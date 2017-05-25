2017 Cannes Megapost - Day 8
Today in Cannes
GOOD TIME | BY BENNY SAFDIE & JOSH SAFDIE
KROTKAYA [UNE FEMME DOUCE | A GENTLE CREATURE] | BY SERGEI LOZNITSA
Un Certain Regard:
LA NOVIA DEL DESIERTO [LA FIANCÉE DU DÉSERT | THE DESERT BRIDE] | BY CECILIA ATÁN & VALERIA PIVATO
Out of Competition:
TWIN PEAKS | BY DAVID LYNCH
12 JOURS [12 DAYS] | BY RAYMOND DEPARDON
Good Times
#GoodTime is at times a brutal movie, but its protagonist is not a brute https://t.co/y3nI4ztBQc— Vulture (@vulture) May 25, 2017
GOOD TIME: what a masterful genre film. Much more refined than messy (but still amazing) social realism of HEAVEN/ROSEMARY, #cannes2017— Ken Adams (@TaybackX) May 25, 2017
GOOD TIME: Still bored by Safdies' fascination for messed up ppl, but at least here they have fun & don't take it all so srsly. #Cannes2017— Elena Lazic (@elazic) May 25, 2017
A Gentle Creature
Sergei Loznitsa’s A Gentle Creature is a punishingly bleak descent into the bowels of Russia: https://t.co/dkwTbUHrCg #Cannes70 pic.twitter.com/YGP8oSLlPP— Little White Lies (@LWLies) May 25, 2017
Blown away by Loznitsa's A Gentle Creature. A jagged, roiling prison-town nightmare; Kafka's greatest hits as sung by Tom Waits #Cannes2017— Xan Brooks (@XanBrooks) May 24, 2017
Loznitsa's A Gentle Creature – jaw-dropping cave dive to the pits of the Russian id – just dwarfed almost everything else in comp. #Cannes70— Robbie Collin (@robbiereviews) May 24, 2017
Red Carpet
Twin Peaks Red Carpet - Sabrina Sutherland, Emily Stofle, David Lynch, Kyle MacLachlan and Desiree Gruber
Clotilde Hesme, Barry Jenkins, Cristian Mungiu, Eric Khoo, Athina Rachel Tsanga - The Cinefoundation Jury
‘Good Times’ cast
'A Gentle Creature (Krotkaya)' Red Carpet - Producer Marianne Slot, director Sergei Loznitsa, actress Vasilina Makovtseva, actor Valeriu Andriuta and producer Carine Leblanc
‘The Merciless' Red Carpet - Kim Hee-won, Hye-Jin Jeon, Yim Si-wan, Kyoung-gu Sul
Photocalls
'Good Time' photocall - Actor Robert Pattinson, actress Taliah Webster, writer and co-director Joshua Safdie, co-director Ben Safdie and actor Buddy Duress
'A Gentle Creature (Krotkaya)' Photocall - Marianne Slot, Sergei Loznitsa, Vasilina Makovtseva, Valeriu Andriuta, Carine Leblanc
‘The Merciless' Photocall - Kim Hee-won, Hye-Jin Jeon, Yim Si-wan, Kyoung-gu Sul
Parties/Other
'Vanity Fair CHANEL' dinner at Tetou
Karl Lagerfeld and Charlotte Casiraghi
Isabelle Huppert
Jessica Chastain
Gwendoline Christie
Annabel's & Chopard Party
Marion Cotillard
Colin Farrell, Karl-Friedrich Scheufele, Co-President of Chopard, Caroline Scheufele, Artistic Director and Co-President of Chopard, and Will Smith
Liu Wen and Tina Kunakey
amFar Gala
Nicole Kidman - The Host
Jessica Chastain and Will Smith
Uma Thurman and her son Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke
Dionne Warwick, Damon Elliott
Diane Kruger
Paz Vega
Rita Ora
A$AP Rocky and David Beckham
Doutzen Kroes, Maria Borges, Irina Shayk, Bianca Balti, Neelam Gill, Olivier Rousteing, Alexina Graham, Lara Stone
Neelam Gill, Lara Stone, Eva Longoria, Doutzen Kroes, Maria Borges, Kristina Bazan, Alexina Graham, Barbara Palvin, Pierre Emmanuel Angeloglou, Marlon Teixeira
Kate Upton
Bella Hadid
Hailey Baldwin
Lindsay Lohan
Gala 20th Birthday Of L'Oreal In Cannes
Barbara Palvin
Doutzen Kroes, Irina Shayk and Lara Stone
Maria Borges, Alexina Graham, Bianca Balti
Neelam Gill, Maria Borges, Alexina Graham, Pierre-Emmanuel Angeloglou, Lara Stone, Bianca Balti, Eva Longoria, Olivier Rousteing, Doutzen Kroes, Irina Shayk, Zak Ybs and Cindy Bruna
Marlon Teixeira and Olivier Rousteing
Jeremy Meeks and Olivier Rousteing
Daniel Lismore
Mischa Barton
Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka
Source: Getty | Vanity Fair | Twitter (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6)
why does bella always looks terrible
Also ugh at hot felon being there - can he not be a thing please?
Edited at 2017-05-25 09:46 pm (UTC)
her nose?
Where the cosmic brownies @
i love nicole kidman's dress.
Lilo looks pretty tbh
thank you for these posts OP :)
yas my idea of a good time
nice icon, btw
I love Dionne's dress pattern.
What happened with Paz Vega's face? :(
LOL LiLo
LOL Mischa
...the hell is that dress, Paris?
Edited at 2017-05-25 10:40 pm (UTC)
k, I think bella's is one of the worst outfits from the models this fest. idk, so many of them haven't worn the best dresses when compared to the actresses.
it'd be amazing to go to Cannes but for me it'd be exhausting to watch so many of them like critics have to do bc they seem so bleak. they do sound v intriguing and all though, ngl, but I realize how much I'm not cut out for the programming.
Edited at 2017-05-25 11:45 pm (UTC)
Marion looks a mess, LiLo looks nice considering but what does she do these days