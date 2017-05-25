This rumor has been circulating for days, but I haven't seen anyone even cite a source for it outside of a fan's twitter account.



I'm SURE Ariana will do something for the victims families tho

That's very nice of her. I feel so bad for the victims' families and for Ariana.

so am I.

I saw pictures of some of the victims today. So many young lives lost. And this happens in so many places that we don't even hear about :(





I know they say that technically we're living in one of the most peaceful times in human history. But wow, I can't even imagine what kind of terror people must live through when they have to deal with the threat of bombings and war every day.

i made the mistake of watching youtube interviews about this and the comment section is filled with brainless wastes of space claiming it was all a hoax and no one died cause theres no footage of the dead bodies... omfg

seen people say the same about newtown

yup, and the Bataclan attack, too. People are fucking monsters

they said this about sandy hook too - they still do.

Humans need to go extinct

no footage of the dead bodies??? what is physically, mentally and spiritually wrong with them

Infowars granted White House press credentials, promptly smears victims of Manchester bombinghttps://t.co/vmBS4TnHo1 pic.twitter.com/6yqMOSqKo1 — ThinkProgress (@thinkprogress) May 24, 2017





And again, this is the same man who has WH press credentials. The same asshole who asked for privacy during his legal issues. Same asshole who pushes Sandy Hook conspiracies.



And again, this is the same man who has WH press credentials. The same asshole who asked for privacy during his legal issues. Same asshole who pushes Sandy Hook conspiracies.

Link if you're interested! i say this every time someone mentions YT - there's a google chrome extension that hides YT comments and i STRONGLY recommend it! I can never help myself scrolling to see the shitty comments, and this has been a blessing to my stress levels tbqh.

don't even go down that road. I used to get into blood boiling arguments with people on tumblr saying that shit after the marathon bombing. I'm from Boston and know people who were hurt in the bombing and it literally drove me up the fucking wall trying to reason with those people. acknowledging their existence is just a waste of time.

like people actually called ME ignorant for saying the marathon bombing wasn't fake, and I looked at their pages and saw they were from fucking Idaho or some shit. I was like "lol I'm literally FROM Boston and my cousin was standing RIGHT THERE when the bomb went off and saw everything" and they tried to tell me they knew better than I did, and apparently my cousin is "in on it" for lying.

Why would anyone WANT to see the bodies? Especially when they were children?! And lbr, they'd STILL claim they were fake, which is disgusting. And wasn't there a video that people mentioned showing blood on the ground? Those assholes need to never speak/type again.

That wasn't where I expected your comment to go...

Any body who says shit like that, about these poor victims, or the victims of Sandy Hook, or any other mass murder... there has to be some kind of repercussion for such heartless and harmful displays. Show your goddamn faces, and attempt for even one second to spout your conspiracy theory bullshit to those who have lost their loved ones. But they couldn't because 1) those families should never have to even be aware such bullshit exists and 2) these useless people would be far too chicken shit.



Also when did people become so entitled to getting to see dead bodies?

people are fucking sick and can go diaf.



i am curious about the basis for this conspiracy though. it's not like the bomber was white, and it's also not like with Sandy Hook where the right could scream "WAhhh it's fake BcUz liberals r just trying 2 take our gUns!!``11~!"

They're saying that about the attack in Time Square last week too. *rolls eyes*

People say this about literally any tragedy like this. Seriously. Every single thing is conspiracy. I just don't understand. Do these people believe terrible things just never legitimately happen?

The site, called Ariana Updates!, shared a post saying: 'News on Ariana: Ariana has reached out to the families who's loves ones died last night....she is gonna pay for the funerals!'







A fan twitter.



Do they get updates straight from her team? It would be a nice gesture but it'd feel terrible to have everyone think you're doing this when you're struggling with your own feelings about what happened and didn't say anything about it.



Edited at 2017-05-25 08:25 pm (UTC)

i don't follow that account, but one i do follow (@arianatodaynet) does seem to get some of their information directly from her management and they've said they have no confirmation on this being true yet.

there's been no confirmation on this but i don't doubt it's true in some capacity, i'm sure her team is or will be reaching out to everyone and offering help in some way. i also saw that the profits of "one last time" going up the charts again might be donated to the families as well, but again no confirmation.



Edited at 2017-05-25 08:29 pm (UTC)

That is so sad :(

that's really nice. funerals are so expensive

The Daily Mail wrote an article about Taylor Swift loaning one of her jets to Ari so she could fly back to Florida, a lie made up by a Taylor fan account. It wasn't true. I don't trust the Daily Mail but I could totally see Ari doing this. I just hope this isn't putting undue pressure on her by having these sorts of rumors swirl putting extra expectations on her.

cant believe swift's fans would use this as an opportunity to get positive PR for taylor...what the fuck

I can totally believe they would, unfortunately.

ugly as hell

I can't believe Taylor Swift's fans pulled that stunt. They really do anything to make her look good. They learned from the best!

Damn I saw that article and i thought it was true. I mean Ari doesn't have a private jet so somebody musta loaned it to her but i guess not tswift?

Parent

Wow. They really did use a tragedy like that to make their fave look good. Yet another new low for Taylor's fans.

mte :( dailymail, the sun, the mirror and the express are trash they'll publish anything without any real proof. Other papers do too I just can't remember all their names rn

It wasn't Taylor Scooter and Live Nation paid for her flight home allegedly but even that I'm unsure. Ariana is filthy rich and only flies on private jets so I'm sure it's not something she can't afford.

i actually made a post about this the other day that focused on that rumour existing, not being true, and that ari flew home in a private jet and met up with mac

but the mods rejected it and said it was posted lmao where sis????



but the mods rejected it and said it was posted lmao where sis???? Reply

I'm glad to see so many people, companies, teams, athletes, etc donating. Funerals are so expensive.



And even aside from what's covered from the NHS they will still need a lot of help - especially if things around the house need to be changed, access to mobility equipment, health aids, etc. There's so much that might be needed whether physically or mentally. Even seeing United and City donating £1million to We Love Manchester Emergency Fund is lovely. Nice to see footballers like Rooney and Toure donating so much too.

there's been some lovely displays of people being awesome after this. zabaleta <3

and



and



and

this is one of my fave oasis songs, this vid made me emotional :(

This is so moving ;_;

the Oasis clip made me cry earlier ;_; it's so moving.

As a Southerner I'm envious of this Northern camerarderie tbh

In an earlier post I think someone said they're donating any profits from 'One Last Time' to the families too.

I never saw a proper source on that though.

i also saw she's disabled comments on her youtube vids and there's an ad playing for the victims of manchester.



buzzfeed or some other site was RT'ing all the victims i think, it was so heartbreaking to see so many young people.



this rumor has been circulating from a fan twitter and I hope she isn't guilted into paying it just because news outlets picked it up :(

I think this has not been confirmed, but also correct me if im wrong but I believe that the UK government does help if not cover completely the funeral costs of people who die in terror attacks but again tbh idk what im basing this on.

