A Gentle Creature












Red Carpet


Twin Peaks Red Carpet - Sabrina Sutherland, Emily Stofle, David Lynch, Kyle MacLachlan and Desiree Gruber


Clotilde Hesme, Barry Jenkins, Cristian Mungiu, Eric Khoo, Athina Rachel Tsanga - The Cinefoundation Jury


‘Good Times’ cast


'A Gentle Creature (Krotkaya)' Red Carpet - Producer Marianne Slot, director Sergei Loznitsa, actress Vasilina Makovtseva, actor Valeriu Andriuta and producer Carine Leblanc


‘The Merciless' Red Carpet - Kim Hee-won, Hye-Jin Jeon, Yim Si-wan, Kyoung-gu Sul

Photocalls


'Good Time' photocall - Actor Robert Pattinson, actress Taliah Webster, writer and co-director Joshua Safdie, co-director Ben Safdie and actor Buddy Duress


'A Gentle Creature (Krotkaya)' Photocall - Marianne Slot, Sergei Loznitsa, Vasilina Makovtseva, Valeriu Andriuta, Carine Leblanc


‘The Merciless' Photocall - Kim Hee-won, Hye-Jin Jeon, Yim Si-wan, Kyoung-gu Sul

Parties/Other

'Vanity Fair CHANEL' dinner at Tetou


Karl Lagerfeld and Charlotte Casiraghi


Isabelle Huppert


Jessica Chastain


Gwendoline Christie

Annabel's & Chopard Party


Marion Cotillard


Colin Farrell, Karl-Friedrich Scheufele, Co-President of Chopard, Caroline Scheufele, Artistic Director and Co-President of Chopard, and Will Smith


Liu Wen and Tina Kunakey

amFar Gala


Nicole Kidman - The Host


Jessica Chastain and Will Smith


Uma Thurman and her son Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke


Dionne Warwick, Damon Elliott


Diane Kruger


Paz Vega


Rita Ora


A$AP Rocky and David Beckham


Doutzen Kroes, Maria Borges, Irina Shayk, Bianca Balti, Neelam Gill, Olivier Rousteing, Alexina Graham, Lara Stone


Neelam Gill, Lara Stone, Eva Longoria, Doutzen Kroes, Maria Borges, Kristina Bazan, Alexina Graham, Barbara Palvin, Pierre Emmanuel Angeloglou, Marlon Teixeira


Kate Upton


Bella Hadid


Hailey Baldwin


Lindsay Lohan

Gala 20th Birthday Of L'Oreal In Cannes


Barbara Palvin


Doutzen Kroes, Irina Shayk and Lara Stone


Maria Borges, Alexina Graham, Bianca Balti


Neelam Gill, Maria Borges, Alexina Graham, Pierre-Emmanuel Angeloglou, Lara Stone, Bianca Balti, Eva Longoria, Olivier Rousteing, Doutzen Kroes, Irina Shayk, Zak Ybs and Cindy Bruna


Marlon Teixeira and Olivier Rousteing


Jeremy Meeks and Olivier Rousteing


Daniel Lismore


Mischa Barton


Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka


