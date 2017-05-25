Ariana Grande has Reportedly Offered to Pay for the Funerals of the Manchester Bombing Victims
Ariana Grande 'offers to pay for funerals of Manchester terror attack victims' https://t.co/iQyNnWggqF— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) May 24, 2017
Hope all our Manchester ONTDers are doing OK<3
I'm SURE Ariana will do something for the victims families tho
I know they say that technically we're living in one of the most peaceful times in human history. But wow, I can't even imagine what kind of terror people must live through when they have to deal with the threat of bombings and war every day.
And again, this is the same man who has WH press credentials. The same asshole who asked for privacy during his legal issues. Same asshole who pushes Sandy Hook conspiracies.
Why would anyone WANT to see the bodies? Especially when they were children?! And lbr, they'd STILL claim they were fake, which is disgusting. And wasn't there a video that people mentioned showing blood on the ground? Those assholes need to never speak/type again.
Also when did people become so entitled to getting to see dead bodies?
i am curious about the basis for this conspiracy though. it's not like the bomber was white, and it's also not like with Sandy Hook where the right could scream "WAhhh it's fake BcUz liberals r just trying 2 take our gUns!!``11~!"
A fan twitter.
Do they get updates straight from her team? It would be a nice gesture but it'd feel terrible to have everyone think you're doing this when you're struggling with your own feelings about what happened and didn't say anything about it.
but the mods rejected it and said it was posted lmao where sis????
And even aside from what's covered from the NHS they will still need a lot of help - especially if things around the house need to be changed, access to mobility equipment, health aids, etc. There's so much that might be needed whether physically or mentally. Even seeing United and City donating £1million to We Love Manchester Emergency Fund is lovely. Nice to see footballers like Rooney and Toure donating so much too.
buzzfeed or some other site was RT'ing all the victims i think, it was so heartbreaking to see so many young people.